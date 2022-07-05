Dyadic to Participate in Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit and NIIMBL National Meeting

JUPITER, Fla., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary and patented microbial technologies to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, proteins, enzymes, certain metabolites and other biologic products at flexible commercial scales, today announced that its management and representatives will participate in the following two upcoming industry events in July 2022:



Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit - Hosted by Rutgers State University and NIIMBL (National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals)

July 7-8, 2022

Rutgers University Busch Student Center, Piscataway, New Jersey

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb

Presentation Time: 11:15 AM EST Thursday, July 7, 2022

Website: Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit

NIIMBL 2022 National Meeting

July 26-28, 2022

Conrad Hilton, Washington DC

Presenter: Mark Emalfarb

Poster Session: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM EST, Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Website: NIIMBL 2022 National Meeting

Dyadic management will be available during these events for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting at jlavalley@dyadic.com or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company committed to building disruptive microbial production platforms including the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila) to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of biologics. Dyadic’s lead technology is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development and lower the manufacturing cost of biologic vaccines, drugs and therapeutic proteins for the human and animal health markets. The company is also developing other proprietary and patented biotechnologies and applications to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products across diverse markets.

With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including its lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products for animal and human health.

Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at http://www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com