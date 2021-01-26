Dyadic International : ECI Microbial Engineering January 2021

Designed to bring biologic vaccines and drugs to market faster, in greater quantities, at lower cost
Robust and rapidly expanding scientific data that demonstrates high productivity stability and purity for a growing number of protein classes
Well-established, global biological R&D organizations, top-tier animal and human health pharmaceutical companies, as well as governmental agencies
Emphasis on large and growing addressable human and animal health markets, many shots on goal including vaccines and antibodies for infectious diseases and therapeutic proteins for diabetes, oncology and arthritis
Highly experienced and energized management team and board of directors driving process and execution excellence
C1 GENE EXPRESSION PLATFORM
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
C1 Competitive Advantages
Robust Gene Expression Platform Offers A Number Of Competitive Advantages Over Existing Technologies
Purity
Productivity
Robustness
Speed
Cost
High retention of target secreted protein through downstream processing
No requirement for viral inactivation
Robust & versatile growth conditions
High yields of secreted protein
Low viscosity [unique morphology]
At scales ranging from laboratory microtiter plates, shake flasks, single use and/or stainless- steel bioreactors.
Develop stable g/l C1 cell lines in ~7 weeks Production savings of ~30 days over CHO
Can make ~ 3-4 batches of mAbs in the same time it takes to make 1 batch using CHO cells
High yields and fast production times can reduce cost and shrink manufacturing footprint Requires only low-cost cGMP synthetic media
No requirement for viral inactivation, simplifies processing compared to CHO, saving time, money
C1 Expression Technology
C1 Site Directed Transformation Method leads to quick generation of stable C1 cell lines
Transformation
• Set of strong promiscuous promoters native and synthetic are available
efficiency
• HC and LC can both be integrated into the same site
• Stable single-copy integration
• No need for transient stage
• No need for induction
C1 Genome
HPH (3')
Transformation procedure based on chemical (PEG) method with protoplasts or electroporation
Frequencies for 1μg DNA: ~ 20 colonies
Not more than 20 transformants for site specific integration have to be screened in order to identify the right clones (usually >50% of the transformats have the expected productivity and quality
C1 Expression Technology
Fed-batch
Process
fully defined cheap medium
fed-batchtechnology with glucose feeding
wide range of conditions available pH: 5-8, Temp: 20 - 45°C
low viscosity culture due to unique morphology in the fermenter
(typically) 4-7 day process
1L to 500,000L fermentation scale, stainless steel or single use stirred tank fermenters
At the end 30-40% biomass, 60-70 % supernatant (titers refer to the supernatant)
protein production requires no inducer
protein is (typically) secreted to the media
From MTP to Large scale mAbs productivity
24 wells MTP - 1mg/4ml
1L fermentor - 1.7/g/l/d
30L fermentor - 2.4 g/l/d
C1 GENE EXPRESSION PLATFORM
rVaccines Production Platform
Leveraging Third Party Funding to Advance C1 Platform
Animal Health: ZAPI Chose C1 Platform in Competitive Process
Animal health is a rapidly growing market for both companion and farm animals.
Vaccine & Drug development in animal health typically has a shorter regulatory timeframe and the cost of the vaccines and drugs is important.
Dyadic has been involved in the Zoonoses Anticipation Preparedness Initiative (ZAPI) since 2015.
ZAPI collaboration has helped generate PoC data and guidance on how to improve C1 for mass antigen production.
Through collaboration with ZAPI scientists and others, C1 has a potentially important role in helping to combat pandemics.
SBV antigen produced from C1 was more stable and produced at ~300 times greater levels than the SBV antigen produced from baculovirus.
C1 expressed SBV antigen was very effective (Full Protection). ZAPI Animal studies concluded that Dyadic's C1 expressed SBV antigen demonstrated very strong performance in protecting both cattle and mice from the Schmallenberg virus.
ZAPI is expected to fund additional animal trials in 2021 with C1 expressed antigens (SBV and RVFV)
ZAPI success led to fully funded collaborations with several leading global animal & human health companies and governmental agencies
Zoonotic Anticipation Preparedness Initiative (ZAPI), is a research and development program sponsored by the EU . The goal is to developing a platform suitable for the rapid development and production of vaccines and protocols tofast-trackregistration of developed products to combat epidemic zoonotic diseases that have the potential to affect the human population.
Success in Expressing High Level of SBV Antigen for ZAPI
ZAPI, is a research and development program sponsored by the EU with the goal of developing a platform suitable for the rapid development and production of vaccines and protocols to fast-track registration of developed products to combat epidemic Zoonotic diseases that have the potential to effect the human population.
SBV causes congenital malformations and stillbirths in cattle, sheep, goats, and alpaca.
An antigen against Schmallenberg Virus (SBV) that was developed by ZAPI group, was expressed by C1.
Production level reached1.8 g/L in 7 days fermentation - 300 fold higher than in Baculovirus.
Success in mice and cattle challenge tests
Mice
Challenge D35
cattle
trials
trials
Challenge D35
The C1 expressed SBV antigen that was assembled to Nano-particle expression molecules was tested in animal tests: All immunized mice and cattle survived challenge infection without any clinical signs of disease.
Protection was conferred even after only one immunization.
Potential advantage of commercial scale production of SBV antigen by C1
The production volume that will be needed to produced 1 batch of 100K, 1,000K and 10,000K SBV doses with C1 (1.75 g/L)
C1 fermentation is based on Fed-batch technology with glucose feeding and synthetic media
Doses per batch (20ug/dose)
100 K
1 000 K
10 000 K
Total volume (g)
2
20
200
Productivity (g/L)
1,75
1,75
1,75
Recovery (%)
75
75
75
Working volume (%)
80
80
80
Fermentation volume needed
2L
20L
200L
for 1 batch run with C1
Successful Execution of Government Sponsored Collaborations
Positions Dyadic to Enter Clinical Trials
Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR)
Entered into initial collaboration January 2018
Focused on advancing C1 expression platform for the development and manufacture of recombinant vaccines and neutralizing agents comprising targeted antigens and monoclonal antibodies, to combat emerging diseases and threats
A proprietary IIBR Fc-fusion enzyme has been expressed using C1 technology provides certain countermeasures against nerve agents such as sarin and VX gas
February 25, 2020 expanded collaboration with the IIBR to combat emerging diseases including collaborating on a potential rVaccine candidate to combat COVID-19 outbreak
DEVELOPING NEW PLATFORM
C1 Technology to support the global combat against Covid 19
Coronavirus Spike RBD Is A Key Target For Potent Neutralizing Abs
In ~2 months, we developed a C1 cell line expressing the Receptor Binding Domain (23kDa) of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein C1 stable cell line was developed that expressed the RBD originally at a level of ~ 1 g/L- no need for transient stage
C1 fermentation is based on Fed-batch technology with glucose feeding and cGMP synthetic media Fermentation was run for 5 days in the Ambr250 system and in 5L fermentor scale
The RBD antigen was secreted to the media - no need for induction
Ongoing fermentation process optimization led to even greater productivity ~ 3 g/l in 4 - 5 days
01 dissociation constant (KD) of C1 SARS-CoV-2-RBD-Ctag binding to recombinant hACE2 was calculated to be 4.9 Nm, which is comparable to that of the CHO SARS-CoV-2- RBD: 5.11 Nm.
In addition, all RBD neutralizing mAbs (that bind to different
02 RBD epitopes) that were identified in patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 were efficiently bounded to C1 RBD-Ctag antigen. This binding clearly demonstrates that C1-RBD antigen was properly folded and has high potential to generate immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Recently - mice study confirmed that RBD antigen produced
03 by C1 induced the production of neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 in mice. Additional animal studies are underway to assess the immunogenicity and protective efficacy upon challenge in hamsters and transgenic mice expressing the Human Ace2 will be infected with the SARS- CoV-2 virus.
OCTET assay: RBD antigen binding assay. A ACE2 receptor is immobilized on the biosensor, followed by the binding of the RBD antigen. The binding coefficient is measured by the Biosensor
Mice study with C1 expressed SARS-CoV-2 RBD vaccine candidate - Results
Mice study demonstrated that the C1-RBD induced neutralizing antibodies at high level.
ELISA
6
1st
2nd
2nd
3rd
dilution
5
4
3
serum
2
1
log10
0
-1
19
dpv
28
dpv
43
dpv
50
dpv
Day after first vaccination
Direct RBD ELISA.
Serum samples obtained at 19, 28, 43 and 50 dpv were tested in a direct ELISA assay. For each mouse (n = 10) serum dilutions scoring positive in the ELISA are plotted, bars represent geometric means for each sampling time-point.
1st
2nd
3rd
Plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT)
SARS-CoV-2 and Vero E6 cells
NT50Dilution that neutralizes 50% of the virions
Conducted on pooled sera According to Titer (GEOMEAN OF THE titers):
Range 1:1,600 -3200 (Low) - 1,280
Range 2: 6,400 -12,800 (Mid) - 5,120
Range 3: 25,600 - 51,200 (High) - 20,400
PRNT
6
128,000
32,000
22,627
NT50
5
11,310
8,000
log10
4
8,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
2,828
3
50 dpv
PRNT
Serum samples obtained at 50 dpv were tested in a PRNT against SARS-CoV2 on Vero E6 cells. NT50 values are plotted for each mouse (n=10) and the geometric mean value is indicated.
Commercial Scale Production of RBD Antigen by C1
Predicted RBD fermentation capacities for different dose requirements without and with coupling to multimeric protein scaffold particle (MPSP) (Calculated according to RBD 3.0 g/L estimated RBD yield at commercial scale)
We believe that the C1 expressed RBD of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein has the potential to be an effective low-cost vaccine candidate that can be rapidly manufactured at flexible commercial scales to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast & Stable High Producing C1 Cell Line Development
C1 Site Directed Transformation Method leads to quick generation of stable C1 cell lines
Rapid Response
High Doses
Scalability
Affordability
Original RBD version
The same rapid
New RBD version
• Set of strong promoters native and
method will be
synthetic
needed to
• No need for induction
construct new
cell line with the
• Stable single-copy integration
new gene
• No need for transient stage
C1 genome
C1 genome
1 week
3 weeks
1 week
2 weeks
•
Rapid Development Timelines
Strain
MTP ferm., DSP
1-30 l scale
•
High Productivity - large quantities
Gene synthesis
Plasmid
construction and
and analytics
fermentation
construction
re-isolation for
& RCB
from RCB, DSP
•
Purity
monoclonality
generation
and analytics
•
Stability
•
Robust Manufacturing Process
Sending samples
cGMP grade strain
and process
•
Flexible Commercial Scales
for evaluation,
animal studies
characterization,
•
Low Cost
MCB,
If the COVID-19 virus mutates and a second-generation vaccine/mAb is needed, C1 can be
used to rapidly develop and manufacture it in larger quantities more affordably.
SARS-CoV-2 Proteins Rapidly & Stably Expressed by C1
Different SARS-CoV-2 potential rVaccines were successfully expressed by C1:
SARS-CoV-2RBD
SARS-CoV-2RBD Spy Tag (to generate nanoparticles)
SARS-CoV-2Spike Protein
SARS-CoV-2Spike Protein with Spy Tag (to generate nanoparticles)
SARS-CoV-2RBD FC
• SARS-CoV-2 mAb
Neutralizing mAb
Nucleocapsid protein (NP)
C1 SARS-Cov-2 Vaccine & mAb Programs Ongoing
Nine programs globally
20
Acknowledge
Dyadic Inc.
Mark Emalfarb,
Matthew Jones,
Ping Rawson,
Julie Latiuk,
Yuka Simmons,
Heidi Zosiak,
Sue Bristow
VTT Finland
Markku Saloheimo,
Anne Huuskonen,
Chris Landowski,
Marika Vitikainen,
Georg Schmidt,
Anssi Rantasalo,
Veera Korja,
Marilyn Wiebe,
Hanna Kuusinen,
Karita Viita-aho
Kaisa Roine
DYADIC INFORMATION
R&D: Helsinki
BD&L:LondonR&DManagement: Budapest
R&D: Valladolid
HQ: Jupiter, FL
C1 Technology Can Be Applied To A Broad Set Of Therapeutics
Versatile "Workhorse" Capable of Manufacturing Proteins Quickly and at Low Cost
Impressive Yield and Purity Demonstrated for Therapeutic Proteins1
Fc-Fusion
mAbs
Fab (Certolizumab)
Trispecific
15.3 g/l 1
24.5 g/l 1
14.5 g/l 1
168 Hours
168 Hours
164 Hours
6.12 g/l1
2.58 g/l/day
3.1 g/l/day
2.1 g/l/day
144 Hours
1.02 g/l/day
Hyper Productivity for Antigen Classes Routinely Used in Vaccines
Hemagglutinin (HA)
Antigen
Virus-Like Particles
413 mg/l 1
3,500 mg/l1
2,200 mg/l1
137 Hours
96 Hours
110 Hours
72 mg/l/day
875 mg/l/day
500 mg/l/day
1. Data is from non glycoengineered C1 Strains using different protease minus C1 strains
