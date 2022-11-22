Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET, the Company will present in a fireside chat format at the 6 th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV.

in Las Vegas, NV. On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Company will participate in the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL.

in Boca Raton, FL. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Manalapan, FL.



Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. The fireside chat presentation will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171