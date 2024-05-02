DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 30 April 2024 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, tha Chairman, purchased a total of 100,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 1.46p per share.

Following this transaction Mr Sutcliffe and his wife’s interest in DXS Ordinary Shares is 933,386 Ordinary Shares representing 1.46% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



Robert Sutcliffe



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status



Chairman b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC b)



LEI







2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)















Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92 b)



Nature of the transaction



Issue of new shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.46p 100,000 d)























Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







30 April 2024 f)



Place of the transaction







Aquis Stock Exchange

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com Wrecclesham House

Wrecclesham Road

Farnham

Surrey

GU10 4PS www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



David Papworth

City & Merchant 0207 101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.