DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(DYAI)
05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.100 USD   -1.41%
05/20DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Presentation
PU
05/20Dyadic to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Dyadic International, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
Dyadic International : Presentation

05/20/2022 | 07:26pm EDT
Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI)

Next Generation Proteins for the World's Health

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 2022

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com

Dyadic's Mission

To improve how we feed, fuel, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture.

We are delivering a proven, cost-effective, industrial protein expression platform, which can fulfill the promise of affordable biologic drugs, vaccines and biologic products and processes across our core verticals.

Dyadic has achieved certain ports of the above "Mission" through its twenty plus years of experience in industrial biotech. Currently, we are primarily focused on animal and human health applications while opportunistically exploring if and how we may enter/re-enter certain industrial biotechnology applications.

Mark Emalfarb

Founder, CEO

Proven entrepreneur, inventor 25+ U.S. and foreign biotechnology patents, filamentous fungal enzyme product commercialization

Dyadic At-a-Glance

Re-engineeringGMP Vaccine & Drug Production: Proprietary & patented protein expression platform focused on biologic and vaccine production (the "C1 Platform"), designed to bring products requiring protein expression to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost. The C1 platform is de-risked, with a safe and long track record in industrial protein manufacturing

Value Creation Through De-risked Technology Licensing, Co-Development Partnering and Wholly Owned Product Development

Market Capitalization

$60.0 million (as of 5/18/2022)

Cash & Investment-grade securities, including accrued interest

$17.5 million (as of 3/31/2022)

Shares Outstanding

~ 28.3 million (as of 5/11/2022)

Debt and Warrants

None

Insider Ownership

~30%

2021 R&D Revenue

$2.4 million (YoY 50% increase)

NASDAQ

HEADQUARTERS

HISTORY

RESEARCH LOCATIONS

DYAI

Jupiter, Florida

Founded In 1979

Finland,

Spain, US & Others

Proven Leaders to Execute Dyadic Keys to Success

Mark Emalfarb, Founder/CEO

Entrepreneur, Inventor 25+ U.S. and foreign biotechnology patents, filamentous fugal enzyme product commercialization

Ping Rawson, CFO

20+ years of finance, accounting & international trade and business development experience

Board Members

Michael Tarnok

Chairman of Board

Seasoned pharma industry finance and operational executive

Dr. Arin Bose

Board Member

34 years bioprocess development and clinical manufacturing

Joe Hazelton, CBO

20+ Years in Pharmaceutical Industry, commercialization, regulatory, business and clinical development

Ronen Tchelet, CSO

20+ years in Biopharmaceutical Industry & Recombinant Product Commercialization

Dr. Barry Buckland

Board Member

29 years R&D leadership | US National Academy of Engineering

Patrick Lucy

Board Member

20+ years of bioprocess biotech and business development

Disclaimer

Dyadic International Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
