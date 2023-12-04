Official DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC press release

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Result of AGM

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 November, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Enquiries:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com Wrecclesham House

Wrecclesham Road

Farnham

Surrey

GU10 4PS www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



0207 101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.