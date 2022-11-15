Advanced search
    DY   US2674751019

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
102.30 USD   +1.23%
Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

11/15/2022 | 04:31pm EST
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0369368b0c7644b086408460275d7ef8. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z2ivk522. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 675 M - -
Net income 2023 110 M - -
Net Debt 2023 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 977 M 2 977 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 15 024
Free-Float 96,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Daniel S. Peyovich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Laurie J. Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.16.10%2 977
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-4.65%17 969
VANTAGE TOWERS AG1.56%16 990
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-34.74%2 192
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-5.70%2 092
HELIOS TOWERS PLC-29.13%1 496