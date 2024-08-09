Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 ($ millions) GAAP net income $ 28,025 $ 11,332 $ 16,693 19.5% 19.9% Depreciation and amortization 20.0% 18.9%17.5% 18.7% 17.0% 15,665 7,538 8,127 17.1% Change in net working capital 207 10,827 (10,620)15.0% 16.2% 16.1% Other operating cash flows, net (2,173) (2,708) 535 Net Cash provided by operating activities 10.0% 278 307 287 41,724 26,989 14,735 247 273 279 272 269 287 Purchase of property & equipment, net 11,719 2,894 8,825 Free Cash Flow 5.0% 30,005 24,095 5,910 Net Cash used in financing activities (35,003) (18,146) (16,857) Cash at end of the period 50,026 139,789 0.0% 50,026 % of LTM sales Q2'24

Supplemental Information: Purchase of businesses 119,017 39,261 79,756 Cash paid for income taxes 15,456 14,693 763 Cash paid for interest 29,140 14,649 14,491 Net Debt 495,939 407,553 495,939

Net working capital is calculated as accounts receivable plus inventory plus cost & est. profits in excess of billings, plus prepaid expenses less accounts payable less accrued wages less billings in excess of costs and profits less customer advances less other accrued liabilities

Free cash flow is calculated as cash from operations less net purchases of property & equipment