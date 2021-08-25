DyDo : Monthly Sales Report, August FY2021

August 25, 2021 Company: DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tomiya Takamatsu, President (Code 2590 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Naokazu Hasegawa, Corporate Officer and General Manager of Corporate Communication Department

Monthly Sales Report, August FY2021

（From June 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021）

The following is monthly sales of Domestic Beverage Business (preliminary figures based on units, compared to previous year).

month: From July 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Sales channel Vending machines Others Total Category Coffee 88.8% 80.7% 86.8% Others 105.2% 111.2% 105.8% Total 98.5% 91.5% 97.3% （Year-on-year change） ＋0 Full-year： From January 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021 Channel Vending machines Others Total Category Coffee 98.9% 93.5% 97.6% Others 106.6% 100.9% 105.9% Total 102.8% 95.9% 101.5% （Year-on-year change） △ 1

Preliminary figures based on the latest data. If there is difference between the preliminary and actual figures,

we will revise the following monthly report.

The next "Monthly Sales Report, September FY2021" is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2021.