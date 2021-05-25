|
Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Trend Schedule
Dycom Industries, Inc. Trend Schedule
Q1 2022
Dollars in millions
Unaudited
Contract Revenues Summary
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Fiscal
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
4/27/19
|
7/27/19
|
10/26/19
|
1/25/20
|
2020
|
4/25/20
|
7/25/20
|
10/24/20
|
1/30/21
|
2021
|
|
5/1/21
|
Contract Revenues
|
$ 833.7
|
$ 884.2
|
$ 884.1
|
$ 737.6
|
$3,339.7
|
|
$ 814.3
|
$ 823.9
|
$ 810.3
|
$ 750.7
|
$3,199.2
|
|
$ 727.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Growth (Decline) %1
|
15.8 %
|
11.1 %
|
4.7 %
|
1.3 %
|
8.3 %
|
|
(1.8)%
|
(6.8)%
|
(9.4)%
|
(6.2)%
|
(6.1)%
|
|
(11.1)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top Five Customers in each quarter presented
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer Revenues (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AT&T Inc.
|
25.1 %
|
20.7 %
|
18.4 %
|
18.0 %
|
20.6 %
|
|
18.9 %
|
16.3 %
|
14.7 %
|
16.8 %
|
16.7 %
|
|
21.4 %
|
Comcast Corporation
|
16.4 %
|
15.1 %
|
14.9 %
|
13.8 %
|
15.1 %
|
14.5 %
|
15.9 %
|
17.7 %
|
18.8 %
|
16.7 %
|
|
18.0 %
|
Verizon Communications, Inc.
|
21.6 %
|
23.2 %
|
20.6 %
|
21.9 %
|
21.8 %
|
|
21.6 %
|
19.8 %
|
17.9 %
|
15.7 %
|
18.8 %
|
|
12.6 %
|
Lumen Technologies
|
13.2 %
|
15.7 %
|
18.6 %
|
18.3 %
|
16.4 %
|
18.3 %
|
19.2 %
|
16.6 %
|
13.4 %
|
16.9 %
|
|
11.8 %
|
Windstream Corporation
|
4.1 %
|
3.9 %
|
4.8 %
|
5.3 %
|
4.5 %
|
|
5.2 %
|
5.3 %
|
4.8 %
|
4.8 %
|
5.0 %
|
|
4.4 %
|
All Other customers
|
19.6 %
|
21.4 %
|
22.7 %
|
22.7 %
|
21.6 %
|
21.5 %
|
23.5 %
|
28.3 %
|
30.5 %
|
25.9 %
|
|
31.8 %
|
Contract revenues
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
|
100.0 %
|
Customer Revenues ($)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AT&T Inc.
|
$ 209.3
|
$ 183.3
|
$ 162.9
|
$ 132.5
|
$ 687.9
|
|
$ 154.0
|
$ 134.6
|
$ 118.9
|
$ 126.2
|
$ 533.7
|
|
$ 155.6
|
Comcast Corporation
|
137.1
|
133.2
|
131.3
|
101.6
|
503.2
|
118.0
|
131.4
|
143.6
|
140.9
|
533.9
|
|
131.1
|
Verizon Communications, Inc.
|
179.8
|
205.0
|
182.1
|
161.3
|
728.2
|
|
176.1
|
163.0
|
144.8
|
117.7
|
601.6
|
|
91.5
|
Lumen Technologies
|
109.8
|
138.7
|
164.1
|
135.1
|
547.8
|
148.8
|
158.4
|
134.4
|
100.5
|
542.0
|
|
85.8
|
Windstream Corporation
|
34.0
|
34.7
|
42.7
|
38.8
|
150.3
|
|
42.2
|
43.4
|
38.9
|
36.0
|
160.5
|
|
32.1
|
All Other customers
|
163.7
|
189.3
|
201.0
|
168.3
|
722.3
|
175.2
|
193.1
|
229.7
|
229.4
|
827.5
|
|
231.4
|
Contract revenues
|
$ 833.7
|
$ 884.2
|
$ 884.1
|
$ 737.6
|
$3,339.7
|
|
$ 814.3
|
$ 823.9
|
$ 810.3
|
$ 750.7
|
$3,199.2
|
|
$ 727.5
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
Dollars in millions
Unaudited
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
4/27/19
|
|
7/27/19
|
10/26/19
|
|
1/25/20
|
|
2020
|
|
|
4/25/20
|
|
7/25/20
|
10/24/20
|
|
1/30/21
|
|
2021
|
|
|
5/1/21
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
14.3
|
$
|
29.9
|
$
|
24.2
|
$
|
(11.2)
|
$
|
57.2
|
|
$
|
(32.4)
|
$
|
37.0
|
$
|
33.9
|
$
|
(4.2)
|
$
|
34.3
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
12.2
|
|
12.9
|
|
13.1
|
|
12.6
|
|
50.9
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
7.9
|
|
4.7
|
|
4.7
|
|
29.7
|
|
|
5.9
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
6.2
|
|
12.7
|
|
6.6
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
12.2
|
|
12.0
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
(2.7)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
46.3
|
|
47.2
|
|
47.4
|
|
46.6
|
|
187.6
|
|
|
45.9
|
|
44.1
|
|
42.3
|
|
43.6
|
|
175.9
|
|
|
39.1
|
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation &
|
|
79.1
|
|
102.7
|
|
91.3
|
|
43.9
|
|
317.0
|
|
|
28.6
|
|
101.3
|
|
93.0
|
|
42.0
|
|
264.8
|
|
|
43.1
|
Amortization ("EBITDA")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of fixed assets
|
|
(6.7)
|
|
(4.8)
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
(14.9)
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(10.0)
|
|
|
(2.9)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
3.5
|
|
2.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.6
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
4.4
|
|
3.8
|
|
2.3
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
3.7
|
Charges for a wages and hour litigation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2.3
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
-
|
settlement2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment3,4,5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
0.5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
|
0.1
|
Goodwill impairment charge6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
53.3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
53.3
|
|
|
-
|
Charge for warranty costs7
|
|
8.2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Recovery of accounts receivable and contract
|
|
(10.3)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(10.3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
assets8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$
|
73.6
|
$
|
100.2
|
$
|
91.7
|
$
|
44.5
|
$
|
310.0
|
|
$
|
69.9
|
$
|
102.7
|
$
|
92.8
|
$
|
45.7
|
$
|
311.0
|
|
$
|
44.1
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract
|
|
8.8 %
|
|
11.3%
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
6.0 %
|
|
9.3 %
|
|
|
8.6 %
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
9.7 %
|
|
|
6.1 %
|
revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding
|
|
|
$
|
89.2
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
299.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contract modification9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding
|
|
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contract modification % of contract revenues9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts
Unaudited
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
4/27/19
|
|
7/27/19
|
10/26/19
|
|
1/25/20
|
|
2020
|
|
|
4/25/20
|
|
7/25/20
|
10/24/20
|
|
1/30/21
|
|
2021
|
|
|
5/1/21
|
Contract revenues
|
$
|
833.7
|
$
|
884.2
|
$
|
884.1
|
$
|
737.6
|
$
|
3,339.7
|
|
$
|
814.3
|
$
|
823.9
|
$
|
810.3
|
$
|
750.7
|
$
|
3,199.2
|
|
$
|
727.5
|
Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation
|
|
701.8
|
|
720.4
|
|
724.4
|
|
633.2
|
|
2,779.7
|
|
|
680.2
|
|
658.0
|
|
658.4
|
|
645.5
|
|
2,642.0
|
|
|
620.0
|
and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
58.6
|
|
65.1
|
|
69.9
|
|
61.0
|
|
254.6
|
|
|
65.9
|
|
67.4
|
|
62.6
|
|
63.9
|
|
259.8
|
|
|
67.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
46.3
|
|
47.2
|
|
47.4
|
|
46.6
|
|
187.6
|
|
|
45.9
|
|
44.1
|
|
42.3
|
|
43.6
|
|
175.9
|
|
|
39.1
|
Goodwill impairment charge6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
53.3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
53.3
|
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(12.2)
|
|
(12.9)
|
|
(13.1)
|
|
(12.6)
|
|
(50.9)
|
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
(29.7)
|
|
|
(5.9)
|
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment3,4,5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
Other income, net
|
|
5.7
|
|
4.0
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.6
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
3.1
|
|
3.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
2.7
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
20.5
|
|
42.6
|
|
30.8
|
|
(15.3)
|
|
78.5
|
|
|
(29.7)
|
|
49.3
|
|
46.0
|
|
(6.3)
|
|
59.2
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
6.2
|
|
12.7
|
|
6.6
|
|
(4.1)
|
|
21.3
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
12.2
|
|
12.0
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
(2.7)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
14.3
|
$
|
29.9
|
$
|
24.2
|
$
|
(11.2)
|
$
|
57.2
|
|
$
|
(32.4)
|
$
|
37.0
|
$
|
33.9
|
$
|
(4.2)
|
$
|
34.3
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation
|
$
|
8.2
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
8.2
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2.1
|
$
|
2.1
|
|
$
|
-
|
and amortization2,7
|
|
|
General and administrative2,8
|
|
(10.3)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(10.3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
Goodwill impairment charge6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
53.3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
53.3
|
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net10
|
|
4.9
|
|
5.0
|
|
5.1
|
|
5.1
|
|
20.1
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
1.7
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.7
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
0.7
|
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment4,5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(12.5)
|
|
0.5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(12.0)
|
|
|
0.1
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
2.8
|
|
5.0
|
|
5.1
|
|
5.1
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
45.1
|
|
2.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
3.0
|
|
50.9
|
|
|
0.7
|
Provision for income taxes11
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.3
|
|
1.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
1.3
|
|
0.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
2.8
|
Total adjustments, net of tax
|
$
|
2.7
|
$
|
4.7
|
$
|
3.8
|
$
|
4.0
|
$
|
15.2
|
$
|
43.8
|
$
|
0.9
|
$
|
0.4
|
$
|
1.9
|
$
|
47.1
|
|
$
|
(2.1)
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income1
|
$
|
16.9
|
$
|
34.6
|
$
|
28.1
|
$
|
(7.2)
|
$
|
72.4
|
|
$
|
11.4
|
$
|
38.0
|
$
|
34.4
|
$
|
(2.3)
|
$
|
81.4
|
|
$
|
(1.2)
|
Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, excluding
|
|
|
$
|
27.4
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
65.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contract modification9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.94
|
$
|
0.76
|
$
|
(0.35)
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
$
|
(1.03)
|
$
|
1.15
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
Total adjustments, net of tax
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.15
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
1.39
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.06
|
|
1.47
|
|
|
(0.07)
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
$
|
2.27
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
1.06
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
2.54
|
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
per Common Share1
|
|
|
Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Share, excluding contract modification9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares
|
Shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss)
|
31.8
|
31.8
|
31.8
|
31.5
|
31.8
|
|
31.6
|
32.1
|
32.4
|
31.4
|
32.1
|
|
31.3
|
per common share
|
|
|
Adjustment to Shares used in computing diluted
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
(0.6)
|
(loss) earnings per common share12
|
|
|
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted
|
31.8
|
31.8
|
31.8
|
31.5
|
31.8
|
|
31.8
|
32.1
|
32.4
|
31.4
|
32.1
|
|
30.7
|
Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share1
|
|
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
Dollars in millions
Unaudited
Cash and Debt
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
4/27/19
|
|
7/27/19
|
10/26/19
|
|
1/25/20
|
|
|
4/25/20
|
|
7/25/20
|
10/24/20
|
|
1/30/21
|
|
|
5/1/21
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$
|
33.6
|
$
|
12.6
|
$
|
11.8
|
$
|
54.6
|
|
$
|
643.9
|
$
|
22.5
|
$
|
12.0
|
$
|
11.8
|
|
$
|
330.6
|
Carrying Value of Debt - Senior Credit Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolving Facility
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
65.0
|
$
|
103.0
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
675.0
|
$
|
200.0
|
$
|
85.0
|
$
|
105.0
|
|
$
|
-
|
Term Loan Facility
|
|
450.0
|
|
450.0
|
|
450.0
|
|
444.4
|
|
|
438.8
|
|
433.1
|
|
427.5
|
|
421.9
|
|
|
350.0
|
Unamortized issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3.1)
|
Net of issuance costs
|
|
450.0
|
|
450.0
|
|
450.0
|
|
444.4
|
|
|
438.8
|
|
433.1
|
|
427.5
|
|
421.9
|
|
|
346.9
|
0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"2021 Convertible Notes")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notional value3,4
|
|
485.0
|
|
485.0
|
|
485.0
|
|
460.0
|
|
|
293.0
|
|
58.3
|
|
58.3
|
|
58.3
|
|
|
58.3
|
Unamortized debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
(56.4)
|
|
(50.8)
|
|
(45.3)
|
|
(37.5)
|
|
|
(20.4)
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
|
(1.1)
|
Net of debt discounts and issuance costs
|
|
428.6
|
|
434.2
|
|
439.7
|
|
422.5
|
|
|
272.6
|
|
54.9
|
|
55.6
|
|
56.4
|
|
|
57.1
|
4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notional value
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
500.0
|
Unamortized issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7.4)
|
Net of issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
492.6
|
Total Carrying Value of Debt
|
$
|
878.6
|
$
|
949.2
|
$
|
992.7
|
$
|
866.9
|
|
$
|
1,386.4
|
$
|
688.0
|
$
|
568.1
|
$
|
583.3
|
|
$
|
896.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Letters of Credit outstanding
|
$
|
52.3
|
$
|
52.3
|
$
|
52.3
|
$
|
52.3
|
|
$
|
52.2
|
$
|
52.2
|
$
|
52.2
|
$
|
52.2
|
|
$
|
46.3
|
Liquidity13
|
$
|
358.9
|
$
|
289.1
|
$
|
219.6
|
$
|
337.3
|
|
|
$
|
390.1
|
$
|
474.0
|
$
|
587.1
|
$
|
570.5
|
|
|
$
|
477.4
|
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
Fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
4/27/19
|
|
7/27/19
|
10/26/19
|
|
1/25/20
|
|
2020
|
|
4/25/20
|
|
7/25/20
|
10/24/20
|
|
1/30/21
|
|
2021
|
|
5/1/21
|
Operating cash flow14
|
$
|
(56.1)
|
$
|
(53.6)
|
$
|
(24.0)
|
$
|
191.8
|
$
|
58.0
|
$
|
85.2
|
$
|
82.3
|
$
|
111.9
|
$
|
102.4
|
$
|
381.8
|
$
|
41.5
|
Cap-ex, net of disposals
|
|
(38.4)
|
|
(32.8)
|
|
(14.5)
|
|
(15.8)
|
|
(101.5)
|
|
(18.3)
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
(3.5)
|
|
(20.4)
|
|
(44.6)
|
|
(28.6)
|
Other investing activity
|
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net cash flow used in investing activities
|
|
(38.4)
|
|
(32.5)
|
|
(14.5)
|
|
(15.8)
|
|
(101.2)
|
|
(18.3)
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
(3.5)
|
|
(20.4)
|
|
(44.6)
|
|
(28.6)
|
(Payments on) proceeds from Senior Credit
|
|
-
|
|
65.0
|
|
38.0
|
|
(108.6)
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
669.4
|
|
(480.6)
|
|
(120.6)
|
|
14.4
|
|
82.5
|
|
(176.9)
|
Facility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of 4.50% Senior Notes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
500.0
|
Share repurchases15
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(100.0)
|
|
(100.0)
|
|
-
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(11.2)
|
Debt extinguishment costs3,4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(24.2)
|
|
(24.2)
|
|
(147.0)
|
|
(223.9)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(371.0)
|
|
-
|
Option proceeds
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.2
|
|
3.4
|
|
1.8
|
|
0.3
|
|
5.7
|
|
0.4
|
Other financing activities, net
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(6.4)
|
Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
65.1
|
|
37.8
|
|
(133.2)
|
|
(31.1)
|
|
522.3
|
|
(701.2)
|
|
(119.0)
|
|
(85.5)
|
|
(383.4)
|
|
305.9
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow provided by (used in) all activities
|
$
|
(95.3)
|
$
|
(21.0)
|
$
|
(0.7)
|
$
|
42.7
|
$
|
(74.3)
|
$
|
589.1
|
$
|
(621.3)
|
$
|
(10.5)
|
$
|
(3.6)
|
$
|
(46.3)
|
$
|
318.8
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
