Dyadic International : ECI Microbial Engineering January 2021

C 1 T E C H N O L O G Y P L A T F O R M C 1 - A L O W - C O S T P R O D U C T I O N P L AT F O R M T O C O M B AT T H E C O V I D - 1 9 PA N D E M I C R o n e n T c h e l e t, M a r k E m a l f a r b, M a t t h e w J o n e s E C I C O N F E R E N C E O N M I C R O B I A L E N G I N E E R I N G M i c r o b i a l - b a s e d T o o l s t o c o m b a t C O V I D 1 9 January 26, 2021 Next Generation Protein Expression Biotech Proprietary & Patented C1 gene expression platform technology Competitive advantages Validating partnerships Opportunistic business development Experienced management Designed to bring biologic vaccines and drugs to market faster, in greater quantities, at lower cost Robust and rapidly expanding scientific data that demonstrates high productivity stability and purity for a growing number of protein classes Well-established, global biological R&D organizations, top-tier animal and human health pharmaceutical companies, as well as governmental agencies Emphasis on large and growing addressable human and animal health markets, many shots on goal including vaccines and antibodies for infectious diseases and therapeutic proteins for diabetes, oncology and arthritis Highly experienced and energized management team and board of directors driving process and execution excellence 2 C1 GENE EXPRESSION PLATFORM COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES C1 Competitive Advantages Robust Gene Expression Platform Offers A Number Of Competitive Advantages Over Existing Technologies Purity Productivity Robustness Speed Cost High retention of target secreted protein through downstream processing No requirement for viral inactivation Robust & versatile growth conditions High yields of secreted protein Low viscosity [unique morphology] At scales ranging from laboratory microtiter plates, shake flasks, single use and/or stainless- steel bioreactors. Develop stable g/l C1 cell lines in ~7 weeks Production savings of ~30 days over CHO Can make ~ 3-4 batches of mAbs in the same time it takes to make 1 batch using CHO cells High yields and fast production times can reduce cost and shrink manufacturing footprint Requires only low-cost cGMP synthetic media No requirement for viral inactivation, simplifies processing compared to CHO, saving time, money 4 C1 Expression Technology C1 Site Directed Transformation Method leads to quick generation of stable C1 cell lines Transformation • Set of strong promiscuous promoters native and synthetic are available efficiency • HC and LC can both be integrated into the same site • Stable single-copy integration • No need for transient stage • No need for induction C1 Genome HPH (3') Transformation procedure based on chemical (PEG) method with protoplasts or electroporation

Frequencies for 1μg DNA: ~ 20 colonies

Not more than 20 transformants for site specific integration have to be screened in order to identify the right clones (usually >50% of the transformats have the expected productivity and quality

5 C1 Expression Technology Fed-batch Process fully defined cheap medium

fed-batch technology with glucose feeding

technology with glucose feeding wide range of conditions available pH: 5-8, Temp: 20 - 45°C

5-8, Temp: 20 - 45°C low viscosity culture due to unique morphology in the fermenter

(typically) 4-7 day process

4-7 day process 1L to 500,000L fermentation scale, stainless steel or single use stirred tank fermenters

At the end 30-40% biomass, 60-70 % supernatant (titers refer to the supernatant)

30-40% biomass, 60-70 % supernatant (titers refer to the supernatant) protein production requires no inducer

protein is (typically) secreted to the media From MTP to Large scale mAbs productivity 24 wells MTP - 1mg/4ml 1L fermentor - 1.7/g/l/d 30L fermentor - 2.4 g/l/d 6 C1 GENE EXPRESSION PLATFORM rVaccines Production Platform Leveraging Third Party Funding to Advance C1 Platform Animal Health: ZAPI Chose C1 Platform in Competitive Process Animal health is a rapidly growing market for both companion and farm animals.

Vaccine & Drug development in animal health typically has a shorter regulatory timeframe and the cost of the vaccines and drugs is important.

Dyadic has been involved in the Zoonoses Anticipation Preparedness Initiative (ZAPI) since 2015.

Zoonoses Anticipation Preparedness Initiative (ZAPI) ZAPI collaboration has helped generate PoC data and guidance on how to improve C1 for mass antigen production.

Through collaboration with ZAPI scientists and others, C1 has a potentially important role in helping to combat pandemics.

SBV antigen produced from C1 was more stable and produced at ~300 times greater levels than the SBV antigen produced from baculovirus.

C1 expressed SBV antigen was very effective (Full Protection). ZAPI Animal studies concluded that Dyadic's C1 expressed SBV antigen demonstrated very strong performance in protecting both cattle and mice from the Schmallenberg virus .

ZAPI is expected to fund additional animal trials in 2021 with C1 expressed antigens (SBV and RVFV)

ZAPI success led to fully funded collaborations with several leading global animal & human health companies and governmental agencies Zoonotic Anticipation Preparedness Initiative (ZAPI), is a research and development program sponsored by the EU . The goal is to developing a platform suitable for the rapid development and production of vaccines and protocols to fast-trackregistration of developed products to combat epidemic zoonotic diseases that have the potential to affect the human population. 8 Success in Expressing High Level of SBV Antigen for ZAPI ZAPI, is a research and development program sponsored by the EU with the goal of developing a platform suitable for the rapid development and production of vaccines and protocols to fast-track registration of developed products to combat epidemic Zoonotic diseases that have the potential to effect the human population. SBV causes congenital malformations and stillbirths in cattle, sheep, goats, and alpaca.

An antigen against Schmallenberg Virus (SBV) that was developed by ZAPI group, was expressed by C1.

Production level reached 1.8 g/L in 7 days fermentation - 300 fold higher than in Baculovirus. 9 Success in mice and cattle challenge tests Mice Challenge D35 cattle trials trials Challenge D35 The C1 expressed SBV antigen that was assembled to Nano-particle expression molecules was tested in animal tests: All immunized mice and cattle survived challenge infection without any clinical signs of disease. Protection was conferred even after only one immunization. 10 Potential advantage of commercial scale production of SBV antigen by C1 The production volume that will be needed to produced 1 batch of 100K, 1,000K and 10,000K SBV doses with C1 (1.75 g/L)

C1 fermentation is based on Fed-batch technology with glucose feeding and synthetic media Doses per batch (20ug/dose) 100 K 1 000 K 10 000 K Total volume (g) 2 20 200 Productivity (g/L) 1,75 1,75 1,75 Recovery (%) 75 75 75 Working volume (%) 80 80 80 Fermentation volume needed 2L 20L 200L for 1 batch run with C1 11 Successful Execution of Government Sponsored Collaborations Positions Dyadic to Enter Clinical Trials Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) Entered into initial collaboration January 2018

Focused on advancing C1 expression platform for the development and manufacture of recombinant vaccines and neutralizing agents comprising targeted antigens and monoclonal antibodies, to combat emerging diseases and threats

A proprietary IIBR Fc-fusion enzyme has been expressed using C1 technology provides certain countermeasures against nerve agents such as sarin and VX gas

Fc-fusion enzyme has been expressed using C1 technology provides certain countermeasures against nerve agents such as sarin and VX gas February 25, 2020 expanded collaboration with the IIBR to combat emerging diseases including collaborating on a potential rVaccine candidate to combat COVID-19 outbreak 12 DEVELOPING NEW PLATFORM C1 Technology to support the global combat against Covid 19 Coronavirus Spike RBD Is A Key Target For Potent Neutralizing Abs In ~2 months, we developed a C1 cell line expressing the Receptor Binding Domain (23kDa) of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein C1 stable cell line was developed that expressed the RBD originally at a level of ~ 1 g/L- no need for transient stage C1 fermentation is based on Fed-batch technology with glucose feeding and cGMP synthetic media Fermentation was run for 5 days in the Ambr250 system and in 5L fermentor scale The RBD antigen was secreted to the media - no need for induction Ongoing fermentation process optimization led to even greater productivity ~ 3 g/l in 4 - 5 days Receptor binding domain: Single folded polypeptide chain All potent neutralizing Ab target the RBD Ag minimization -> focused immune response 14 Evaluation Of RBD Produced By C1 Biomolecular Binding Kinetics Assays:The equilibrium 01 dissociation constant (KD) of C1 SARS-CoV-2-RBD-Ctag binding to recombinant hACE2 was calculated to be 4.9 Nm, which is comparable to that of the CHO SARS-CoV-2- RBD: 5.11 Nm. In addition, all RBD neutralizing mAbs (that bind to different 02 RBD epitopes) that were identified in patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 were efficiently bounded to C1 RBD-Ctag antigen. This binding clearly demonstrates that C1-RBD antigen was properly folded and has high potential to generate immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Recently - mice study confirmed that RBD antigen produced 03 by C1 induced the production of neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 in mice. Additional animal studies are underway to assess the immunogenicity and protective efficacy upon challenge in hamsters and transgenic mice expressing the Human Ace2 will be infected with the SARS- CoV-2 virus. OCTET assay: RBD antigen binding assay. A ACE2 receptor is immobilized on the biosensor, followed by the binding of the RBD antigen. The binding coefficient is measured by the Biosensor 15 Mice study with C1 expressed SARS-CoV-2 RBD vaccine candidate - Results Mice study demonstrated that the C1-RBD induced neutralizing antibodies at high level. ELISA 6 1st 2nd 2nd 3rd dilution 5 4 3 serum 2 1 log10 0 -1 19 dpv 28 dpv 43 dpv 50 dpv Day after first vaccination Direct RBD ELISA. Serum samples obtained at 19, 28, 43 and 50 dpv were tested in a direct ELISA assay. For each mouse (n = 10) serum dilutions scoring positive in the ELISA are plotted, bars represent geometric means for each sampling time-point. 1st 2nd 3rd Plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) SARS-CoV-2 and Vero E6 cells NT50 Dilution that neutralizes 50% of the virions Conducted on pooled sera According to Titer (GEOMEAN OF THE titers): Range 1:1,600 -3200 (Low) - 1,280 Range 2: 6,400 -12,800 (Mid) - 5,120 Range 3: 25,600 - 51,200 (High) - 20,400 PRNT 6 128,000 32,000 22,627 NT50 5 11,310 8,000 log10 4 8,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 2,828 3 50 dpv PRNT Serum samples obtained at 50 dpv were tested in a PRNT against SARS-CoV2 on Vero E6 cells. NT50 values are plotted for each mouse (n=10) and the geometric mean value is indicated. 16 Commercial Scale Production of RBD Antigen by C1 Predicted RBD fermentation capacities for different dose requirements without and with coupling to multimeric protein scaffold particle (MPSP) (Calculated according to RBD 3.0 g/L estimated RBD yield at commercial scale) We believe that the C1 expressed RBD of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein has the potential to be an effective low-cost vaccine candidate that can be rapidly manufactured at flexible commercial scales to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 17 Fast & Stable High Producing C1 Cell Line Development C1 Site Directed Transformation Method leads to quick generation of stable C1 cell lines Rapid Response High Doses Scalability Affordability Original RBD version The same rapid New RBD version • Set of strong promoters native and method will be synthetic needed to • No need for induction construct new cell line with the • Stable single-copy integration new gene • No need for transient stage C1 genome C1 genome 1 week 3 weeks 1 week 2 weeks • Rapid Development Timelines Strain MTP ferm., DSP 1-30 l scale • High Productivity - large quantities Gene synthesis Plasmid construction and and analytics fermentation construction re-isolation for & RCB from RCB, DSP • Purity monoclonality generation and analytics • Stability • Robust Manufacturing Process Sending samples cGMP grade strain and process • Flexible Commercial Scales for evaluation, animal studies characterization, • Low Cost MCB, If the COVID-19 virus mutates and a second-generation vaccine/mAb is needed, C1 can be used to rapidly develop and manufacture it in larger quantities more affordably. 18 SARS-CoV-2 Proteins Rapidly & Stably Expressed by C1 Different SARS-CoV-2 potential rVaccines were successfully expressed by C1: SARS-CoV-2 RBD

RBD SARS-CoV-2 RBD Spy Tag (to generate nanoparticles)

RBD Spy Tag (to generate nanoparticles) SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

Spike Protein SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein with Spy Tag (to generate nanoparticles)

Spike Protein with Spy Tag (to generate nanoparticles) SARS-CoV-2 RBD FC • SARS-CoV-2 mAb Neutralizing mAb Nucleocapsid protein (NP) 19 C1 SARS-Cov-2 Vaccine & mAb Programs Ongoing Nine programs globally 20 Acknowledge Dyadic Inc. Mark Emalfarb, Matthew Jones, Ping Rawson, Julie Latiuk, Yuka Simmons, Heidi Zosiak, Sue Bristow VTT Finland Markku Saloheimo, Anne Huuskonen, Chris Landowski, Marika Vitikainen, Georg Schmidt, Anssi Rantasalo, Veera Korja, Marilyn Wiebe, Hanna Kuusinen, Karita Viita-aho Kaisa Roine DYADIC INFORMATION R&D: Helsinki BD&L: LondonR&DManagement: Budapest R&D: Valladolid HQ: Jupiter, FL 21 C1 Technology Can Be Applied To A Broad Set Of Therapeutics Versatile "Workhorse" Capable of Manufacturing Proteins Quickly and at Low Cost Impressive Yield and Purity Demonstrated for Therapeutic Proteins1 Fc-Fusion mAbs Fab (Certolizumab) Trispecific 15.3 g/l 1 24.5 g/l 1 14.5 g/l 1 168 Hours 168 Hours 164 Hours 6.12 g/l1 2.58 g/l/day 3.1 g/l/day 2.1 g/l/day 144 Hours 1.02 g/l/day Hyper Productivity for Antigen Classes Routinely Used in Vaccines Hemagglutinin (HA) Antigen Virus-Like Particles 413 mg/l 1 3,500 mg/l1 2,200 mg/l1 137 Hours 96 Hours 110 Hours 72 mg/l/day 875 mg/l/day 500 mg/l/day 1. Data is from non glycoengineered C1 Strains using different protease minus C1 strains 22 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Dyadic International Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:47:00 UTC

