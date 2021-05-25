Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Results Release

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2022 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https:// ir.dycomind.com. Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 519-1313 (United States) or (914) 800-3879 (International) with the conference ID 8191188, ten minutes before the conference call begins. For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending July 31, 2021 found under the "Outlook" section of this release. These statements are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business and capital plans, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

---TablesFollow---