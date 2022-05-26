Log in
    DY   US2674751019

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Company will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA.
  • On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company will participate in a fireside chat format at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York, NY.
  • On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company will participate in a fireside chat format at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA.
  • On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company will participate in a fireside chat format at the Wells Fargo Streaming and Connectivity Conference in Austin, TX.

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. Fireside chat presentations will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171


