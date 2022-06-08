Log in
    DYAI   US26745T1016

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(DYAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
2.540 USD   +2.83%
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Presentation
PU
06/02Dyadic to Present at 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
06/02Dyadic to Present at 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
Dyadic International : Presentation

06/08/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) Next Generation Proteins for World Health

Jeffries Healthcare Conference June 9, 2022

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com

ir@dyadic.com I Corporate presentation

2

Dyadic's Mission: Proteins for World Health

Meeting the growing demand for proteins worldwide for human and animal health with highly productive scalable microbial biomanufacturing platforms.

To improve how we feed, fuel, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture, nutrition and food.

Mark Emalfarb

Founder, CEO

Proven entrepreneur, inventor 25+ U.S. and foreign biotechnology patents, filamentous fungal enzyme product commercialization

ir@dyadic.com I Corporate presentation

3

Platform Technologies Remain Critical to Biopharmaceutical Companies

Recent acquisitions of cell-based gene expression and recombinant protein platforms1

2006

Merck & Co., Inc. To Acquire GlycoFi, Inc. For $400 Million 2 Yeast cell

2017

Sanofi completes acquisition of Protein Science for $750 Million 4 Baculovirus expression system

2011

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Vaccine Developer Crucell - $2.4 billion dollars, moving J&J prominently into the arena of vaccine development 3 Human cell

2020

Ligand Buys Pfenex in $516 Million Deal to Access Protein Production Platform 5 Bacterial cell

Over $100MM and 20+ Years of Commercial Engineering Invested in C1

"C1" (Thermothelomyces heterothallica) is an exceptional genetically engineered fungal strain

Broad application of C1 has expanded through decades of commercial engineering

1992

2005

2016

Today

C1 strain discovered to produce commercially valuable enzymes

Commercial launch of C1 enzymes produced for industrial textile manufacturing

C1 molecular toolkit optimized for broad development across other industries including human therapeutic applications

Genome sequenced and cell line refined for high purity in industrial manufacturing

Enzyme library developed

Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) designation by FDA

C1 launched in biofuels industry

Launch of human biologics development for vaccines and biosimilars

Proof-of-Concept collaborations with pharma industry accelerate

Global partnerships and R&D projects with top pharma and leading animal health companies

Preparations for 1st in human trials: DYAI-100 COVID Vaccine in Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Strategic partnerships and collaborations with Janssen, Phibro, NIIMBL, Syngene, Epygen, etc…

ir@dyadic.com I Corporate presentation

5



Disclaimer

Dyadic International Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,8 M 71,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 49,1%
Technical analysis trends DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,54 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Emalfarb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ping W. Rawson Chief Accounting Officer
Michael P. Tarnok Chairman
Ronen Tchelet Vice President-Research & Business Development
Seth J. Herbst Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.-43.81%72
MODERNA, INC.-42.78%57 810
LONZA GROUP AG-25.24%43 432
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.17%42 631
SEAGEN INC.-6.62%26 573
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.83%18 672