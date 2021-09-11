Dyadic International : H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
09/11/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
C1 Protein Production Platform
Addressing Vaccine & Drug Shortfalls Through Better Science
September 2021
M A K I N G H E A L T H C A R E A C C E S S I B L E & A F F O R D A B L E
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com
2
Our Mission, Transforming Biomanufacturing
"To improve how we feed1, fuel1, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture1, and engineering. To provide a cost- effective solution to increase biomanufacturing outputs and satisfy the growing demand for protein production and unmet needs for affordable biologic drugs, vaccines and other biologic products and processes."
1 Dyadic has achieved certain ports of the above "Mission" through its twenty plus years of experience in industrial biotech. Currently, we are primarily focused on animal and human health applications while opportunistically exploring if and how we may enter/re-enter certain industrial biotechnology applications.
3
Dyadic At-a-Glance
Re-engineering GMP Vaccine & Drug Production
Proprietary & patented biologic and vaccine production platform (the "C1 Platform"), designed to bring biologic vaccines and drugs to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost
The C1 platform is de-risked, with a safe and long track record in industrial protein manufacturing
Value Creation Through Technology
Licensing, Co-Development Partnering and
Wholly Owned Product Development
Market Capitalization
$168.5 million (as of 09/07/2021)
Cash & Investment-grade securities,
$25.8 million (as of 6/30/2021)
including accrued interest
Shares Outstanding
~ 28.1 million (as of 8/11/2021)
Debt and Warrants
None
Insider Ownership
~30%
2021 R&D Revenue 6 Months
$1.4 million (YoY 66% increase)
NASDAQ
HEADQUARTERS
DYAI
Jupiter, Florida
HISTORY
RESEARCH LOCATIONS
Founded In 1979
Finland, Spain, US & Others
4
Investment Highlights
Solid Financial Position with $25.8 million in cash and investment securities, no debt1 Harnessing the power of C1 fungi to transform manufacturing of vaccines and other therapeutics
Versatile Platform
Strong Competitive Advantage & IP Position
Large Addressable Market Ready for Disruption
Global Strategic Partnerships
Experienced Leadership
C1 protein production is a platform technology, with the potential to disrupt the manufacturing of sub-unit vaccines, therapeutics, enzymes and other peptide, protein and glycoprotein-based products
Robust scientific data demonstrating high productivity, stability, and purity. DuPont grant back of former Dyadic patents & five provisional/patent applications
Vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing for humans and animals remains a broad addressable market with many shots on goal and ready for disruption
Funded partnerships with top-tier global biological R&D organizations, human and animal health pharmaceutical companies, as well as governmental and private agencies
Highly experienced and energized professional management team and world-class Board of Directors & Advisors
(1) As of June 30, 2021
5
