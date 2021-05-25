Log in
Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Presentation Materials

05/25/2021 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2022 Results

May 25, 2021

Participants

Steven E. Nielsen

H. Andrew DeFerrari

Ryan F. Urness

2

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

General Counsel

Agenda

Q1 2022 Overview

Industry Update

Financial & Operational Highlights

Outlook

Closing Remarks

Q&A

Important Information

3

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending July 31, 2021 found within this presentation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business and capital plans, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined by Regulation G of the SEC. As required by the SEC, an explanation of the Non- GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 25, 2021 and on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.

Contract Revenues

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Q1 2022 Overview

4

Contract Revenues

Q1 2022 contract revenues of $727.5 million decreased 11.1% on an organic basis after excluding $3.9 million of revenues from storm restoration services in Q1 2022

Operating Performance

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2022 of $44.1 million, or 6.1% of contract revenues, compared to $69.9 million, or 8.6% of contract revenues, for Q1 2021

Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Share of $(0.04) for Q1 2022, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.36 for Q1 2021

Liquidity

Strong liquidity of $477.4 million at Q1 2022

Issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due April 2029

Amended and restated Senior Credit Facility to resize capacity and extend maturity to April 2026

Industry Update

5

Industry increasing network bandwidth dramatically

Major industry participants constructing or upgrading significant wireline networks across broad sections of the country generally designed to provision 1 gigabit network speeds directly to consumers or wirelessly using 5G technologies

Industry effort to deploy high capacity fiber networks continues to meaningfully broaden Dycom's set of opportunities

Increasing access to high capacity telecommunications continues to be crucial to society, especially in rural America

Wide and active participation in the completed FCC RDOF auction augurs well for dramatically increased rural network investment supported by private capital that in the case of at least some of the participants is expected to be significantly more than the FCC subsidy

Fiber network deployment opportunities are increasing

Dycom is currently providing services for 1 gigabit full deployments and converged wireless/wireline multi-use network deployments across the country in numerous geographic areas to multiple customers, including customers who have initiated broad fiber deployments as well as customers who have resumed broad deployments

Fiber network deployment opportunities are increasing in rural America as new industry participants respond to emerging societal incentives

Dycom continues to provide integrated planning, engineering and design, procurement and construction and maintenance services to several industry participants

Dycom's scale and financial strength position the Company well to deliver valuable services to its customers

Macro-economic effects and potential supply constraints may influence the near term execution of some customer plans

Broad increases in demand for fiber optic cable and related equipment may impact delivery lead times in the short to intermediate term

The market for labor is tightening in some regions of the country, particularly for unskilled/semi-skilled new hires; it remains to be seen how geographically broad these conditions will be and how long they will persist

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dycom Industries Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 266 M - -
Net income 2022 88,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 543 M 2 543 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 14 276
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dycom Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 102,83 $
Last Close Price 83,05 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Timothy R. Estes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia L. Higgins Independent Director
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.9.97%2 543
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-7.02%24 026
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.09%3 645
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-5.26%2 890
HELIOS TOWERS PLC4.18%2 252
MIRAIT HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.27%1 851