DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DY)
Dycom Industries : Q4 2021 Trend Schedule

03/03/2021
Q4 2021

Dycom Industries, Inc. Trend Schedule

Contract Revenues Summary

Contract Revenues

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Growth (Decline) %1

Top Five Customers in each quarter presented

Customer Revenues (%)

Comcast Corporation AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc. Lumen Technologies2 Windstream Corporation Charter Communications, Inc. All Other customers

Contract revenues Customer Revenues ($)

Comcast Corporation AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc. Lumen Technologies2 Windstream Corporation Charter Communications, Inc. All Other customers

Contract revenues

Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.

4/28/18

Quarter Ended 7/28/18 10/27/18

1/26/19

Fiscal 2019

4/27/19

Quarter Ended 7/27/19 10/26/19

1/25/20

Fiscal 2020

4/25/20

$ 814.3

$ 823.9

$ 810.3

(1.8)%

(6.8)%

(9.4)%

Quarter Ended

Fiscal

7/25/20 10/24/20

1/30/21

2021

$ 750.7

$3,199.2

(6.2)%

(6.1)%

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)

Interest expense, net

Provision (benefit) for income taxes Depreciation and amortization

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA")

Gain on sale of fixed assets Stock-based compensation expense

Charges for a wages and hour litigation settlement3

Goodwill impairment charge4

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment5,6 Charge for warranty costs7

Charge for (recovery of) accounts receivable and contract assets8

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues

4/28/18

Quarter Ended 7/28/18 10/27/18

10.1 %

12.2 %

Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding contract modification9

1/26/19

11.6 %

8.0 %

Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding contract modification % of contract revenues9

Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.

Fiscal 2019

4/27/19

Quarter Ended 7/27/19 10/26/19

1/25/20

Fiscal 2020

4/25/20

Quarter Ended 7/25/20 10/24/20

1/30/21

Fiscal 2021

10.5 %

8.8 %

$

89.2

11.3 %

10.2 %

10.4 %

6.0 %

$ 299.1

9.3 %

9.0 %

$ 102.7

$ 92.8

$ 45.7

$ 311.0

12.5 %

11.5 %

6.1 %

9.7 %

3

Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts Unaudited

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Contract revenues

Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization

General and administrative Depreciation and amortization Goodwill impairment charge4 Interest expense, net

(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment5,6 Other income, net

Income (loss) before income taxes Provision (benefit) for income taxes Net income (loss)

Adjustments

Cost of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization3,7

General and administrative3,8 Goodwill impairment charge4 Interest expense, net10

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment6

Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes11 Total adjustments, net of tax Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1

4/28/18

Quarter Ended 7/28/18 10/27/18

Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, excluding contract modification9

65.1

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

Q2-20 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding contract modification9

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

Total adjustments, net of tax and dilutive share effect of Notes12

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share1

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Shares

Shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss)

per common share

Adjustment to Shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per common share12,13

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share1

Note: Amounts above may not add due to rounding.

1/26/19

Fiscal 2019

4/27/19

Quarter Ended 7/27/19 10/26/19

1/25/20

Fiscal 2020

$

27.4

$

4/25/20

Quarter Ended 7/25/20 10/24/20

1/30/21

Fiscal 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dycom Industries Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
