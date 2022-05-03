Log in
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
23.66 USD   +0.77%
05:47pDXP Sets Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02:51pDXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Cisco Air Systems, Inc.
BU
04/05DXP ENTERPRISES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
DXP Sets Date for 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/03/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 10th. The announcement will be released before the market opens. DXP will host a conference call, to be web cast live, on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 10:30 A.M. Central Time on that same day.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be on the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website at www.dxpe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

DXP's earnings press release, the slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website under the subheading "Financial Information" after the market closes on the date prior to the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 221 M - -
Net income 2022 17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 490
Free-Float 78,8%
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery SVP-Supply Chain Services, Marketing & IT
Christopher T. Gregory Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Paz Maestas Vice President-Marketing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.-8.53%441
FASTENAL COMPANY-14.14%31 658
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-5.29%25 082
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.21%4 543
DIPLOMA PLC-18.26%4 296
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.94%3 905