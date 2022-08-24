Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dycom Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DY   US2674751019

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
112.56 USD   +1.97%
06:11aDYCOM INDUSTRIES : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08aDYCOM INDUSTRIES : Q2 2023 Presentation Materials
PU
06:06aDYCOM INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dycom Industries : Q2 2023 Presentation Materials

08/24/2022 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarter 2 | Fiscal 2023 Results

August 24, 2022

Participants and Agenda

Steven E. Nielsen

President and Chief Executive Officer

H. Andrew DeFerrari

Chief Financial Officer

Ryan F. Urness

General Counsel

  • Q2 2023 Overview
  • Industry Update
  • Financial & Operational Highlights
  • Outlook
  • Closing Remarks
  • Q&A

2

Important Information

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarters ending October 29, 2022 and January 28, 2023 found within this presentation. These statements are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the duration and severity of a pandemic caused by COVID-19, our ability to comply with various COVID-19 legal and contractual requirements and the impacts that those requirements may have on our workforce and our ability to perform our work, vaccination rates in the areas where we operate, any worsening of the pandemic caused by increasing infection rates triggered by new variants, future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined by Regulation G of the SEC. As required by the SEC, an explanation of the Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 24, 2022 and on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.

3

Q2 2023 Overview

Contract Revenues

  • Contract revenues of $972.3 million increased 23.5%

Operating Performance

  • Non-GAAPAdjusted EBITDA of $104.7 million, or 10.8% of contract revenues, compared to $73.8 million, or 9.4% of contract revenues, in the year ago period
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $1.46, compared to $0.59 in the year ago period

Liquidity

  • Solid liquidity of $366.3 million

Share Repurchases

  • Repurchased 104,030 common shares for $10.0 million

Contract

Revenues

Diluted EPS

4

Industry Update

The effort to deploy high-capacity fiber networks continues to meaningfully broaden the set of opportunities for our industry

  • Major industry participants are constructing or upgrading significant wireline networks across broad sections of the country
  • High-capacityfiber networks are increasingly viewed as the most cost effective technology, enabling multiple revenue streams from a single investment
  • Fiber network deployment opportunities are increasing in rural America; federal and state support programs for the construction of communications networks in unserved and underserved areas across the country are unprecedented

Macroeconomic effects and supply constraints may influence the near-term execution of some customer plans

Industry participants increasingly understand that cost pressures are industry-wide; several have addressed those impacts while others are expected to do so as well

Our scale and financial strength position us well to take advantage of these opportunities to deliver valuable services to our customers, including integrated planning, engineering and design, procurement and construction and maintenance services

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dycom Industries Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 10:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
06:11aDYCOM INDUSTRIES : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:08aDYCOM INDUSTRIES : Q2 2023 Presentation Materials
PU
06:06aDYCOM INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
06:01aDycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
GL
08/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto Networks, Workday, ..
MS
08/23KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Dycom Industries to $130 From $115, Reiterates Overweig..
MT
08/17Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
GL
07/15B. Riley Trims Dycom Industries' Price Target to $114 from $115 on Reduced Valuation Mu..
MT
06/24DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : DY) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : DY) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 654 M - -
Net income 2023 103 M - -
Net Debt 2023 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 326 M 3 326 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 15 024
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dycom Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 112,56 $
Average target price 125,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Daniel S. Peyovich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Laurie J. Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.20.05%3 326
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED17.44%22 429
VANTAGE TOWERS AG-13.19%14 048
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.21%2 860
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.20%2 333
HELIOS TOWERS PLC-22.56%1 653