DyDo : Monthly Sales Report, August FY2021

August 25, 2021
Company:
DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.
Representative:
Tomiya Takamatsu, President
(Code 2590 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Naokazu Hasegawa, Corporate Officer and
General Manager of Corporate Communication Department
Monthly Sales Report, August FY2021
（From June 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021）
The following is monthly sales of Domestic Beverage Business (preliminary figures based on units, compared to previous year).
month: From July 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021
Sales channel
Vending machines
Others
Total
Category
Coffee
88.8%
80.7%
86.8%
Others
105.2%
111.2%
105.8%
Total
98.5%
91.5%
97.3%
（Year-on-year change）
＋0
Full-year： From January 21, 2021 to August 20, 2021
Channel
Vending machines
Others
Total
Category
Coffee
98.9%
93.5%
97.6%
Others
106.6%
100.9%
105.9%
Total
102.8%
95.9%
101.5%
（Year-on-year change）
△ 1
Preliminary figures based on the latest data. If there is difference between the preliminary and actual figures,
we will revise the following monthly report.
The next "Monthly Sales Report, September FY2021" is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2021.
Disclaimer
DyDo Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:03:05 UTC.