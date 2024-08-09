Presented by:
Q2 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
($ thousands, except per share data)
Prior Yr Qtr
Prior Qtr
Current Qtr
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Sales
$
- growth - yoy
- growth - seq
Gross Profit
% margin
Operating Income
% margin
Adj. EBITDA as reported
% margin
Free Cash Flow
Diluted EPS
$
Diluted shares
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
Avg. Daily Sales:
$
428,040
$
412,635
$
445,556
16.4%
-2.7%
4.1%
0.9%
1.4%
8.0%
131,852
123,882
137,793
30.8%
30.0%
30.9%
37,480
29,131
37,352
8.8%
7.1%
8.4%
45,296
40,343
48,226
10.6%
9.8%
10.8%
(4,243)
24,095
5,910
1.06
$
0.67
$
1.00
18,051
16,968
16,708
1.06
$
0.74
$
1.02
6,688
$
6,550
$
6,962
3
Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Sales and Gross Margin
($ millions)
30.8%
30.9%
33.0%
28.8%
27.4%
29.5%
30.0%
30.0%
30.2%
446
31.0%
28.4%
424
428
406
419
407
413
29.0%
387
368
27.0%
25.0%
23.0%
21.0%
19.0%
17.0%
15.0%
Jun-22Sep-22Dec-22Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
Diluted Earnings Per Share
($ actuals)*
450
1.20
400
350
1.06
1.00
1.00
0.95
0.93
0.94
300
0.80
250
0.74
0.75
0.74
0.60
200
150
0.40
100
0.37
0.20
50
0
-
Jun-22
Sep-22
Dec-22
Mar-23
Jun-23
Sep-23
Dec-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA Margin
($ millions)
14.0%
10.2%
10.6%
10.5%
10.8%
50
10.3%
48
45
9.8%
12.0%
8.9%
43
44
40
42
40
8.9%
7.8%
10.0%
34
30
33
32
8.0%
6.0%
20
4.0%
10
2.0%
0.0%
0
Jun-22Sep-22Dec-22Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24
Return on Invested Capital
ROIC%
Return on invested capital is defined as
40%
tax-effected LTM EBITDA / average total net operating assets.
36%
36%
36%
35%
32%
33%
30%
31%
25%
28%
25%
24%
20%
15%
10%
5%
Jun-22
Sep-22
Dec-22
Mar-23
Jun-23
Sep-23Dec-23
Mar-24
Jun-24
0%
4
- Mar-24diluted earnings per share is adjusted for one-time acquisition integration costs and other unique non-cash charges. Actual diluted EPS was $0.67 for Q1-24.Sep-22 diluted earnings per share is adjusted for the impact of a one-timenon-cash loss on the sale of an asset. Actual diluted earning per share was $0.71 for Q3'22.
Q2 OPERATING PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
($ millions)
Sales
Sales $
Mix
OP$
OP%
14.3%
$ 306.5
69%
$ 43.9
14.3%
5.0
20.0
18.2%
$ 73.4
$ 65.7
16%
15%
$ 13.4
18.2%
5.0
20.0
8.9%
$ 5.8
8.9%
5.0
20.0
Corporate*
---
$ (25.7)
Total DXP
$ 445.6 100% $ 37.4
8.4%
5
*Corporate expense includes amortization of intangible assets.
Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
CASH FLOW & WORKING CAPITAL
Current YTD
Prior Qtr
Current Qtr
NET WORKING CAPITAL
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
($ millions)
GAAP net income
$
28,025
$
11,332
$
16,693
19.5%
19.9%
Depreciation and amortization
20.0%
18.9%17.5% 18.7%
17.0%
15,665
7,538
8,127
17.1%
Change in net working capital
207
10,827
(10,620)15.0%
16.2% 16.1%
Other operating cash flows, net
(2,173)
(2,708)
535
Net Cash provided by operating activities
10.0%
278 307 287
41,724
26,989
14,735
247
273 279
272
269
287
Purchase of property & equipment, net
11,719
2,894
8,825
Free Cash Flow
5.0%
30,005
24,095
5,910
Net Cash used in financing activities
(35,003)
(18,146)
(16,857)
Cash at end of the period
50,026
139,789
0.0%
50,026
% of LTM sales
Q2'24
Supplemental Information:
Purchase of businesses
119,017
39,261
79,756
Cash paid for income taxes
15,456
14,693
763
Cash paid for interest
29,140
14,649
14,491
Net Debt
495,939
407,553
495,939
Net working capital is calculated as accounts receivable plus inventory plus cost & est. profits in excess of billings, plus prepaid expenses less accounts payable less accrued wages less billings in excess of costs and profits less customer advances less other accrued liabilities
Free cash flow is calculated as cash from operations less net purchases of property & equipment
6
APPENDIX
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES:
ORGANIC SALES and ORGANIC SALES PER BUSINESS DAY
($ thousands)
The following table is a reconciliation of organic sales and organic sales per business day to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales by Business Segment
Service Centers
$306,516
$313,806
$594,952
$619,619
Innovative Pumping Solutions
73,377
48,067
135,592
99,478
Supply Chain Services
65,663
66,167
127,647
133,210
Total DXP Sales
$445,556
$428,040
$858,191
$852,307
Acquisition Sales
23,403
7,265
35,178
26,398
Organic Sales
$422,153
$420,775
$823,013
$825,909
Business Days
64
64
127
128
Sales per Business Day
$6,962
$6,688
$6,757
$6,659
Organic Sales per Business Day
$6,596
$6,575
$6,480
$6,452
8
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME
($ thousands)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income for reportable
$63,044
$58,999
$115,596
$119,523
segments
Adjustments for:
Amortization of intangibles
4,719
4,582
9,088
9,340
Corporate expenses, net
20,973
16,937
40,025
37,304
Total operating income
37,352
37,480
66,483
72,879
Interest expense
15,384
11,863
30,928
23,384
Other income, net
(1,035)
(242)
(3,004)
(712)
Income before income taxes
$23,003
$25,859
$38,559
$50,207
9
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES:
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ thousands)
The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to income before income taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income before income taxes
$ 23,003
$ 25,859
$ 38,559
$ 50,207
Plus: interest expense
15,384
11,863
30,928
23,384
Plus: depreciation and amortization
8,127
6,703
15,665
13,485
EBITDA
$46,514
$44,425
$85,152
$87,076
Plus: Stock comp. expense & other
1,712
871
3,418
1,347
charges
Adjusted EBITDA
$48,226
$45,296
$88,570
$88,423
10
