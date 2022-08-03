Log in
    DXPE   US2333774071

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DXPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:53 2022-08-03 pm EDT
32.56 USD   +0.17%
07/26DXP ENTERPRISES : Class VI Carbon Sequestration Wells – What Are They?
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES : ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF ABL REVOLVER - Form 8-K
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
DXP Sets Date for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

08/03/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 8th. The earnings announcement will be released before the market opens. DXP will host a conference call, to be web cast live, on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 10:00 A.M. Central Time on that same day.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be on the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website at www.dxpe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

DXP's earnings press release, the slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website under the subheading "Financial Information" after the market closes on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.
07/26DXP ENTERPRISES : Class VI Carbon Sequestration Wells – What Are They?
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES : ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF ABL REVOLVER - Form 8-K
PU
07/25DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
07/25DXP Enterprises Announces Amendment and Extension of ABL Revolver
BU
07/25DXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Amendment and Extension of ABL Revolver
CI
07/18DXP ENTERPRISES : Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage – A New Approach
PU
07/01DXP ENTERPRISES : Safety Division & Honeywell Partner to Win Large Gas Detection Project
PU
06/14DXP ENTERPRISES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13DXP ENTERPRISES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/10DXP Enterprises Reports Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue; Shares Higher
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 363 M - -
Net income 2022 48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 490
Free-Float 78,5%
Managers and Directors
David R. Little Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nee Hung Yee Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Jay Jeffery Senior Vice President-Supply Chain Services
Christopher T. Gregory Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Paz Maestas Vice President-Marketing & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXP ENTERPRISES, INC.26.61%606
FASTENAL COMPANY-19.54%29 354
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.4.25%27 608
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.05%4 563
DIPLOMA PLC-19.98%4 108
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.75%3 879