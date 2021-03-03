Dycom Industries : Q4 2021 Results Release

H. Andrew DeFerrari, Senior Vice President and CFO Callie A. Tomasso, Investor Relations
(561) 627-7171
March 3, 2021
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, March 3, 2021 - Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2021.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights
• Contract revenues of $750.7 million for the quarter ended January 30, 2021, compared to $737.6 million for the quarter ended January 25, 2020. Contract revenues decreased 6.2% on an organic basis after excluding $5.7 million in contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended January 30, 2021 as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year.
• Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million, or 6.1% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021, compared to $44.5 million, or 6.0% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020.
• On a GAAP basis, net loss was $4.2 million, or a loss of $0.13 per common share, for the quarter ended
January 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $11.2 million, or a loss of $0.35 per common share, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss was $2.3 million, or a loss of $0.07 per common share, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss of $7.2 million, or a loss of $0.23 per common share, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020.
• As of January 30, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $11.8 million, borrowings on its revolving line of credit of $105.0 million, $421.9 million of term loans outstanding and $58.3 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "Notes") outstanding.
• During the quarter ended January 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,324,381 common shares in open market transactions for $100.0 million at an average price of $75.51 per share. As of January 30, 2021, the Company had 30,615,167 shares outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock.
Fiscal 2021 Highlights
• Contract revenues of $3.199 billion for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, compared to $3.340 billion for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020. Contract revenues for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 decreased 6.1% on an organic basis after excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended January 30, 2021 as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Contract revenues from storm restoration services were $14.6 million and $4.7 million for the fiscal years ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020, respectively.
• Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $311.0 million, or 9.7% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, compared to $299.1 million, or 9.0% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 excludes $11.0 million of income before taxes reflecting the net benefit of a contract modification.
• On a GAAP basis, net income was $34.3 million, or $1.07 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended
January 30, 2021, compared to $57.2 million, or $1.80 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $81.4 million, or $2.54 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended
January 30, 2021, compared to $65.1 million, or $2.05 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020.
Outlook
For the quarter ending May 1, 2021, as compared sequentially to the quarter ended January 30, 2021, the Company expects contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly lower and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly higher. The Company believes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results, cash flows and financial condition is uncertain, unpredictable and could affect its ability to achieve these expected financial results.
---Tables Follow---
ASSETS Current assets:
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
January 30, 2021
January 25, 2020
$
11,770 $ 54,560
197,110 253,005
Cash and equivalents Accounts receivable, net Contract assets Inventories
858,123 817,245
70,849 98,324
1,706 3,168
1,168,630
1,258,293
Income tax receivable Other current assets Total current assets
29,072 31,991
273,960 376,610
391,807 465,694
Property and equipment, net Operating lease right-of-use assets Goodwill and other intangible assets, net Other
63,179 69,596
46,589 47,438
Total assets
$
1,944,165
$
2,217,631
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:
$
158,966 $ 119,612
14,101 16,332
24,769 26,581
120,809 98,775
Accounts payable Current portion of debt Contract liabilities Accrued insurance claims Operating lease liabilities Income taxes payable Other accrued liabilities Total current liabilities
81,722 22,500
41,736 38,881
6,387 344
448,490 323,025
Long-term debt
Accrued insurance claims - non-current Operating lease liabilities - non-current Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current Other liabilities
Total liabilities
501,562844,401
70,224 56,026
38,35943,606
47,650 75,527
26,5726,442
1,132,857
1,349,027
Total stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
811,308
$
1,944,165
$
868,604 2,217,631
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
Unaudited
Contract revenues
$
750,665
$
737,603
$
3,199,165
$ 3,339,682
Quarter
Quarter
Fiscal Year
Fiscal Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
January 30,
January 25,
January 30,
January 25,
2021
2020
2021
2020
645,476
633,203 2,641,989 2,779,730
Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization1,2General and administrative3,4
63,898
60,976 46,615 - 740,794
259,770 254,590
175,897 187,556
Depreciation and amortization Goodwill impairment charge5
43,584 -
Total
752,958
53,264 3,130,920
- 3,221,876
Interest expense, net6
(4,651)
(12,620)
(29,671) (50,859)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment7Other income, net
-
(76)
12,046 (76)
676
554
8,597 11,665
(Loss) income before income taxes
(6,268)
(15,333)
59,217 78,536
(Benefit) provision for income taxes8
(2,073)
(4,144)
24,880 21,321
Net (loss) income
$
(4,195) $
(11,189) $
34,337
$ 57,215
(Loss) earnings per common share: Basic (loss) earnings per common share
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
Shares used in computing (loss) earnings per common share:
Basic
$ $
(0.13)$
(0.13)$
Diluted
31,445,07531,445,075
(0.35)$
(0.35)$
31,549,41731,549,417
1.08$ 1.82
1.07$ 1.80
31,665,18331,498,474
32,090,57831,821,782
