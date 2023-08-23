equipment supply chains remain challenged, particularly for the large truck chassis required for specialty equipment. Prices for capital equipment continue to increase. It remains to be seen how long these conditions may persist.

We expect demand to continue to fluctuate amongst customers. For several customers, deployments are increasing into next year. For others, capital expenditures have been more heavily weighted toward the first half of this year and, accordingly, they appear to be managing budgets closely through the end of this year.

We are encouraged by recent longer-term industry financings. These financings have expanded the pool of capital available to fund future industry growth. Within this context, we remain confident that our scale and financial strength position us well to deliver valuable services to our customers.

Moving to Slide 6. During the quarter revenue increased 7.1%. Our top 5 customers combined produced 59.2% of revenue, decreasing 2.3% organically. Demand increased from 4 of our top 5 customers. All other customers increased 24.6% organically.

AT&T was our largest customer at 16.7% of total revenue, or $174.3 million. Lumen was our second largest customer at 15.6% of revenue, or $162.5 million. Lumen grew organically 56.5%, excluding operations sold to Brightspeed from the year ago period. This was our sixth consecutive quarter of organic growth with Lumen. Revenue from Comcast was $119.5 million, or 11.5% of revenue. Comcast was Dycom's third largest customer and grew organically 6.9%. Verizon was our fourth largest customer at $104.9 million, or 10.1% of revenue. Verizon grew 29.8% organically. And finally, a customer who has requested their name not be disclosed, was our fifth largest customer at $55.3 million, or 5.3% of revenue. This customer grew 68.6% organically.

This is the eighteenth consecutive quarter where all of our other customers in aggregate, excluding the top five customers, have grown organically. It is the first quarter since our October 2014 quarter where our top 5 customers have represented less than 60% of total revenue, an encouraging sign of increasing customer breadth and opportunity. Of note, fiber construction revenue from electric utilities was $82.7 million in the quarter and grew organically 3.6%.

We have extended our geographic reach and expanded our program management and network planning services. In fact, over the last several years we believe we have meaningfully increased the long-term value of our maintenance and operations business, a trend which we believe will parallel our deployment of gigabit wireline direct and wireless/wireline converged networks as those deployments dramatically increase the amount of outside plant network that must be extended and maintained.

Now going to Slide 7. Backlog at the end of the second quarter was $6.207 billion vs. $6.316 billion at the end of the April 2023 quarter, a decrease of $109 million. Of this backlog, approximately $3.523 billion is expected to be completed in the next 12 months. Backlog activity during the second quarter reflects solid performance as we booked new work and renewed existing work. We continue to anticipate substantial future opportunities across a broad array of our customers.

During the quarter we received, from Frontier, a fiber construction agreement for California, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Florida. For Brightspeed, a fiber construction agreement for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and North Carolina. From Charter, rural fiber construction agreements in Missouri and Florida. For Windstream, fiber construction agreements in Georgia and from AT&T, a utility line locating agreement for Arkansas. Headcount was 15,147.

Now I will turn the call over to Drew for his financial review and outlook.

H. Andrew DeFerrari

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Dycom Industries, Inc.

Thanks Steve and good morning, everyone. Going to slide 8. Contract revenues were $1.042 billion and organic revenue increased 7.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $130.8 million, or 12.6% of revenue, compared to $104.7 million, or 10.8% of revenue. The Adjusted EBITDA percentage increased 179 bps compared to Q2 2023 from improved operating performance on the higher level of revenue in the quarter. Gross margin was 20.3% of revenue compared to 17.9% in Q2 2023. G&A expense was 8.1% of revenue compared to 7.5% in Q2 2023.