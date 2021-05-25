Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company's quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non- GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company's performance for the period reported with the Company's performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:
Non-GAAPOrganic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services, adjusted for the additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Non- GAAP Organic Contract Revenue (decline) growth is calculated as the percentage change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues over those of the comparable prior year periods. Management believes organic (decline) growth is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods.
Non-GAAPAdjusted EBITDA - net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.
Non-GAAPAdjusted Net (Loss) Income - GAAP net income (loss) before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods.
Non-GAAPAdjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share and Non-GAAPAdjusted Diluted Shares - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares used in the computation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share is adjusted for common stock equivalents related to share-based awards in where their effect would be anti-dilutive.
Notional Net Debt - Notional net debt is a Non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting cash and equivalents from the aggregate face amount of outstanding long-term debt. Management believes notional net debt is a helpful measure to assess the Company's liquidity.
Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAPAdjusted Net (Loss) Income and Non-GAAPAdjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share:
Non-cashamortization of debt discount on 2021 Convertible Notes - The Company's 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "2021 Convertible Notes") were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the 2021 Convertible Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the 2021 Convertible Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company excludes the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the 2021 Convertible Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results..
Goodwill impairment charge - During the quarter ended April 25 2020, the Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter of $53.3 million for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises. Management believes excluding the goodwill impairment charge from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment - During the quarter ended May 1, 2021, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026. During the quarter ended April 25, 2020, the Company recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of $12.5 million in connection with its purchase of $167.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 2021 Convertible Notes for $147.0 million,
including interest and fees. Management believes excluding the gain on debt extinguishment from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.
Tax impact of the vesting and exercise ofshare-basedawards - The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results.
Tax effect from a net operating loss carryback under enacted CARES Act - During the quarter ended April 25, 2020, the Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.6 million from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations.
Tax impact ofpre-taxadjustments - The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the Company's estimated tax impact of specific adjustments and the effective tax rate used for financial planning for the applicable period.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues
Unaudited
(Dollars in millions)
Additional
Growth (Decline)%
week as a
Contract
Revenues
Revenues
result of the
Non-
Non-
from
from storm
Company's
GAAP -
GAAP -
Revenues
acquired
restoration
52/53 week
Organic
GAAP -
- GAAP
businesses1
services
fiscal year3
Revenues
Organic %
Organic %
Quarter Ended May 1, 2021
$
727.5
$
-
$
(3.9)
$
-
$
723.6
(10.7)%
(11.1)%
Quarter Ended April 25, 2020
$
814.3
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
814.3
Fiscal Year Ended2
January 30, 2021
$
3,199.2
$
-
$
(14.6)
$
(53.2)
$
3,131.4
(4.2)%
(6.1)%
January 25, 2020
$
3,339.7
$
-
$
(4.7)
$
-
$
3,335.0
January 25, 2020
$
3,339.7
$
(26.6)
$
(4.7)
$
-
$
3,308.3
6.8 %
8.3 %
January 26, 2019
$
3,127.7
$
(29.6)
$
(42.9)
$
-
$
3,055.3
January 26, 2019
$
3,127.7
$
(69.9)
$
(42.9)
$
-
$
3,014.9
5.0 %
3.6 %
Four Quarters Ended Jan. 27, 20182
$
2,977.9
$
(32.3)
$
(35.1)
$
-
$
2,910.5
Four Quarters Ended Jan. 27, 20182
$
2,977.9
$
(87.3)
$
(35.1)
$
-
$
2,855.5
0.8 %
(0.2)%
Four Quarters Ended Jan. 28, 20172
$
2,954.2
$
(37.3)
$
-
$
(56.0)
$
2,860.9
July 29, 2017
$
3,066.9
$
(214.9)
$
-
$
-
$
2,851.9
14.8 %
14.1 %
July 30, 2016
$
2,672.5
$
(119.8)
$
-
$
(53.5)
$
2,499.2
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - Certain Customers
Unaudited
(Dollars in millions)
Revenues
Growth (Decline)%
Contract
from storm
Non-GAAP -
GAAP -
Non-GAAP -
Quarter Ended
Revenues
restoration
Organic
- GAAP
services
Revenues
Organic %
Organic %
AT&T
May 1, 2021
$
155.6
$
(0.1)
$
155.4
1.0 %
0.9 %
April 25, 2020
$
154.0
$
-
$
154.0
Comcast
May 1, 2021
$
131.1
$
(0.5)
$
130.7
11.1 %
10.7 %
April 25, 2020
$
118.0
$
-
$
118.0
Top 5 Customers4
May 1, 2021
$
496.2
$
(3.8)
$
492.3
(22.4)%
(23.0)%
April 25, 2020
$
639.0
$
-
$
639.0
All Other Customers (excluding Top 5 Customers)
May 1, 2021
$
231.3
$
-
$
231.3
32.0 %
31.9 %
April 25, 2020
$
175.3
$
-
$
175.3
Fiber Construction Revenue from Electric Utility Customers
May 1, 2021
$
47.0
$
-
$
47.0
92.1 %
92.1 %
April 25, 2020
$
24.5
$
-
$
24.5
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
