    1598   TW0001598001

DYACO INTERNATIONAL INC.

(1598)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
39.95 TWD    0.00%
04:54aDYACO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the Company's treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
06/30DYACO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the Board resolution of the Company repurchasing its own stock (Correct the Repurchase price range)
PU
05/30DYACO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the Company's Cash Dividend and ex-dividend date.
PU
Dyaco International : Announcement of the Company's treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Dyaco International Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 16:46:00
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):2,637,658,213
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/05/12~2022/07/11
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):3,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):40.00~65.00
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/05/12~2022/07/11
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):2,338,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):96,415,064
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):41.24
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):9,452,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):7.05
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
 To achieve the objective of securing shareholders interests,share repurchase
 will be executed in separate batches depending on market condition.Therefore
 ,the announced shares buyback plan has not been fully executed.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Dyaco International Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
