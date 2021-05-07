DXP Enterprises : First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Log in
Presented by:

David Little

Chairman, President & CEO

Results for Q1 Fiscal 2021

Kent Yee

Earnings Announcement: May 7, 2021

Senior Vice President & CFO

(Quarter Ending March 31, 2021)

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain statements contained in this report are not purely historical, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future that are forward-looking. These statements include statements concerning projected revenues, expenses, gross profit, income, gross margins or other financial items.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we may be unable to achieve these plans, intentions or expectations. These cautionary statements qualify all forward- looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Statement Regarding use of Non-GAAP Measures:

The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and variations thereof are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity. Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide financial statement users meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. The adjustments and Adjusted EBITDA are based on currently available information and certain adjustments that we believe are reasonable and are presented as an aid in understanding our operating results. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the Company.

2

Q1 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

($ thousands)

Prior Yr

Prior Qtr

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2020

Sales

$

300,983

$

232,689

% growth - yoy

-3.3%

-21.2%

% growth - seq

1.9%

5.7%

Gross Profit

83,985

64,287

% margin

27.9%

27.6%

Operating Income (excl. Impairments)

10,915

7,790

% margin

3.6%

3.3%

EBITDA as reported

17,774

12,724

% margin

5.9%

5.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

17,774

13,618

% margin

5.9%

5.9%

Current Qtr

Mar 31, 2021

$ 245,616 -18.4%5.6%

71,609

29.2%

6,212

2.5%

13,268

5.4%

13,931

5.7%

Diluted EPS (excl. impairments)

$

0.31

$

0.19

$

0.02

Avg. Daily Sales:

$

4,703

$

3,753

$

3,899

3

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Sales and Gross Margin

($ millions)

31.0%

29.2%

29.0%

27.9%

27.7%

27.8%

27.6%

27.0%

301

25.0%

251

246

23.0%

233

220

21.0%

19.0%

17.0%

15.0%

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

Diluted Earnings Per Share

($ actuals)

400

0.4

350

300

0.31

0.3

250

200

0.2

150

0.19

0.16

100

0.12

0.1

50

0.02

0

0

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

($ millions)

10.0%

40

8.0%

35

30

5.9%

5.7%

5.5%

5.4%

25

6.0%

5.0%

20

4.0%

18

15

2.0%

13

13

13

13

10

5

0.0%

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

0

Return on Invested Capital

ROIC%

Return on invested capital is defined as

30%

tax-effected LTM EBITDA / average total net operating assets.

25%

21%

20%

18%

17%

17%

15%

16%

10%

5%

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

0%

4

*Sep-20 and Dec-20 diluted earnings per share is adjusted for the impact of $48.4 million and $11.5 million in goodwill and other related impairments as well as the normalization of tax rates see appendix for reconciliation.

Q1 OPERATING PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

($ millions)

Sales

Sales $

Mix

OP$

OP%

11.9%

$ 186.4

76%

$ 22.1

11.9%

5.0

20.0

4.1%

$ 23.2

9%

$ 0.9

4.1%

2.0

20.0

6.5%

$ 36.0

15%

$ 2.3

6.5%

5.0

20.0

Corporate*

---

$ (19.1)

Total DXP

$ 245.6 100% $ 6.2

2.5%

5

*Corporate expense includes amortization of intangible assets.

Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for current period reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 060 M - -
Net income 2021 18,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 628 M 628 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 550
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 40,00 $
Last Close Price 32,81 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery SVP-Supply Chain Services, Marketing & IT
Christopher T. Gregory Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
David C. Vinson SVP-Innovative Pumping Solutions & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.47.59%628
FASTENAL COMPANY10.96%30 378
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.12.41%23 919
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.11.03%5 243
DIPLOMA PLC31.11%4 964
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.79%4 016