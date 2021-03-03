Log in
Dycom Industries : Q4 2021 Presentation Materials

03/03/2021 | 06:12am EST
March 3, 2021

Dycom Q4 2021 Results

Participants

Steven E. Nielsen

President & Chief Executive Officer

H. Andrew DeFerrari

Chief Financial Officer

Ryan F. Urness

General Counsel

Agenda

  • Q4 2021 Overview

    Industry Update

    Financial & Operational Highlights

  • Outlook

  • Closing Remarks

  • Q&A

Important Information

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending May 1, 2021 found within this presentation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business and capital plans, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, preliminary purchase price allocations of acquired businesses, expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined by Regulation G of the SEC. As required by the SEC, an explanation of the Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021 and on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.

Contract Revenues

Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Q4 2021 Overview

Contract Revenues

Q4 2021 contract revenues of $750.7 million decreased 6.2% on an organic basis after excluding $5.7 million of revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations in Q4 2021 as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year

Operating Performance

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2021 of $45.7 million, or 6.1% of contract revenues, compared to $44.5 million, or 6.0% of contract revenues, for Q4 2020

Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share of ($0.07) for Q4 2021, compared to ($0.23) for Q4 2020

Liquidity

Strong liquidity of $570.5 million at Q4 2021

Reduced notional net debt by $276.4 million during Fiscal 2021

Share Repurchases

Repurchased 1,324,381 common shares for $100 million at average price of $75.51 during Q4 2021

Authorized $150 million for share repurchases through August 2022

Disclaimer

Dycom Industries Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 173 M - -
Net income 2021 41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 474 M 2 474 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 15 230
Free-Float 95,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 87,00 $
Last Close Price 77,51 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven E. Nielsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Andrew DeFerrari Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Timothy R. Estes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia L. Higgins Independent Director
Dwight B. Duke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.2.64%2 474
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED0.88%26 090
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.78%3 812
HELIOS TOWERS PLC7.19%2 281
JTOWER INC.-18.50%1 688
SERVICE STREAM LIMITED-37.12%363
