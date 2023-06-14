Statement re: Award of Invention of Innovation FAST Grant

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Award of Invention of Innovation FAST Grant

for Hypertension Management

DXS International plc (AQSE: DXSP) is pleased to announce that our ExpertCare medicines optimisation tool has been awarded a £20,000 Invention for Innovation (i4i) FAST (Funding At the Speed of Translation) grant from the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

The project study will encompass the review of four hundred and eighty diagnosed hypertensive patients across several participating GP practices to answer the core question of ‘Does the use of ExpertCare in hypertension medication reviews lead to an increase in the proportion of hypertensive patients whose medication treatment is compliant with NICE guidelines?’.

The project research plan and outcomes are intended to verify the impact ExpertCare achieved at the DXS pilot sites in 2021 and 2022 and could prove pivotal in advancing the management of hypertensive patients.

Commenced on the 1st of May, the project is on target for completion by the 31st of August 2023. We are collaborating with the Eastern Academic Health Science Network who will validate the trial data and publish the results.

David Immelman, CEO said. “This is an exciting opportunity as soon we will have a formal evaluation by Eastern AHSN, of our ExpertCare hypertension solution’s ability to assist GP practices improve NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) compliance for hypertensive patients. Evidence shows that improved NICE compliance will result in improved blood pressure control which currently in England is only 60%. Improved blood pressure control will result in reduced heart attacks and strokes saving lives and the NHS money.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.