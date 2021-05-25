Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Presentation Materials

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending July 31, 2021 found within this presentation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business and capital plans, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined by Regulation G of the SEC. As required by the SEC, an explanation of the Non- GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 25, 2021 and on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.
Contract Revenues
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS
Q1 2022 Overview
4
Contract Revenues
Q1 2022 contract revenues of $727.5 million decreased 11.1% on an organic basis after excluding $3.9 million of revenues from storm restoration services in Q1 2022
Operating Performance
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2022 of $44.1 million, or 6.1% of contract revenues, compared to $69.9 million, or 8.6% of contract revenues, for Q1 2021
Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Share of $(0.04) for Q1 2022, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.36 for Q1 2021
Liquidity
Strong liquidity of $477.4 million at Q1 2022
Issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due April 2029
Amended and restated Senior Credit Facility to resize capacity and extend maturity to April 2026
Industry Update
5
Industry increasing network bandwidth dramatically
Major industry participants constructing or upgrading significant wireline networks across broad sections of the country generally designed to provision 1 gigabit network speeds directly to consumers or wirelessly using 5G technologies
Industry effort to deploy high capacity fiber networks continues to meaningfully broaden Dycom's set of opportunities
Increasing access to high capacity telecommunications continues to be crucial to society, especially in rural America
Wide and active participation in the completed FCC RDOF auction augurs well for dramatically increased rural network investment supported by private capital that in the case of at least some of the participants is expected to be significantly more than the FCC subsidy
Fiber network deployment opportunities are increasing
Dycom is currently providing services for 1 gigabit full deployments and converged wireless/wireline multi-use network deployments across the country in numerous geographic areas to multiple customers, including customers who have initiated broad fiber deployments as well as customers who have resumed broad deployments
Fiber network deployment opportunities are increasing in rural America as new industry participants respond to emerging societal incentives
Dycom continues to provide integrated planning, engineering and design, procurement and construction and maintenance services to several industry participants
Dycom's scale and financial strength position the Company well to deliver valuable services to its customers
Macro-economic effects and potential supply constraints may influence the near term execution of some customer plans
Broad increases in demand for fiber optic cable and related equipment may impact delivery lead times in the short to intermediate term
The market for labor is tightening in some regions of the country, particularly for unskilled/semi-skilled new hires; it remains to be seen how geographically broad these conditions will be and how long they will persist
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.