Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dyadic International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DYAI   US26745T1016

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(DYAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
1.470 USD   -10.91%
08:31aDyadic to Report 2022 Year End Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
GL
03/07Dyadic International Says No Serious Adverse Events Reported in COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Candidate Trial; Shares Rise
MT
03/07Dyadic International : Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dyadic to Report 2022 Year End Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

03/15/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUPITER, Fla., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein production and unmet clinical needs for effective and affordable biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended 2022 and host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: 877-407-0784; International +1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13734862

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1588257&tp_key=7e701cd0d7. An archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dyadic.com. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow the webcast link above.

If you have any questions that you would like to ask management during the Q&A session, please email hzosiak@dyadic.com prior to the conference call. 

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company focused on building innovative microbial platforms to address the growing demand for global protein bioproduction and unmet clinical needs for effective, affordable, and accessible biopharmaceutical products for human and animal health.

Dyadic’s gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Our lead technology, C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the Dapibus™ filamentous fungal based microbial protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness. 

With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including our lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products.

To learn more about Dyadic and our commitment to helping bring vaccines and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit http://www.dyadic.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.
Ping W. Rawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (561) 743-8333
Email: ir@dyadic.com


All news about DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:31aDyadic to Report 2022 Year End Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
GL
03/07Dyadic International Says No Serious Adverse Events Reported in COVID-19 Booster Vaccin..
MT
03/07Dyadic International : Presentation
PU
03/07Dyadic International : Presentation
PU
03/07Dyadic International Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Dyadic Provides Phase 1 Clinical Trial Update for its DYAI-100 COVID-19 Recombinant Pro..
GL
03/07Dyadic International, Inc. Provides Phase 1 Clinical Trial Update for Its DYAI-100 Covi..
CI
03/01Dyadic to Present at Roth Investor Conference and Upcoming Industry Events
GL
03/01Dyadic to Present at Roth Investor Conference and Upcoming Industry Events
AQ
02/22Dyadic International : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,65 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,65 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 42,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dyadic International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,47 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 410%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Emalfarb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ping W. Rawson Chief Accounting Officer
Michael P. Tarnok Chairman
Ronen Tchelet Vice President-Research & Business Development
Seth J. Herbst Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.19.51%42
MODERNA, INC.-15.78%58 445
LONZA GROUP AG15.38%42 362
SEAGEN INC.55.51%37 393
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.04%37 276
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.27%23 225