    DYAI   US26745T1016

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(DYAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
1.400 USD   -6.67%
09:22aDyadic International : Presentation
PU
11/10Transcript : Dyadic International, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10DYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Dyadic International : Presentation

12/06/2022 | 09:22am EST
Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI)

Next Generation Proteins for World Health

RHK Disruptive Growth Conference

December 5, 2022

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com

2

Dyadic's Mission: Proteins for World Health

Transforming Biomanufacturing &

Closing the Technology Gap Across the Globe

Meeting the growing demand for proteins worldwide for human and animal health with highly productive scalable microbial biomanufacturing platforms.

To improve how we feed, fuel, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture, nutrition and food.

3

Investment Highlights

Protein Production Platform with Rapid Growth through Global Partners

NASDAQ: DYAI

Proprietary

Microbial

Platforms

Active Pipeline

and Products in

Development

Strong Cash

Position

  • Two proprietary microbial platforms: C1 and DapibusTM
  • Competitive advantages; flexibly scalable protein product manufacturing
  • Safe and long track record in industrial protein manufacturing; FDA GRAS certified; Phase 1 clinical trial in process
  • Active pipeline across Human Health, Animal Health, and Alternative Protein markets
  • Pipeline of a dozen products in various stages of development
  • Strategic development and research collaboration through global partners
  • Sufficient cash runway into Q1 2024
  • No debt or warrants
  • Fully funded research collaborations into Q3 2023

C1

Market Cap

Manufacturin g Advantages

Common Shares

Outstanding

Insider Ownership

Cash & Investment

(9/30/22)

Debt and

Warrants

2022 YTD 9 Mon

R&D Revenue

  • $50 million
  • 28.5 million
    • 30%
  • $14.2 million

None

~ $2.2 million

4

Industrial Heritage Provides Knowledge for Rapid Scalability and High Productivity

INDUSTRIAL

PHARMACEUTICAL

30 Years and Over $100MM Invested in C1 Platform Development

1992

2005

2016

Today

C1 strain discovered to produce commercially valuable enzymes

Commercial launch of C1 enzymes produced for industrial textile manufacturing

C1 molecular toolkit optimized for broad development across other industries including human therapeutic applications

Genome sequenced and cell line refined for high purity in industrial manufacturing

Enzyme library developed

C1 launched in biofuels industry

Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) designation by FDA

Launch of human biologics development for vaccines and biosimilars

Proof-of-Concept collaborations with pharma industry accelerate

Global partnerships and R&D projects with top pharma and leading animal health companies

Regulatory Status: DYAI-100 COVID Vaccine Phase 1 Clinical Trial in South Africa underway & planned in India

C1 produced COVID-19 mAb shows safety and efficacy in hamsters and nonhuman primate studies

Strategic partnerships and collaborations:

  • Janssen
  • NIIMBL
  • Rubic
  • Epygen
  • Syngene

Phibro

5

Disclaimer

Dyadic International Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
