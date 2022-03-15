DyDo : Overview of the Results of an Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors

Offering delicious products March 15, 2022 for the sound mind and body Company: DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tomiya Takamatsu, President (Code 2590 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Naokazu Hasegawa, Corporate Officer and General Manager of Corporate Communication Department

Overview of the Results

of an Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors

For the DyDo Group, fiscal 2022 is the first year of the five-yearMid-term Business Plan 2026, which forms the Growth Stage of its moves to bring about the goals of Group Mission 2030, which details the Group's ideals for 2030. As Mid-term Business Plan 2026 began, we discussed medium- to long-term management issues from the perspective of sustainability, and gave strengthening corporate governance as an example of a material issue affecting our organizational foundations.

Taking movements like these into account, we carried out an evaluation and analysis into the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. Here we introduce a summary of the results.

1. Analysis/Evaluation Method

In order to analyze and evaluate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, during the period between December 2021 and March 2022, all directors and auditors carried out a self-evaluation survey, and individual interviews were carried out by the Secretariat of the Board of Directors.

After that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors that was held on March 15, 2022, in addition to analyzing the results of the self-evaluation surveys, and in an attempt to enhance awareness regarding present problems, constructive discussions were held regarding these matters and future efforts to realize a higher level of effectiveness for the Board of Directors.

2. Evaluation items

The self-evaluation form used the following headings to facilitate a review of the nature of discussions held by the Board as well as how the body dealt with issues over the last year.