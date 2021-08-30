DXP Enterprises : What Is a Computerized Maintenance Management System?

Modern businesses and manufacturing industries often require physical infrastructure and production materials. Keeping an inventory of the components and equipment required for large-scale production processes can be quite challenging. In several cases, improperly handled resource management will result in wastages. Software-enabled maintenance systems can help prevent this occurrence.

Although traditional inventories and management systems for businesses have been obsolete for a while, the need for efficient resource control and component maintenance has not diminished. Emerging technology has improved asset management for several businesses.

Computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) are software systems that allow organizations to collate and analyze data on their maintenance operations. CMMS allows their operators to have a centralized database for all their maintenance management tools and orders, including repair schedules, component inventory, and protocol compliance records. While this seems to be a simplified description of the functions of CMMS, in practice, the features are more extensive.

Having a central computerized data management system has significant benefits over conventional management systems. CMMS possess features that make them uniquely suited to maintenance optimization.

Depending on the operation involved, CMMS can include some or all of the following features:

Business asset management

Maintenance management (scheduling, maintenance process history, and pre-emptive/predictive maintenance)

Inventory management

Work order management

Vendor management

Statistics and reports analysis

The physical assets required to run any business have finite lifespans and will require maintenance or replacement at some point. Integrating a CMMS that stores data on the exact status of various resources allows operators to implement changes where necessary, thus optimizing asset use. Computerized asset management will also allow the tracking of company assets to prevent misplacement, unauthorized use, or misuse.

CMMS for maintenance management has three aspects:

Maintenance scheduling

Maintenance process history

Pre-emptive/predictive management

Maintenance scheduling CMMS software alerts maintenance personnel on possible areas of concern shortly and allows them proactively schedule equipment maintenance. Adherence to maintenance schedules will reduce equipment breakdown and limit costly downtimes from avoidable process shutdowns.

CMMS software allows operators to gain an in-depth view of the equipment maintenance history. Properly updated systems, keep logs of what components required check and how many scheduled repairs were completed. This permits rapid detection and correction of deficiencies in equipment care.

Preventive equipment maintenance is a key tool in optimizing any business process. Rather than wait till shortages or breakdowns occur, CMMS allows their users to predict and prevent. Just like with maintenance scheduling, predictive asset management improves overall productivity.

A shortage or excess of required parts is detrimental to the efficiency of any organization. While shortages can diminish productivity, a surplus of parts will cause redundancy, with an increase in the risk of wastage as components become obsolete in storage.

Inventory management features of CMMS will help organizations who utilize them properly balance the procurement and usage of vital supplies.

CMMS software can help to sort work orders created by approved personnel. These work orders can be organized according to priority levels, enabling tasks to be completed on schedule as often as possible. In addition, management software can track work progress from planning and scheduling phases through implementation up till selected tasks are logged as completed.

Computerized maintenance management systems that integrate vendor management features provide a smooth interface for interaction between procurement staff and the vendors that serve their organizations.

Vendor management software tracks all supply orders, including pending and completed transactions. The vendor databases created usually include the contact details for the vendors, which are particularly useful to inventory managers seeking clarification on their orders.

Maintenance management software can also generate detailed reports from the data they analyze. Information gathered from equipment performance, inventory, and maintenance expenditures can be used by managers to optimize overall performance levels.

DXP offers excellent CMMS modules optimized for automated electronic material requisitioning. Our smart management platform allows customers to access our software from any location with an internet connection. We offer several CMMS features, including asset management and preventive maintenance.

Our modules include:

Inventory

Purchasing

Equipment maintenance

Work orders

Vendor management

System Administration

Safety

At DXP, we offer unique business management solutions to meet all our clients' needs. For organizations looking to optimize their business models, we offer state-of-the-art computerized maintenance management systems. Our smart CMMS modules are designed to provide the seamless asset management platforms your business deserves.

For more information on our products and services, please contact us today!