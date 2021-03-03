Dycom Industries : Q4 2021 Trend Schedule

Dycom Industries, Inc. Trend Schedule
Contract Revenues Summary
Contract Revenues
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Growth (Decline) %1
Top Five Customers in each quarter presented
Customer Revenues (%)
Comcast Corporation AT&T Inc.
Verizon Communications, Inc. Lumen Technologies2 Windstream Corporation Charter Communications, Inc. All Other customers
Contract revenues Customer Revenues ($)
Comcast Corporation AT&T Inc.
Verizon Communications, Inc. Lumen Technologies2 Windstream Corporation Charter Communications, Inc. All Other customers
Contract revenues
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
4/28/18
Quarter Ended 7/28/18 10/27/18
1/26/19
Fiscal 2019
4/27/19
Quarter Ended 7/27/19 10/26/19
1/25/20
Fiscal 2020
|
|
4/25/20
|
$ 814.3
|
$ 823.9
|
$ 810.3
|
(1.8)%
|
(6.8)%
|
(9.4)%
|
Quarter Ended
|
Fiscal
|
7/25/20 10/24/20
|
1/30/21
|
2021
|
$ 750.7
|
$3,199.2
|
(6.2)%
|
(6.1)%
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
Interest expense, net
Provision (benefit) for income taxes Depreciation and amortization
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA")
Gain on sale of fixed assets Stock-based compensation expense
Charges for a wages and hour litigation settlement3
Goodwill impairment charge4
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment5,6 Charge for warranty costs7
Charge for (recovery of) accounts receivable and contract assets8
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues
4/28/18
Quarter Ended 7/28/18 10/27/18
12.2 %
Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding contract modification9
1/26/19
11.6 %
8.0 %
Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding contract modification % of contract revenues9
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
Fiscal 2019
4/27/19
Quarter Ended 7/27/19 10/26/19
1/25/20
Fiscal 2020
4/25/20
Quarter Ended 7/25/20 10/24/20
1/30/21
Fiscal 2021
10.5 %
8.8 %
$
89.2
11.3 %
10.2 %
10.4 %
6.0 %
$ 299.1
9.3 %
9.0 %
|
$ 102.7
|
$ 92.8
|
$ 45.7
|
$ 311.0
|
12.5 %
|
11.5 %
|
6.1 %
|
9.7 %
|
3
Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts Unaudited
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Contract revenues
Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization
General and administrative Depreciation and amortization Goodwill impairment charge4 Interest expense, net
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment5,6 Other income, net
Income (loss) before income taxes Provision (benefit) for income taxes Net income (loss)
Adjustments
Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization3,7
General and administrative3,8 Goodwill impairment charge4 Interest expense, net10
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment6
Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes11 Total adjustments, net of tax Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1
4/28/18
Quarter Ended 7/28/18 10/27/18
Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, excluding contract modification9
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding contract modification9
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
Total adjustments, net of tax and dilutive share effect of Notes12
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share1
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares
Shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss)
per common share
Adjustment to Shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per common share12,13
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share1
Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.
1/26/19
Fiscal 2019
4/27/19
Quarter Ended 7/27/19 10/26/19
1/25/20
Fiscal 2020
$
27.4
$
4/25/20
Quarter Ended 7/25/20 10/24/20
1/30/21
Fiscal 2021
