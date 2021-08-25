Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2590   JP3488400007

DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(2590)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DyDo : Monthly Sales Report, August FY2021

08/25/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 25, 2021

Company:

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Tomiya Takamatsu, President

(Code 2590 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Naokazu Hasegawa, Corporate Officer and

General Manager of Corporate Communication Department

Monthly Sales Report, August FY2021

From June 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021

The following is monthly sales of Domestic Beverage Business (preliminary figures based on units, compared to previous year).

month: From July 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Sales channel

Vending machines

Others

Total

Category

Coffee

88.8%

80.7%

86.8%

Others

105.2%

111.2%

105.8%

Total

98.5%

91.5%

97.3%

Year-on-year change

0

Full-year From January 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Channel

Vending machines

Others

Total

Category

Coffee

98.9%

93.5%

97.6%

Others

106.6%

100.9%

105.9%

Total

102.8%

95.9%

101.5%

Year-on-year change

1

Preliminary figures based on the latest data. If there is difference between the preliminary and actual figures,

we will revise the following monthly report.

The next "Monthly Sales Report, September FY2021" is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2021.

Disclaimer

DyDo Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
02:04aDYDO : Monthly Sales Report, August FY2021
PU
07/26DYDO : Monthly Sales Report, July FY2021
PU
07/26DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Sales Results for the Month and Year to Dat..
CI
07/19DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/29CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with..
AQ
06/29Dydo Group Holdings, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Team Up to Develop Amifampridin..
MT
06/28DYDO : Notice of a Consolidated Subsidiary's Entry into a Licensing Agreement
PU
06/28CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Firdapse Licensing, Supply Deal With DyDo Pharm..
MT
06/25DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to D..
CI
06/25DYDO : Monthly Sales Report, June FY2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 161 B 1 465 M 1 465 M
Net income 2022 2 700 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net cash 2022 2 900 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 85 311 M 778 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 922
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5 460,00 JPY
Average target price 5 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomiya Takamatsu President & Representative Director
Naoki Tonokatsu Director, Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Shinji Mori Independent Outside Director
Masataka Inoue Independent Outside Director
Naoyuki Nishiyama Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.87%778
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.92%243 630
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.9.47%49 654
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.65%13 288
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED16.71%12 057
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.81%10 855