Presented by:

David Little

Chairman, President & CEO

Results for Q2 Fiscal 2024

Kent Yee

Earnings Announcement: August 8, 2024

Senior Vice President & CFO

(Quarter Ending June 30, 2024)

Q2 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

($ thousands, except per share data)

Prior Yr Qtr

Prior Qtr

Current Qtr

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Sales

$

  • growth - yoy
  • growth - seq

Gross Profit

% margin

Operating Income

% margin

Adj. EBITDA as reported

% margin

Free Cash Flow

Diluted EPS

$

Diluted shares

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

Avg. Daily Sales:

$

428,040

$

412,635

$

445,556

16.4%

-2.7%

4.1%

0.9%

1.4%

8.0%

131,852

123,882

137,793

30.8%

30.0%

30.9%

37,480

29,131

37,352

8.8%

7.1%

8.4%

45,296

40,343

48,226

10.6%

9.8%

10.8%

(4,243)

24,095

5,910

1.06

$

0.67

$

1.00

18,051

16,968

16,708

1.06

$

0.74

$

1.02

6,688

$

6,550

$

6,962

3

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Sales and Gross Margin

($ millions)

30.8%

30.9%

33.0%

28.8%

27.4%

29.5%

30.0%

30.0%

30.2%

446

31.0%

28.4%

424

428

406

419

407

413

29.0%

387

368

27.0%

25.0%

23.0%

21.0%

19.0%

17.0%

15.0%

Jun-22Sep-22Dec-22Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24

Diluted Earnings Per Share

($ actuals)*

450

1.20

400

350

1.06

1.00

1.00

0.95

0.93

0.94

300

0.80

250

0.74

0.75

0.74

0.60

200

150

0.40

100

0.37

0.20

50

0

-

Jun-22

Sep-22

Dec-22

Mar-23

Jun-23

Sep-23

Dec-23

Mar-24

Jun-24

Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA Margin

($ millions)

14.0%

10.2%

10.6%

10.5%

10.8%

50

10.3%

48

45

9.8%

12.0%

8.9%

43

44

40

42

40

8.9%

7.8%

10.0%

34

30

33

32

8.0%

6.0%

20

4.0%

10

2.0%

0.0%

0

Jun-22Sep-22Dec-22Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24Jun-24

Return on Invested Capital

ROIC%

Return on invested capital is defined as

40%

tax-effected LTM EBITDA / average total net operating assets.

36%

36%

36%

35%

32%

33%

30%

31%

25%

28%

25%

24%

20%

15%

10%

5%

Jun-22

Sep-22

Dec-22

Mar-23

Jun-23

Sep-23Dec-23

Mar-24

Jun-24

0%

4

  • Mar-24diluted earnings per share is adjusted for one-time acquisition integration costs and other unique non-cash charges. Actual diluted EPS was $0.67 for Q1-24.Sep-22 diluted earnings per share is adjusted for the impact of a one-timenon-cash loss on the sale of an asset. Actual diluted earning per share was $0.71 for Q3'22.

Q2 OPERATING PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

($ millions)

Sales

Sales $

Mix

OP$

OP%

14.3%

$ 306.5

69%

$ 43.9

14.3%

5.0

20.0

18.2%

$ 73.4

$ 65.7

16%

15%

$ 13.4

18.2%

5.0

20.0

8.9%

$ 5.8

8.9%

5.0

20.0

Corporate*

---

$ (25.7)

Total DXP

$ 445.6 100% $ 37.4

8.4%

5

*Corporate expense includes amortization of intangible assets.

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

CASH FLOW & WORKING CAPITAL

Current YTD

Prior Qtr

Current Qtr

NET WORKING CAPITAL

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

($ millions)

GAAP net income

$

28,025

$

11,332

$

16,693

19.5%

19.9%

Depreciation and amortization

20.0%

18.9%17.5% 18.7%

17.0%

15,665

7,538

8,127

17.1%

Change in net working capital

207

10,827

(10,620)15.0%

16.2% 16.1%

Other operating cash flows, net

(2,173)

(2,708)

535

Net Cash provided by operating activities

10.0%

278 307 287

41,724

26,989

14,735

247

273 279

272

269

287

Purchase of property & equipment, net

11,719

2,894

8,825

Free Cash Flow

5.0%

30,005

24,095

5,910

Net Cash used in financing activities

(35,003)

(18,146)

(16,857)

Cash at end of the period

50,026

139,789

0.0%

50,026

% of LTM sales

Q2'24

Supplemental Information:

Purchase of businesses

119,017

39,261

79,756

Cash paid for income taxes

15,456

14,693

763

Cash paid for interest

29,140

14,649

14,491

Net Debt

495,939

407,553

495,939

Net working capital is calculated as accounts receivable plus inventory plus cost & est. profits in excess of billings, plus prepaid expenses less accounts payable less accrued wages less billings in excess of costs and profits less customer advances less other accrued liabilities

Free cash flow is calculated as cash from operations less net purchases of property & equipment

6

APPENDIX

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES:

ORGANIC SALES and ORGANIC SALES PER BUSINESS DAY

($ thousands)

The following table is a reconciliation of organic sales and organic sales per business day to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales by Business Segment

Service Centers

$306,516

$313,806

$594,952

$619,619

Innovative Pumping Solutions

73,377

48,067

135,592

99,478

Supply Chain Services

65,663

66,167

127,647

133,210

Total DXP Sales

$445,556

$428,040

$858,191

$852,307

Acquisition Sales

23,403

7,265

35,178

26,398

Organic Sales

$422,153

$420,775

$823,013

$825,909

Business Days

64

64

127

128

Sales per Business Day

$6,962

$6,688

$6,757

$6,659

Organic Sales per Business Day

$6,596

$6,575

$6,480

$6,452

8

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME

($ thousands)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating income for reportable

$63,044

$58,999

$115,596

$119,523

segments

Adjustments for:

Amortization of intangibles

4,719

4,582

9,088

9,340

Corporate expenses, net

20,973

16,937

40,025

37,304

Total operating income

37,352

37,480

66,483

72,879

Interest expense

15,384

11,863

30,928

23,384

Other income, net

(1,035)

(242)

(3,004)

(712)

Income before income taxes

$23,003

$25,859

$38,559

$50,207

9

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES:

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ thousands)

The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to income before income taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Income before income taxes

$ 23,003

$ 25,859

$ 38,559

$ 50,207

Plus: interest expense

15,384

11,863

30,928

23,384

Plus: depreciation and amortization

8,127

6,703

15,665

13,485

EBITDA

$46,514

$44,425

$85,152

$87,076

Plus: Stock comp. expense & other

1,712

871

3,418

1,347

charges

Adjusted EBITDA

$48,226

$45,296

$88,570

$88,423

10

