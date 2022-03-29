Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dycom Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DY   US2674751019

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Carmen M. Sabater As Director

03/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Carmen M. Sabater as a director. Ms. Sabater is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Quirch Foods Parent, LLC (“Quirch”), a national food distribution company with a portfolio of owned brands. She has served in that role since February 2002 and has led Quirch's integration strategy and also has experience with both human capital and technology functions. Prior to that, Ms. Sabater was the Controller of MasTec, Inc. from 1994 to 2000 and was then appointed as its Chief Financial Officer, serving in that role until January 2002. Ms. Sabater was previously at Deloitte & Touche, LLP, as an auditor and then as a Senior Manager from 1985 to 1994. She also currently serves as the Secretary of the United Way of Miami and serves as Treasurer and chairs the Finance Committee for The Public Health Trust for Jackson Health System in Miami Dade, Florida. Ms. Sabater has a multicultural business background and is fluent in Spanish. The appointment, effective March 28, 2022, is for a term extending until the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 396 M - -
Net income 2023 94,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 887 M 2 887 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 15 024
Free-Float 96,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 97,49 $
Average target price 119,14 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Daniel S. Peyovich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Laurie J. Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.4.19%2 887
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED1.16%19 558
VANTAGE TOWERS AG-0.66%17 646
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED11.05%3 733
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.24%2 771
MIRAIT HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.11%1 623