Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company's quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non- GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company's performance for the period reported with the Company's performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services, adjusted for the additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Non- GAAP Organic Contract Revenue (decline) growth is calculated as the percentage change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues over those of the comparable prior year periods. Management believes organic (decline) growth is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income - GAAP net income (loss) before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares used in the computation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share is adjusted for common stock equivalents related to share-based awards in where their effect would be anti-dilutive.

Notional Net Debt - Notional net debt is a Non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting cash and equivalents from the aggregate face amount of outstanding long-term debt. Management believes notional net debt is a helpful measure to assess the Company's liquidity.

Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAPAdjusted Net (Loss) Income and Non-GAAPAdjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share: