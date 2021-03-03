Dycom Industries : Q4 2021 Results Release

N E WS R E L E A S E

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, March 3, 2021 - Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

• Contract revenues of $750.7 million for the quarter ended January 30, 2021, compared to $737.6 million for the quarter ended January 25, 2020. Contract revenues decreased 6.2% on an organic basis after excluding $5.7 million in contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended January 30, 2021 as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year.

• Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million, or 6.1% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021, compared to $44.5 million, or 6.0% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020.

• On a GAAP basis, net loss was $4.2 million, or a loss of $0.13 per common share, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021, compared to net loss of $11.2 million, or a loss of $0.35 per common share, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss was $2.3 million, or a loss of $0.07 per common share, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss of $7.2 million, or a loss of $0.23 per common share, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020.

• As of January 30, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $11.8 million, borrowings on its revolving line of credit of $105.0 million, $421.9 million of term loans outstanding and $58.3 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "Notes") outstanding.

• During the quarter ended January 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,324,381 common shares in open market transactions for $100.0 million at an average price of $75.51 per share. As of January 30, 2021, the Company had 30,615,167 shares outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock.

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

• Contract revenues of $3.199 billion for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, compared to $3.340 billion for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020. Contract revenues for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 decreased 6.1% on an organic basis after excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended January 30, 2021 as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Contract revenues from storm restoration services were $14.6 million and $4.7 million for the fiscal years ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020, respectively.

• Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $311.0 million, or 9.7% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, compared to $299.1 million, or 9.0% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 excludes $11.0 million of income before taxes reflecting the net benefit of a contract modification.

• On a GAAP basis, net income was $34.3 million, or $1.07 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, compared to $57.2 million, or $1.80 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $81.4 million, or $2.54 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended

January 30, 2021, compared to $65.1 million, or $2.05 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020.

Outlook

For the quarter ending May 1, 2021, as compared sequentially to the quarter ended January 30, 2021, the Company expects contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly lower and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly higher. The Company believes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results, cash flows and financial condition is uncertain, unpredictable and could affect its ability to achieve these expected financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2021 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 519-1313 (United States) or (914) 800-3879 (International) with the conference ID 2407007, ten minutes before the conference call begins. For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending May 1, 2021 found under the "Outlook" section of this release. These statements are subject to change. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business and capital plans, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, preliminary purchase price allocations of acquired businesses, expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

---Tables Follow---

ASSETS Current assets:

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

January 30, 2021

January 25, 2020

$ 11,770 $ 54,560

197,110 253,005

Cash and equivalents Accounts receivable, net Contract assets Inventories

858,123 817,245

70,849 98,324

1,706 3,168

1,168,630 1,258,293

Income tax receivable Other current assets Total current assets

29,072 31,991

273,960 376,610

391,807 465,694

Property and equipment, net Operating lease right-of-use assets Goodwill and other intangible assets, net Other

63,179 69,596

46,589 47,438

Total assets $ 1,944,165 $ 2,217,631

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

$ 158,966 $ 119,612

14,101 16,332

24,769 26,581

120,809 98,775

Accounts payable Current portion of debt Contract liabilities Accrued insurance claims Operating lease liabilities Income taxes payable Other accrued liabilities Total current liabilities

81,722 22,500

41,736 38,881

6,387 344

448,490 323,025

Long-term debt

Accrued insurance claims - non-current Operating lease liabilities - non-current Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current Other liabilities

Total liabilities

501,562844,401

70,224 56,026

38,35943,606

47,650 75,527

26,5726,442

1,132,857

1,349,027

Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

811,308

$

1,944,165

$

868,604 2,217,631

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Unaudited

Contract revenues $ 750,665 $ 737,603 $ 3,199,165 $ 3,339,682

Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 30, January 25, January 30, January 25, 2021 2020 2021 2020

645,476 633,203 2,641,989 2,779,730

Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization1,2 General and administrative3,4

63,898

60,976 46,615 - 740,794

259,770 254,590

175,897 187,556

Depreciation and amortization Goodwill impairment charge5

43,584 -

Total

752,958

53,264 3,130,920

- 3,221,876

Interest expense, net6 (4,651) (12,620) (29,671) (50,859)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment7 Other income, net

-

(76)

12,046 (76)

676 554 8,597 11,665

(Loss) income before income taxes

(6,268)

(15,333)

59,217 78,536

(Benefit) provision for income taxes8

(2,073)

(4,144)

24,880 21,321

Net (loss) income $ (4,195) $ (11,189) $ 34,337 $ 57,215

(Loss) earnings per common share: Basic (loss) earnings per common share

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

Shares used in computing (loss) earnings per common share:

Basic

$ $

(0.13)$

(0.13)$

Diluted

31,445,07531,445,075

(0.35)$

(0.35)$

31,549,41731,549,417

1.08$ 1.82

1.07$ 1.80

31,665,18331,498,474

32,090,57831,821,782