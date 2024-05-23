Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe first, Steve, can you maybe talk about any impact you see from the Uniti and Windstream merger? I know Windstream is a Top 10 customer for you guys. And then, secondly, pretty strong performance from the electric utilities this quarter. Could you just maybe give a little bit more color on that and what the runway associated is? Thanks.

Steven E. Nielsen

Sure. Thanks. Good morning, Alex. So, yes, we have worked for Windstream for decades, and so we are certainly encouraged that when they - when Uniti announced the merger, that they identified that, in part, the merger was motivated by the desire to do more fiber-to-the-home, up to 1 million additional passings. And so, yes, we think that Uniti, Windstream, as well as EQT, T-Mobile, Lumos and other strategic activity in the industry is all around how do they raise more capital, how do they become more financially flexible so that people can deploy more CapEx on the things that we do, build fiber-to-the-home. So, yeah, we are encouraged by Windstream and Uniti. And I think with respect to electric utilities, it's a nice segment; it's grown substantially for us over the last six, seven, eight years; and it just shows how strong the trend is in rural America and how many participants see value in deploying fiber. And we think that's going to continue.

Alexander Waters

Steven Fisher

Thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to ask you about some growth and availability of resources. Obviously, strong quarter. I'm curious how you're thinking about the stars are lining up on timing in a lot of these funding programs and customer demand. I'm wondering if you think your fiscal 2026 is going to require a much broader level of contractor resources? And are the resources available to handle strong double-digit growth if that's how it lines up, and should we think about that we'll start to see it more in your hiring ahead of that or will you turn to more subcontracting and just, essentially, I guess, are we on the edge of much faster growth here? And is the industry ready to handle it?

Steven E. Nielsen

Yeah, Steve, I guess, what I would say is that labor supply has been improving. We've identified that, I think, for the last two or three quarters. So, as we get bigger and as the industry gets bigger, its ability to add resources on the margin increases. And so, I think that that's encouraging. As we've talked about before, over the last three years, we've added in excess of $1 billion of organic growth. And as you get bigger, your ability to do that gets better. So, it won't be easy, never is.

But we feel confident that with the right customers, applying ourselves to the right opportunities where we can be most helpful, that we can continue to grow. There'll always be a mixture of in-house hires, depending on the line of business and geography and what's available through subcontractors. But I think we're also perceived as to be a good partner to our subcontractors, and I think as opportunities develop, we'll be able to get our fair share.

Steven Fisher

Okay. And then, it looks like you're starting to have some consistency in this 25 to 75 basis points of year-over-year margin improvement. How should we think about what's really driving that? Is that really just general operating leverage as your revenues grow, you get just a little bit more absorption or is there better pricing going into backlog relative to what you're reporting on a trailing basis versus some of the initiatives you talk about, productivity things and some of the sort of the back office? So, how do we think about what's really within that 25 to 75 basis points of margin improvement? And is there anything that would take it up or down from here in sort of the next handful of quarters?