Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dycom Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DY   US2674751019

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Results Release

05/25/2021 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S R E L E A S E

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Steven E. Nielsen, President and CEO

H. Andrew DeFerrari, Senior Vice President and CFO

Callie A. Tomasso, Investor Relations

(561) 627-7171

May 25, 2021

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, May 25, 2021 - Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

  • Contract revenues of $727.5 million for the quarter ended May 1, 2021, compared to $814.3 million for the quarter ended April 25, 2020. Contract revenues decreased 11.1% on an organic basis after excluding $3.9 million in contract revenues from storm restoration services for the quarter ended May 1, 2021.
  • Non-GAAPAdjusted EBITDA of $44.1 million, or 6.1% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended May 1, 2021, compared to $69.9 million, or 8.6% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended April 25, 2020.
  • On a GAAP basis, net income was $0.9 million, or $0.03 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended May 1, 2021, compared to net loss of $32.4 million, or a loss of $1.03 per common share, for the quarter ended April 25, 2020. Non- GAAP Adjusted Net Loss was $1.2 million, or a loss of $0.04 per common share, for the quarter ended May 1, 2021, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income of $11.4 million, or $0.36 per Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Share, for the quarter ended April 25, 2020.
  • The Company issued $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due April 2029 (the "2029 Notes"), amended its senior credit facility to extend the maturity to April 2026 and resize capacity, and, with a portion of the net proceeds from the 2029 Notes offering and available cash, repaid $105.0 million of revolver borrowings and $71.9 million of term loan borrowings.
  • The Company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $330.6 million, no outstanding borrowings on its revolving line of credit, $350.0 million of Term Loan outstanding, $58.3 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "2021 Convertible Notes") outstanding, and $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2029 Notes outstanding.

Outlook

For the quarter ending July 31, 2021, the Company expects contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly lower and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues to decrease as compared to the quarter ended July 25, 2020. For additional information regarding the Company's outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company's website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2022 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https:// ir.dycomind.com. Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 519-1313 (United States) or (914) 800-3879 (International) with the conference ID 8191188, ten minutes before the conference call begins. For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending July 31, 2021 found under the "Outlook" section of this release. These statements are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business and capital plans, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

---TablesFollow---

2

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

May 1, 2021

January 30, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and equivalents

$

330,615

$

11,770

Accounts receivable, net

867,545

858,123

Contract assets

177,212

197,110

Inventories

71,059

70,849

Income tax receivable

3,607

1,706

Other current assets

48,012

29,072

Total current assets

1,498,050

1,168,630

Property and equipment, net

273,503

273,960

Operating lease right-of-use assets

67,045

63,179

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

387,132

391,807

Other assets

37,287

46,589

Total assets

$

2,263,017

$

1,944,165

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

171,013

$

158,966

Current portion of debt

61,522

81,722

Contract liabilities

18,833

14,101

Accrued insurance claims

43,444

41,736

Operating lease liabilities

24,967

24,769

Income taxes payable

982

6,387

Other accrued liabilities

115,318

120,809

Total current liabilities

436,079

448,490

Long-term debt

835,178

501,562

Accrued insurance claims - non-current

62,361

70,224

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

41,034

38,359

Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current

51,448

47,650

Other liabilities

26,964

26,572

Total liabilities

1,453,064

1,132,857

Total stockholders' equity

809,953

811,308

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,263,017

$

1,944,165

3

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Unaudited

Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

May 1, 2021

April 25, 2020

Contract revenues

$

727,497

$

814,322

Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization

620,011

680,206

General and administrative1

67,011

65,887

Depreciation and amortization

39,079

45,871

Goodwill impairment charge2

-

53,264

Total

726,101

845,228

Interest expense, net3

(5,877)

(12,457)

(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment4

(62)

12,504

Other income, net

2,717

1,118

Loss before income taxes

(1,826)

(29,741)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes5

(2,724)

2,677

Net income (loss)

$

898

$

(32,418)

Earnings (loss) per common share:

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.03

$

(1.03)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.03

$

(1.03)

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per common share:

Basic

30,675,625

31,603,498

Diluted6

31,299,469

31,603,498

4

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND DECLINE %'s

Contract

Revenues

Non-GAAP

GAAP -

Non-GAAP

from storm

- Organic

Revenues -

restoration

Contract

Organic

- Organic

GAAP

services

Revenues

Decline %

Decline %

Quarter Ended May 1, 2021

$

727,497

$

(3,869)

$

723,628

(10.7)%

(11.1)%

Quarter Ended April 25, 2020

$

814,322

$

-

$

814,322

NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

May 1, 2021

April 25, 2020

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income (loss)

$

898

$

(32,418)

Interest expense, net

5,877

12,457

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(2,724)

2,677

Depreciation and amortization

39,079

45,871

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA")

43,130

28,587

Gain on sale of fixed assets

(2,852)

(1,788)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,740

2,322

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment4

62

(12,504)

Goodwill impairment charge2

-

53,264

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,080

$

69,881

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues

6.1 %

8.6 %

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dycom Industries Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
06:17aDYCOM INDUSTRIES  : ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
06:12aDYCOM INDUSTRIES : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11aDYCOM INDUSTRIES  : Q1 2022 Trend Schedule
PU
06:10aDYCOM INDUSTRIES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
06:09aDYCOM INDUSTRIES  : Q1 2022 Results Release
PU
06:09aDYCOM INDUSTRIES  : Q1 2022 Presentation Materials
PU
06:09aDYCOM INDUSTRIES  : Q1 2022 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
06:07aDYCOM INDUSTRIES  : Earnings Flash (DY) DYCOM INDUSTRIES Reports Q1 Loss $-0.04
MT
06:01aDYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.  : Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
PR
05/18DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.  : to Host Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results Conference C..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 266 M - -
Net income 2022 88,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 543 M 2 543 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 14 276
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dycom Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 102,83 $
Last Close Price 83,05 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Timothy R. Estes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia L. Higgins Independent Director
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.9.97%2 543
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-7.02%24 026
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.09%3 645
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES CORPORATION LIMITED-5.26%2 890
HELIOS TOWERS PLC4.18%2 252
MIRAIT HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.27%1 851