Dyaco International : Announcement of the Company's treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Dyaco International Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/11
Time of announcement
16:46:00
Subject
Announcement of the Company's treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events
2022/07/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):2,637,658,213
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/12~2022/07/11
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):3,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):40.00~65.00
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/05/12~2022/07/11
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):2,338,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):96,415,064
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):41.24
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):9,452,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):7.05
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
To achieve the objective of securing shareholders interests,share repurchase
will be executed in separate batches depending on market condition.Therefore
,the announced shares buyback plan has not been fully executed.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
