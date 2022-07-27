Log in
    DYAI   US26745T1016

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(DYAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-27 pm EDT
2.840 USD   +0.71%
Dyadic to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

07/27/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
JUPITER, Fla., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2022 and host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: 800-289-0720; International +1-646-828-8073

Conference ID: 1292996

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561590&tp_key=dd628adef2

An archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dyadic.com. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow the webcast link above.

If you have any questions that you would like to ask management during the Q&A session, please email hzosiak@dyadic.com prior to the conference call.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company committed to building disruptive microbial production platforms including the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila) to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of biologics. Dyadic’s lead technology is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development and lower the manufacturing cost of biologic vaccines, drugs and therapeutic proteins for the human and animal health markets. The company is also developing other proprietary and patented biotechnologies and applications to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products across diverse markets.

With a passion to enable our partners and collaborators to develop effective preventative and therapeutic treatments in both developed and emerging countries, Dyadic is building an active pipeline by advancing its proprietary microbial platform technologies, including its lead asset DYAI-100 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as well as other biologic vaccines, antibodies, and other biological products for animal and human health.

Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at http://www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.
Ping W. Rawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (561) 743-8333
Email: ir@dyadic.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,7 M 79,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 49,1%
