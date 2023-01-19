Half-year report

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2022.
Financial Highlights
Revenue for the six-month period was marginally up at £1,652,467 (2021: £1,618,4383);
Profit/Loss before tax is a loss of (£131,269) (2021: Profit £21,427) and profit after tax £27,656 (2021: £137,352).
Cash on hand £398,745.
Results overall are in line with projections. Reduced profit is largely due to increased operating costs and depreciation.
Operational Highlights
A six month referral trial utilising DXS SMART referral functionality produced significant results in reducing referral rejections from 36% to less than 2% and cutting waiting times from 44 to 22 weeks.
The IM1 (Interface Mechanism 1 – the NHS owned API providing access to patient records) development and integration with our new generation Aios Platform is complete providing improved user functionality and ability to meet new NHS COVID induced challenges.
The first revised model ExpertCare hypertension trials, commencing before the end of January 2023 with a group of Primary Care organisations recruited, is ready for participation in up to a 6-month trial.
Overall development of our new cloud based DXS Point-of-Care solution is progressing well with a first version expected to be launched in the first quarter 2023.
Concluded the renewal of existing CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) agreements due to the NHS restructuring.
Engaging with the various NHS organisations remains challenging due to COVID induced backlogs, clinician shortages and NHS restructuring. On the positive side the NHS announced the following goals for the next 12-months:
Recover NHS core services and productivity.
As they recover, make progress in delivering the key ambitions in the NHS Long Term Plan (LTP).
Continue transforming the NHS for the future.
To achieve this the NHS have set out clear objectives, some which fit squarely within our solution capabilities.
On 23 December 2022, the NHS CEO announced the 2023/24 priorities and operational guidance which includes reducing waiting times and improving blood pressure control to 77% by March 2023.
Empowering the wider workforce to tackle clinician shortages.
David Immelman, CEO of DXS International plc, said:
“With the persistent challenges facing the NHS, our solutions have never been more aligned to NHS priorities. Our new products are currently being trialled in numerous clinical commissioning groups with significant results demonstrated in reducing referral rejections and drastically cutting waiting times. We are solely focused in converting these trials to commercial contracts.
This provides us with an opportunity to engage with the NHS in utilising both our referral and hypertension solutions in significantly contributing towards achieving these objectives.
We are a passionate and bold team with innovative solutions that can make a significant positive contribution towards curbing and cutting rising healthcare costs and ensuring healthier populations. Future sales prospects, in the UK and abroad, are promising, generated by the persistent efforts of our dedicated sales and marketing team. This will ensure the achievement of our objectives resulting in planned shareholder rewards."
INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2022 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
for the six month period ended 31 October 2022
Unaudited Group 6 Months ended31 Oct 2022
Unaudited 6 Months ended 31 Oct 2021
Audited Year to 30 April 2022
Continuing Operations
Continuing Operations
Continuing Operations
£
£
£
Turnover
1,652,467
1,618,439
3,285,050
Cost of Sales
(229,308)
(191,952)
(412,904)
Gross Profit
1,423,159
1,426,487
2,872,146
Administration Costs
(1,175,224)
(1,111,965)
(2,269,633
Depreciation and Amortisation
(354,363)
(274,093)
(660,289)
Operating Profit / Loss
(106,428)
40,429
(57,776)
Sundry Income
-
2,152
2,153
(106,428)
42,581
(55,623)
Interest payable and similar expenses
(24,841)
(21,154)
(43,022)
Loss /Profiton ordinary activities before taxation
(131,269)
21,427
(98,645)
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
158,925
115,925
320,895
Profit for the period
27,656
137,352
222,250
=========
=========
=========
Profit per share
basic
0.1p
0.3p
0.5p
fully diluted
0.1p
0.3p
0.5p
=========
=========
=========
STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION
as at 31 October 2022
Unaudited Group at 31 Oct 2022
Unaudited Group at 31 Oct 2021
Audited Groupat 30 April 2022
£
£
£
Fixed Assets
Intangible Assets
5,499,920
4,921,943
5,183,683
Tangible Assets
1,868
961
2,645
_________
_________
_________
5,501,788
4,922,904
5,186,328
_________
_________
_________
Current assets
Debtors Amounts falling due within one year
487,179
320,784
693,702
Cash at bank and in hand
398,745
543,281
452,379
_________
_________
_________
885,924
864,065
1,146,081
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(839,344)
(689,586)
(889,761)
_________
_________
_________
Net current assets / (liabilities)
46,580
174,479
256,320
_________
_________
_________
Total assets less current liabilities
5,548,368
5,097,383
5,442,648
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
(607,095)
(364,681)
(331,330)
Deferred income
(548,975)
(447,958)
(746,676)
_________
_________
_________
4,392,298
4,284,744
4,364,642
=========
=========
=========
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital
159,246
159,246
159,246
Share Premium
2,671,321
2,676,321
2,671,321
Provision for costs of share option awards
173,808
173,808
173,808
Retained earnings
1,387,923
1,275,369
1,360,267
_________
_________
Shareholders’ Funds
4,392,298
4,284,744
4,364,642
=========
=========
=========
STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS
Six months ended 31 October 2022
Unaudited Group Six months ended 31 Oct 2022
Unaudited Group Six months ended 31 Oct 2021
Audited Groupyear ended 30 April 2022
£
£
£
Cash flow from operating activities
(135,175)
242,179
907,862
Interest paid
(24,841)
(21,154)
(43,022)
Sundry Income
-
2,152
2,153
R&D tax credit
323,925
249,925
249,895
_________
_________
_________
Cash flow from operating activities
163,909
473,102
1,116,888
_________
_________
_________
Cash flow from investing activities
Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets
(669,967)
(637,695)
(1,284,961)
Expense in respect of share issue in February 2022
-
-
(5,000)
Proceeds / (Payments) in respect of tangibe fixed assets
144
-
(2,354)
Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets
_________
_________
_________
(669,823)
(637,695)
(1,292,315
_________
_________
_________
Cash flow from investing activities
Repayment of long term loans
(47,720)
(84,444)
(164,512)
Advance of long term loans
500,000
-
-
_________
_________
_________
452,280
(84,444
(164,512)
_________
_________
_________
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(53,634)
(249,037)
(339,939)
Cash and Cash equivalents at 30 April 2022
452,379
792,318
792,318
_________
_________
_________
Cash and Cash equivalents at 31 October 2022
398,745
543,281
452,379
=========
=========
=========
Cash and Cash equivalents consists of:
Cash at bank and in hand
398,745
543,281
452,379
=========
=========
=========
Net Debt Reconciliation
Current Debt
Non Current Debt
Cash
Total
£
£
£
At 30 April 2021
(207,139)
(449,125)
792,318
136,054
Cash flow
(85,993)
117,795
(339,939)
(308,137)
_________
_________
_________
_________
At 30 April 2022
(293,132)
(331,330)
452,379
(172,083)
Cash flow
(45,963)
(275,765)
(53,634)
(375,362)
_________
_________
_________
_________
At 31 October 2022
(339,095)
(607,095)
398,745
(547,445)
=========
=========
=========
=========
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.