Dyadic International : Presentation

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference May 2022
Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com
Dyadic's Mission
To improve how we feed, fuel, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture.
We are delivering a proven, cost-effective, industrial protein expression platform, which can fulfill the promise of affordable biologic drugs, vaccines and biologic products and processes across our core verticals.
Dyadic has achieved certain ports of the above "Mission" through its twenty plus years of experience in industrial biotech. Currently, we are primarily focused on animal and human health applications while opportunistically exploring if and how we may enter/re-enter certain industrial biotechnology applications.
Mark Emalfarb
Founder, CEO
Proven entrepreneur, inventor 25+ U.S. and foreign biotechnology patents, filamentous fungal enzyme product commercialization
Dyadic At-a-Glance
Re-engineeringGMP Vaccine & Drug Production: Proprietary & patented protein expression platform focused on biologic and vaccine production (the "C1 Platform"), designed to bring products requiring protein expression to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost. The C1 platform is de-risked, with a safe and long track record in industrial protein manufacturing
Value Creation Through De-risked Technology Licensing, Co-Development Partnering and Wholly Owned Product Development
Market Capitalization
$60.0 million (as of 5/18/2022)
Cash & Investment-grade securities, including accrued interest
$17.5 million (as of 3/31/2022)
Shares Outstanding
~ 28.3 million (as of 5/11/2022)
Debt and Warrants
None
Insider Ownership
~30%
2021 R&D Revenue
$2.4 million (YoY 50% increase)
NASDAQ
HEADQUARTERS
HISTORY
RESEARCH LOCATIONS
DYAI
Jupiter, Florida
Founded In 1979
Finland,
Spain, US & Others
Proven Leaders to Execute Dyadic Keys to Success
Mark Emalfarb, Founder/CEO
Entrepreneur, Inventor 25+ U.S. and foreign biotechnology patents, filamentous fugal enzyme product commercialization
Ping Rawson, CFO
20+ years of finance, accounting & international trade and business development experience
Board Members
Michael Tarnok
Chairman of Board
Seasoned pharma industry finance and operational executive
Dr. Arin Bose
Board Member
34 years bioprocess development and clinical manufacturing
Joe Hazelton, CBO
20+ Years in Pharmaceutical Industry, commercialization, regulatory, business and clinical development
Ronen Tchelet, CSO
20+ years in Biopharmaceutical Industry & Recombinant Product Commercialization
Dr. Barry Buckland
Board Member
29 years R&D leadership | US National Academy of Engineering
Patrick Lucy
Board Member
20+ years of bioprocess biotech and business development
