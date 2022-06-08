Dyadic International : Presentation

Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) Next Generation Proteins for World Health
Jeffries Healthcare Conference June 9, 2022
Dyadic's Mission: Proteins for World Health
Meeting the growing demand for proteins worldwide for human and animal health with highly productive scalable microbial biomanufacturing platforms.
To improve how we feed, fuel, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture, nutrition and food.
Mark Emalfarb
Founder, CEO
Proven entrepreneur, inventor 25+ U.S. and foreign biotechnology patents, filamentous fungal enzyme product commercialization
Platform Technologies Remain Critical to Biopharmaceutical Companies
Recent acquisitions of cell-based gene expression and recombinant protein platforms1
2006
Merck & Co., Inc. To Acquire GlycoFi, Inc. For $400 Million 2 Yeast cell
2017
Sanofi completes acquisition of Protein Science for $750 Million 4 Baculovirus expression system
2011
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Vaccine Developer Crucell - $2.4 billion dollars, moving J&J prominently into the arena of vaccine development 3 Human cell
2020
Ligand Buys Pfenex in $516 Million Deal to Access Protein Production Platform 5 Bacterial cell
