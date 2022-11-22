Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results
11/22/2022 | 06:01am EST
Third Quarter Highlights
Contract revenues of $1.042 billion; 22.1% growth
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million
Net Income of $54.0 million, or $1.80 per common share diluted
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022. Contract revenues were $1.042 billion for the quarter ended October 29, 2022, compared to $854.0 million in the year ago period, an increase of 22.1%. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $114.6 million, or 11.0% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended October 29, 2022, compared to $83.1 million, or 9.7% of contract revenues, in the year ago period.
Net income was $54.0 million, or $1.80 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended October 29, 2022, compared to $28.7 million, or $0.94 per common share diluted, in the year ago period. Results for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 include income tax benefits of $3.2 million, or $0.11 per common share diluted, and $3.0 million, or $0.10 per common share diluted, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.
Year-to-Date Highlights
Contract revenues were $2.891 billion for the nine months ended October 29, 2022, compared to $2.369 billion for the nine months ended October 30, 2021. Contract revenues increased 22.2% organically after excluding $3.9 million of contract revenues from storm restoration services in the comparable year ago period. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $283.0 million, or 9.8% of contract revenues, for the nine months ended October 29, 2022, compared to $201.0 million, or 8.5% of contract revenues, in the comparable year ago period.
Net income was $117.4 million, or $3.91 per common share diluted, for the nine months ended October 29, 2022. For the comparable year ago period, net income was $47.8 million, or $1.54 per common share diluted. Results for the nine months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 include income tax benefits of $7.6 million, or $0.25 per common share diluted, and $5.8 million, or $0.19 per common share diluted, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.
During the nine months ended October 29, 2022, the Company purchased 304,030 shares of its own common stock in open market transactions for $28.5 million at an average price of $93.85 per share.
Outlook
The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 to increase by mid- to high-single digit as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended January 29, 2022. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to increase modestly for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 as compared to the quarter ended January 29, 2022. For additional information regarding the Company’s outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company’s website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.
Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data
About Dycom Industries, Inc.
Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending January 28, 2023, including, but not limited to, those statements found under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financial needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
October 29, 2022
January 29, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$
65,285
$
310,757
Accounts receivable, net
1,244,482
895,898
Contract assets
53,319
24,539
Inventories
107,135
81,291
Income tax receivable
—
12,729
Other current assets
42,797
30,876
Total current assets
1,513,018
1,356,090
Property and equipment, net
337,175
294,798
Operating lease right-of-use assets
66,083
61,101
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
362,623
374,317
Other assets
26,397
31,918
Total assets
$
2,305,296
$
2,118,224
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
200,980
$
155,896
Current portion of debt
17,500
17,500
Contract liabilities
14,419
18,512
Accrued insurance claims
41,594
36,805
Operating lease liabilities
26,522
24,641
Income taxes payable
9,585
233
Other accrued liabilities
160,500
128,209
Total current liabilities
471,100
381,796
Long-term debt
811,350
823,251
Accrued insurance claims - non-current
48,719
48,238
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
39,513
36,519
Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current
59,416
55,674
Other liabilities
16,582
14,202
Total liabilities
1,446,680
1,359,680
Total stockholders’ equity
858,616
758,544
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,305,296
$
2,118,224
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
Unaudited
Quarter
Quarter
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
Contract revenues
$
1,042,423
$
853,973
$
2,890,996
$
2,369,038
Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization
850,897
705,865
2,394,606
1,977,243
General and administrative1
78,798
66,899
221,514
198,640
Depreciation and amortization
35,454
37,766
107,436
115,307
Total
965,149
810,530
2,723,556
2,291,190
Interest expense, net
(10,592
)
(9,132
)
(29,057
)
(24,343
)
Loss on debt extinguishment2
—
—
—
(62
)
Other income, net
2,474
564
9,856
4,267
Income before income taxes
69,156
34,875
148,239
57,710
Provision for income taxes3
15,144
6,158
30,835
9,930
Net income
$
54,012
$
28,717
$
117,404
$
47,780
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.83
$
0.95
$
3.97
$
1.57
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.80
$
0.94
$
3.91
$
1.54
Shares used in computing earnings per common share:
Basic
29,524,516
30,172,254
29,561,172
30,426,337
Diluted
29,978,795
30,614,706
30,007,257
30,928,890
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH %’s
Quarter
Quarter
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
Contract Revenues - GAAP
$
1,042,423
$
853,973
$
2,890,996
$
2,369,038
Contract Revenues - GAAP Organic Growth %
22.1
%
22.0
%
Contract Revenues - GAAP
$
1,042,423
$
853,973
$
2,890,996
$
2,369,038
Revenues from storm restoration services
—
—
—
(3,869
)
Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues
$
1,042,423
$
853,973
$
2,890,996
$
2,365,169
Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues Growth %
22.1
%
22.2
%
NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
Quarter
Quarter
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 29, 2022
October 30, 2021
Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
$
54,012
$
28,717
$
117,404
$
47,780
Interest expense, net
10,592
9,132
29,057
24,343
Provision for income taxes
15,144
6,158
30,835
9,930
Depreciation and amortization
35,454
37,766
107,436
115,307
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA")
115,202
81,773
284,732
197,360
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(5,135
)
(415
)
(13,991
)
(4,259
)
Stock-based compensation expense
4,515
1,789
12,273
7,838
Loss on debt extinguishment2
—
—
—
62
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$
114,582
$
83,147
$
283,014
$
201,001
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues
11.0
%
9.7
%
9.8
%
8.5
%
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:
Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods. For comparison purposes, Lumen’s Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue and Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue Growth percentage excludes the estimated contract revenues for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 related to the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business in 20 states it sold to Brightspeed on October 3, 2022.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.
Notes
1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $4.5 million and $1.8 million for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively, and $12.3 million and $7.8 million for the nine months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively.
2 During the nine months ended October 30, 2021, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026.
3 Results include income tax benefits of $3.2 million, or $0.11 per common share diluted, and $3.0 million, or $0.10 per common share diluted for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.
Results for the nine months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 include income tax benefits of $7.6 million, or $0.25 per common share diluted, and $5.8 million, or $0.19 per common share diluted, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.