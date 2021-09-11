Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dyadic International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DYAI   US26745T1016

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(DYAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dyadic International : H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/11/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C1 Protein Production Platform

Addressing Vaccine & Drug Shortfalls Through Better Science

September 2021

M A K I N G H E A L T H C A R E A C C E S S I B L E & A F F O R D A B L E

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com

2

Our Mission, Transforming Biomanufacturing

"To improve how we feed1, fuel1, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture1, and engineering. To provide a cost- effective solution to increase biomanufacturing outputs and satisfy the growing demand for protein production and unmet needs for affordable biologic drugs, vaccines and other biologic products and processes."

1 Dyadic has achieved certain ports of the above "Mission" through its twenty plus years of experience in industrial biotech. Currently, we are primarily focused on animal and human health applications while opportunistically exploring if and how we may enter/re-enter certain industrial biotechnology applications.

3

Dyadic At-a-Glance

Re-engineering GMP Vaccine & Drug Production

  • Proprietary & patented biologic and vaccine production platform (the "C1 Platform"), designed to bring biologic vaccines and drugs to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost
  • The C1 platform is de-risked, with a safe and long track record in industrial protein manufacturing

Value Creation Through Technology

Licensing, Co-Development Partnering and

Wholly Owned Product Development

Market Capitalization

$168.5 million (as of 09/07/2021)

Cash & Investment-grade securities,

$25.8 million (as of 6/30/2021)

including accrued interest

Shares Outstanding

~ 28.1 million (as of 8/11/2021)

Debt and Warrants

None

Insider Ownership

~30%

2021 R&D Revenue 6 Months

$1.4 million (YoY 66% increase)

NASDAQ

HEADQUARTERS

DYAI

Jupiter, Florida

HISTORY

RESEARCH LOCATIONS

Founded In 1979

Finland, Spain, US & Others

4

Investment Highlights

Solid Financial Position with $25.8 million in cash and investment securities, no debt1 Harnessing the power of C1 fungi to transform manufacturing of vaccines and other therapeutics

Versatile Platform

Strong Competitive Advantage & IP Position

Large Addressable Market Ready for Disruption

Global Strategic Partnerships

Experienced Leadership

C1 protein production is a platform technology, with the potential to disrupt the manufacturing of sub-unit vaccines, therapeutics, enzymes and other peptide, protein and glycoprotein-based products

Robust scientific data demonstrating high productivity, stability, and purity. DuPont grant back of former Dyadic patents & five provisional/patent applications

Vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing for humans and animals remains a broad addressable market with many shots on goal and ready for disruption

Funded partnerships with top-tier global biological R&D organizations, human and animal health pharmaceutical companies, as well as governmental and private agencies

Highly experienced and energized professional management team and world-class Board of Directors & Advisors

(1) As of June 30, 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dyadic International Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 00:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
09/11DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
09/10DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investme..
AQ
08/19SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : vaccine shows promise against coronavirus, variants in a..
RE
08/19SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Dyadic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Elicits "Strong" Immun..
MT
08/17DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Insider Sale Slows Buying Trend of Last Quarter at Dyadic..
MT
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Dyadic Inter..
MT
08/12DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlig..
PU
08/12DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlig..
PU
08/12DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/12DYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 53,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 48,8x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dyadic International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,73 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Emalfarb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ping W. Rawson Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Tarnok Chairman
Ronen Tchelet Vice President-Research & Business Development
Seth J. Herbst Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.06%161
MODERNA, INC.330.15%181 391
LONZA GROUP AG34.92%62 124
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.45.39%49 915
CELLTRION, INC.-25.49%31 241
SEAGEN INC.-13.49%27 565