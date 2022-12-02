Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Börse Stuttgart
  5. DXS International PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7EE   GB00B2Q6HZ92

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(7EE)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  02:05 2022-12-02 am EST
0.0470 EUR   +1.08%
10:31aResult of AGM
GL
10:30aResult of AGM
AQ
11/23Notice of AGM
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Result of AGM

12/02/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETNG

(“DXSP”)

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 1 December 2022.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 4 November 2022 were passed and copies of the Resolutions are available on the Company’s website

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman      (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc		01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk 


Corporate Advisor

 		 
City & Merchant
David Papworth

 		020 7101 7676

 


Corporate Broker

 		 
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

 		020 3764 2341

 

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


All news about DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
10:31aResult of AGM
GL
10:30aResult of AGM
AQ
11/23Notice of AGM
GL
11/22Director Declaration
GL
11/22Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
11/22Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
09/02Trading Update
GL
09/02Trading Update
AQ
08/22Annual Financial Report
GL
08/18Collaboration and Licensing Agreement
GL
More news
Chart DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
DXS International PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
David Immelman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Sutcliffe Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Craig Bauer Chief Operating Officer & Director
Colin Morgan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC-69.21%0
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.39%220 754
DANAHER CORPORATION-16.56%199 032
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.75%95 552
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.57%64 841
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-23.00%58 421