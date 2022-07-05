Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dyadic International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DYAI   US26745T1016

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(DYAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
3.040 USD   -0.33%
08:31aDyadic to Participate in Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit and NIIMBL National Meeting
GL
08:31aDyadic to Participate in Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit and NIIMBL National Meeting
GL
06/13DYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dyadic to Participate in Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit and NIIMBL National Meeting

07/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUPITER, Fla., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary and patented microbial technologies to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, proteins, enzymes, certain metabolites and other biologic products at flexible commercial scales, today announced that its management and representatives will participate in the following two upcoming industry events in July 2022:

Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit - Hosted by Rutgers State University and NIIMBL (National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals)
July 7-8, 2022
Rutgers University Busch Student Center, Piscataway, New Jersey
Presenter: Mark Emalfarb
Presentation Time: 11:15 AM EST Thursday, July 7, 2022
Website: Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit

NIIMBL 2022 National Meeting
July 26-28, 2022
Conrad Hilton, Washington DC
Presenter: Mark Emalfarb
Poster Session: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM EST, Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Website: NIIMBL 2022 National Meeting

Dyadic management will be available during these events for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting at jlavalley@dyadic.com or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company committed to building disruptive microbial production platforms including the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila) to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of biologics. Dyadic’s lead technology is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development and lower the manufacturing cost of biologic vaccines, drugs and therapeutic proteins for the human and animal health markets. The company is also developing other proprietary and patented biotechnologies and applications to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products across diverse markets.
With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including its lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products for animal and human health.

Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at http://www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.
Ping W. Rawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (561) 743-8333
Email: ir@dyadic.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:31aDyadic to Participate in Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit and NIIMBL National Meetin..
GL
08:31aDyadic to Participate in Bio-Manufacturing Innovation Summit and NIIMBL National Meetin..
GL
06/13DYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09Dyadic to Participate in Three Upcoming Industry Events
GL
06/09Dyadic to Participate in Three Upcoming Industry Events
GL
06/08DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Presentation
PU
06/02Dyadic to Present at 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
06/02Dyadic to Present at 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
05/20DYADIC INTERNATIONAL : Presentation
PU
05/20Dyadic to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,9 M 85,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dyadic International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,04 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Emalfarb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ping W. Rawson Chief Accounting Officer
Michael P. Tarnok Chairman
Ronen Tchelet Vice President-Research & Business Development
Seth J. Herbst Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.-32.74%86
MODERNA, INC.-40.96%59 644
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.78%40 704
LONZA GROUP AG-31.09%40 503
SEAGEN INC.16.50%33 154
CELLTRION, INC.-9.34%19 151