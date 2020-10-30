Log in
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
DXP Enterprises : Sets Date for 2020 Third Quarter Results and Earnings Call

10/30/2020

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, at 7:00 A.M. Central Time on Friday, November 6, 2020 and to host a conference call to be web cast live on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 10:30 A.M. Central Time.

Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The online archived replay will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com and at www.viavid.net.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 988 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -268x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 747
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 16,09 $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & SVP-Finance
Christopher T. Gregory Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Timothy P. Halter Independent Director
David Patton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.-59.58%286
FASTENAL COMPANY16.70%24 753
DIPLOMA PLC9.19%3 551
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.81%2 383
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-4.07%1 689
NOW INC.-62.54%460
