Dyadic International : Presentation

To improve how we feed, fuel, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture.

We are delivering a proven, cost-effective, industrial protein expression platform, which can fulfill the promise of affordable biologic drugs, vaccines and biologic products and processes across our core verticals.

Dyadic has achieved certain ports of the above "Mission" through its twenty plus years of experience in industrial biotech. Currently, we are primarily focused on animal and human health applications while opportunistically exploring if and how we may enter/re-enter certain industrial biotechnology applications.