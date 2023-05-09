Dycom Industries : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement - Form 8-K









Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 9, 2023

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

Florida 001-10613 59-1277135





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common stock, par value $0.33 1/3 per share DY New York Stock Exchange





Item 8.01 Other Events.





On May 9, 2023, Dycom Industries, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Second Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Amendment") by and among the Company, the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto and Bank of America, N.A. ("BofA"), as administrative agent (in such capacity, the "Administrative Agent"), amending that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of October 19, 2018 (as amended, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified prior to the date hereof, the "Existing Credit Agreement"), by and among the Company, the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto and the Administrative Agent.





The Amendment to the Existing Credit Agreement replaces the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (or "SOFR") term rate and provides that term loans and revolving loans will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to, at the option of the Company, either term SOFR or the base rate, plus, in each case, an applicable margin that will be determined based on the Company's consolidated net leverage ratio with the applicable margin ranging from 1.25% to 2.00% for term SOFR loans, and from 0.25% to 1.00% for base rate loans. Term SOFR will be a rate per annum equal to the forward-looking SOFR term rate administered by CME Group Benchmark Administration Limited (or any successor administrator satisfactory to the Administrative Agent) published on the applicable Reuters screen (the "Term SOFR Screen Rate") for the applicable interest period plus a spread adjustment of 0.10%. If the Company elects to borrow at the base rate, the rate will be, for any day, a fluctuating rate per annum equal to the highest of (a) the federal funds rate plus 0.50%, (b) the rate of interest in effect for such day as publicly announced from time to time by BofA as its "prime rate", and (c) the one-month Term SOFR Screen Rate plus 1.00% and a spread adjustment of 0.10%. The Amendment also amends the Existing Credit Agreement to update the benchmark replacement provisions set forth in the Existing Credit Agreement.





The foregoing summary of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference, and the Existing Credit Agreement, a copy of which has been previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





























Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits 10.1 Second Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of May 9, 2023, among Dycom Industries, Inc., as the Borrower, the subsidiaries of Dycom identified therein, certain lenders named therein, Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, Swingline Lender and L/C Issuer, and other parties named therein. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)









Dated: May 9, 2023

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(Registrant) By: /s/ Ryan F. Urness Name: Ryan F. Urness Title: Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary









