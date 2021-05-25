Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dycom Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DY   US2674751019

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dycom Industries : Q1 2022 Trend Schedule

05/25/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Dycom Industries, Inc. Trend Schedule

Q1 2022

Dollars in millions

Unaudited

Contract Revenues Summary

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Quarter

Ended

4/27/19

7/27/19

10/26/19

1/25/20

2020

4/25/20

7/25/20

10/24/20

1/30/21

2021

5/1/21

Contract Revenues

$ 833.7

$ 884.2

$ 884.1

$ 737.6

$3,339.7

$ 814.3

$ 823.9

$ 810.3

$ 750.7

$3,199.2

$ 727.5

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Growth (Decline) %1

15.8 %

11.1 %

4.7 %

1.3 %

8.3 %

(1.8)%

(6.8)%

(9.4)%

(6.2)%

(6.1)%

(11.1)%

Top Five Customers in each quarter presented

Customer Revenues (%)

AT&T Inc.

25.1 %

20.7 %

18.4 %

18.0 %

20.6 %

18.9 %

16.3 %

14.7 %

16.8 %

16.7 %

21.4 %

Comcast Corporation

16.4 %

15.1 %

14.9 %

13.8 %

15.1 %

14.5 %

15.9 %

17.7 %

18.8 %

16.7 %

18.0 %

Verizon Communications, Inc.

21.6 %

23.2 %

20.6 %

21.9 %

21.8 %

21.6 %

19.8 %

17.9 %

15.7 %

18.8 %

12.6 %

Lumen Technologies

13.2 %

15.7 %

18.6 %

18.3 %

16.4 %

18.3 %

19.2 %

16.6 %

13.4 %

16.9 %

11.8 %

Windstream Corporation

4.1 %

3.9 %

4.8 %

5.3 %

4.5 %

5.2 %

5.3 %

4.8 %

4.8 %

5.0 %

4.4 %

All Other customers

19.6 %

21.4 %

22.7 %

22.7 %

21.6 %

21.5 %

23.5 %

28.3 %

30.5 %

25.9 %

31.8 %

Contract revenues

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Customer Revenues ($)

AT&T Inc.

$ 209.3

$ 183.3

$ 162.9

$ 132.5

$ 687.9

$ 154.0

$ 134.6

$ 118.9

$ 126.2

$ 533.7

$ 155.6

Comcast Corporation

137.1

133.2

131.3

101.6

503.2

118.0

131.4

143.6

140.9

533.9

131.1

Verizon Communications, Inc.

179.8

205.0

182.1

161.3

728.2

176.1

163.0

144.8

117.7

601.6

91.5

Lumen Technologies

109.8

138.7

164.1

135.1

547.8

148.8

158.4

134.4

100.5

542.0

85.8

Windstream Corporation

34.0

34.7

42.7

38.8

150.3

42.2

43.4

38.9

36.0

160.5

32.1

All Other customers

163.7

189.3

201.0

168.3

722.3

175.2

193.1

229.7

229.4

827.5

231.4

Contract revenues

$ 833.7

$ 884.2

$ 884.1

$ 737.6

$3,339.7

$ 814.3

$ 823.9

$ 810.3

$ 750.7

$3,199.2

$ 727.5

Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.

2

Dollars in millions

Unaudited

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Quarter

Ended

4/27/19

7/27/19

10/26/19

1/25/20

2020

4/25/20

7/25/20

10/24/20

1/30/21

2021

5/1/21

Net income (loss)

$

14.3

$

29.9

$

24.2

$

(11.2)

$

57.2

$

(32.4)

$

37.0

$

33.9

$

(4.2)

$

34.3

$

0.9

Interest expense, net

12.2

12.9

13.1

12.6

50.9

12.5

7.9

4.7

4.7

29.7

5.9

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

6.2

12.7

6.6

(4.1)

21.3

2.7

12.2

12.0

(2.1)

24.9

(2.7)

Depreciation and amortization

46.3

47.2

47.4

46.6

187.6

45.9

44.1

42.3

43.6

175.9

39.1

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation &

79.1

102.7

91.3

43.9

317.0

28.6

101.3

93.0

42.0

264.8

43.1

Amortization ("EBITDA")

Gain on sale of fixed assets

(6.7)

(4.8)

(2.2)

(1.1)

(14.9)

(1.8)

(3.4)

(4.0)

(0.8)

(10.0)

(2.9)

Stock-based compensation expense

3.5

2.3

2.7

1.6

10.0

2.3

4.4

3.8

2.3

12.8

3.7

Charges for a wages and hour litigation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.3

2.3

-

settlement2

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment3,4,5

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

(12.5)

0.5

-

-

(12.0)

0.1

Goodwill impairment charge6

-

-

-

-

-

53.3

-

-

-

53.3

-

Charge for warranty costs7

8.2

-

-

-

8.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

Recovery of accounts receivable and contract

(10.3)

-

-

-

(10.3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

assets8

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1

$

73.6

$

100.2

$

91.7

$

44.5

$

310.0

$

69.9

$

102.7

$

92.8

$

45.7

$

311.0

$

44.1

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract

8.8 %

11.3%

10.4 %

6.0 %

9.3 %

8.6 %

12.5 %

11.5 %

6.1 %

9.7 %

6.1 %

revenues

Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding

$

89.2

$

299.1

contract modification9

Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding

10.2 %

9.0 %

contract modification % of contract revenues9

Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.

3

Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts

Unaudited

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Quarter

Ended

4/27/19

7/27/19

10/26/19

1/25/20

2020

4/25/20

7/25/20

10/24/20

1/30/21

2021

5/1/21

Contract revenues

$

833.7

$

884.2

$

884.1

$

737.6

$

3,339.7

$

814.3

$

823.9

$

810.3

$

750.7

$

3,199.2

$

727.5

Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation

701.8

720.4

724.4

633.2

2,779.7

680.2

658.0

658.4

645.5

2,642.0

620.0

and amortization

General and administrative

58.6

65.1

69.9

61.0

254.6

65.9

67.4

62.6

63.9

259.8

67.0

Depreciation and amortization

46.3

47.2

47.4

46.6

187.6

45.9

44.1

42.3

43.6

175.9

39.1

Goodwill impairment charge6

-

-

-

-

-

53.3

-

-

-

53.3

-

Interest expense, net

(12.2)

(12.9)

(13.1)

(12.6)

(50.9)

(12.5)

(7.9)

(4.7)

(4.7)

(29.7)

(5.9)

(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment3,4,5

-

-

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

12.5

(0.5)

-

-

12.0

(0.1)

Other income, net

5.7

4.0

1.4

0.6

11.7

1.1

3.1

3.7

0.7

8.6

2.7

(Loss) income before income taxes

20.5

42.6

30.8

(15.3)

78.5

(29.7)

49.3

46.0

(6.3)

59.2

(1.8)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

6.2

12.7

6.6

(4.1)

21.3

2.7

12.2

12.0

(2.1)

24.9

(2.7)

Net income (loss)

$

14.3

$

29.9

$

24.2

$

(11.2)

$

57.2

$

(32.4)

$

37.0

$

33.9

$

(4.2)

$

34.3

$

0.9

Adjustments

Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation

$

8.2

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

8.2

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2.1

$

2.1

$

-

and amortization2,7

General and administrative2,8

(10.3)

-

-

-

(10.3)

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

-

Goodwill impairment charge6

-

-

-

-

-

53.3

-

-

-

53.3

-

Interest expense, net10

4.9

5.0

5.1

5.1

20.1

4.3

1.7

0.6

0.7

7.4

0.7

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment4,5

-

-

-

-

-

(12.5)

0.5

-

-

(12.0)

0.1

Income before income taxes

2.8

5.0

5.1

5.1

18.0

45.1

2.2

0.6

3.0

50.9

0.7

Provision for income taxes11

0.1

0.3

1.2

1.1

2.8

1.3

1.3

0.2

1.1

3.8

2.8

Total adjustments, net of tax

$

2.7

$

4.7

$

3.8

$

4.0

$

15.2

$

43.8

$

0.9

$

0.4

$

1.9

$

47.1

$

(2.1)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income1

$

16.9

$

34.6

$

28.1

$

(7.2)

$

72.4

$

11.4

$

38.0

$

34.4

$

(2.3)

$

81.4

$

(1.2)

Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, excluding

$

27.4

$

65.1

contract modification9

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.45

$

0.94

$

0.76

$

(0.35)

$

1.80

$

(1.03)

$

1.15

$

1.05

$

(0.13)

$

1.07

$

0.03

Total adjustments, net of tax

0.08

0.15

0.12

0.13

0.48

1.39

0.03

0.01

0.06

1.47

(0.07)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings

$

0.53

$

1.09

$

0.88

$

(0.23)

$

2.27

$

0.36

$

1.18

$

1.06

$

(0.07)

$

2.54

$

(0.04)

per Common Share1

Q2-20Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per

$

0.86

$

2.05

Common Share, excluding contract modification9

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares

Shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss)

31.8

31.8

31.8

31.5

31.8

31.6

32.1

32.4

31.4

32.1

31.3

per common share

Adjustment to Shares used in computing diluted

-

-

-

-

-

0.2

-

-

-

-

(0.6)

(loss) earnings per common share12

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted

31.8

31.8

31.8

31.5

31.8

31.8

32.1

32.4

31.4

32.1

30.7

Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share1

Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.

4

Dollars in millions

Unaudited

Cash and Debt

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter

Ended

4/27/19

7/27/19

10/26/19

1/25/20

4/25/20

7/25/20

10/24/20

1/30/21

5/1/21

Cash and equivalents

$

33.6

$

12.6

$

11.8

$

54.6

$

643.9

$

22.5

$

12.0

$

11.8

$

330.6

Carrying Value of Debt - Senior Credit Facility

Revolving Facility

$

-

$

65.0

$

103.0

$

-

$

675.0

$

200.0

$

85.0

$

105.0

$

-

Term Loan Facility

450.0

450.0

450.0

444.4

438.8

433.1

427.5

421.9

350.0

Unamortized issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3.1)

Net of issuance costs

450.0

450.0

450.0

444.4

438.8

433.1

427.5

421.9

346.9

0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the

"2021 Convertible Notes")

Notional value3,4

485.0

485.0

485.0

460.0

293.0

58.3

58.3

58.3

58.3

Unamortized debt discount and issuance costs

(56.4)

(50.8)

(45.3)

(37.5)

(20.4)

(3.4)

(2.6)

(1.9)

(1.1)

Net of debt discounts and issuance costs

428.6

434.2

439.7

422.5

272.6

54.9

55.6

56.4

57.1

4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes")

Notional value

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

500.0

Unamortized issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7.4)

Net of issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

492.6

Total Carrying Value of Debt

$

878.6

$

949.2

$

992.7

$

866.9

$

1,386.4

$

688.0

$

568.1

$

583.3

$

896.7

Letters of Credit outstanding

$

52.3

$

52.3

$

52.3

$

52.3

$

52.2

$

52.2

$

52.2

$

52.2

$

46.3

Liquidity13

$

358.9

$

289.1

$

219.6

$

337.3

$

390.1

$

474.0

$

587.1

$

570.5

$

477.4

Cash Flow

Quarter

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

Ended

4/27/19

7/27/19

10/26/19

1/25/20

2020

4/25/20

7/25/20

10/24/20

1/30/21

2021

5/1/21

Operating cash flow14

$

(56.1)

$

(53.6)

$

(24.0)

$

191.8

$

58.0

$

85.2

$

82.3

$

111.9

$

102.4

$

381.8

$

41.5

Cap-ex, net of disposals

(38.4)

(32.8)

(14.5)

(15.8)

(101.5)

(18.3)

(2.5)

(3.5)

(20.4)

(44.6)

(28.6)

Other investing activity

-

0.3

-

-

0.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(38.4)

(32.5)

(14.5)

(15.8)

(101.2)

(18.3)

(2.5)

(3.5)

(20.4)

(44.6)

(28.6)

(Payments on) proceeds from Senior Credit

-

65.0

38.0

(108.6)

(5.6)

669.4

(480.6)

(120.6)

14.4

82.5

(176.9)

Facility

Proceeds from issuance of 4.50% Senior Notes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

500.0

Share repurchases15

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(100.0)

(100.0)

-

Debt issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11.2)

Debt extinguishment costs3,4

-

-

-

(24.2)

(24.2)

(147.0)

(223.9)

-

-

(371.0)

-

Option proceeds

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.5

0.2

3.4

1.8

0.3

5.7

0.4

Other financing activities, net

(0.8)

-

(0.3)

(0.5)

(1.7)

(0.3)

-

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.7)

(6.4)

Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing

(0.7)

65.1

37.8

(133.2)

(31.1)

522.3

(701.2)

(119.0)

(85.5)

(383.4)

305.9

activities

Net cash flow provided by (used in) all activities

$

(95.3)

$

(21.0)

$

(0.7)

$

42.7

$

(74.3)

$

589.1

$

(621.3)

$

(10.5)

$

(3.6)

$

(46.3)

$

318.8

Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dycom Industries Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
