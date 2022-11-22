Advanced search
    DY   US2674751019

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
90.20 USD   -17.66%
Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET, the Company will present in a fireside chat format at the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV.
  • On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Company will participate in the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL.
  • On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Manalapan, FL.

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. The fireside chat presentation will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com 
Phone: (561) 627-7171


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 722 M - -
Net income 2023 126 M - -
Net Debt 2023 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 227 M 3 227 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 024
Free-Float 96,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 109,55 $
Average target price 131,29 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Daniel S. Peyovich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Laurie J. Thomsen Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.17.36%3 227
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-3.49%18 274
VANTAGE TOWERS AG2.44%16 987
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-35.26%2 184
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-2.81%2 132
HELIOS TOWERS PLC-29.53%1 496