Dyadic International : Presentation

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in Dyadic's most recent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this presentation, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com
Dyadic's Mission: Proteins for World Health
Transforming Biomanufacturing &
Closing the Technology Gap Across the Globe
Meeting the growing demand for proteins worldwide for human and animal health with highly productive scalable microbial biomanufacturing platforms.
To improve how we feed, fuel, and heal the world by utilizing modern biotechnology to revolutionize science, medicine, agriculture, nutrition and food.
Investment Highlights
Protein Production Platform with Rapid Growth through Global Partners
NASDAQ: DYAI
Proprietary
Microbial
Platforms
Active Pipeline
and Products in
Development
Strong Cash
Position
Two proprietary microbial platforms: C1 and DapibusTM
Competitive advantages; flexibly scalable protein product manufacturing
Safe and long track record in industrial protein manufacturing; FDA GRAS certified; Phase 1 clinical trial in process
Active pipeline across Human Health, Animal Health, and Alternative Protein markets
Pipeline of a dozen products in various stages of development
Strategic development and research collaboration through global partners
Sufficient cash runway into Q1 2024
No debt or warrants
Fully funded research collaborations into Q3 2023
C1
Market Cap
Manufacturin g Advantages
Common Shares
Outstanding
Insider Ownership
Cash & Investment
(9/30/22)
Debt and
Warrants
2022 YTD 9 Mon
R&D Revenue
$50 million
28.5 million
30%
$14.2 million
None
~ $2.2 million
Industrial Heritage Provides Knowledge for Rapid Scalability and High Productivity
INDUSTRIAL
PHARMACEUTICAL
30 Years and Over $100MM Invested in C1 Platform Development
1992
2005
2016
Today
C1 strain discovered to produce commercially valuable enzymes
Commercial launch of C1 enzymes produced for industrial textile manufacturing
C1 molecular toolkit optimized for broad development across other industries including human therapeutic applications
Genome sequenced and cell line refined for high purity in industrial manufacturing
Enzyme library developed
C1 launched in biofuels industry
Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) designation by FDA
Launch of human biologics development for vaccines and biosimilars
Proof-of-Concept collaborations with pharma industry accelerate
Global partnerships and R&D projects with top pharma and leading animal health companies
Regulatory Status: DYAI-100 COVID Vaccine Phase 1 Clinical Trial in South Africa underway & planned in India
C1 produced COVID-19 mAb shows safety and efficacy in hamsters and nonhuman primate studies
