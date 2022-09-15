Advanced search
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
09/15/2022
108.24 USD   -2.00%
Dycom Industries, Inc. to Present at the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

09/15/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will present in a fireside chat format at the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, TN on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com
Phone: (561) 627-7171


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 682 M - -
Net income 2023 113 M - -
Net Debt 2023 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 264 M 3 264 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 024
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 110,45 $
Average target price 133,71 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Daniel S. Peyovich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Laurie J. Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.17.80%3 264
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED10.47%21 304
VANTAGE TOWERS AG-20.56%12 857
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.26%2 841
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.55%2 182
HELIOS TOWERS PLC-28.90%1 481