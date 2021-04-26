DyDo : Monthly Sales Report, April FY2021

April 26, 2021 Company: DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. Representative: Tomiya Takamatsu, President (Code 2590 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Naokazu Hasegawa, Corporate Officer and General Manager of Corporate Communication Department

Monthly Sales Report, April FY2021

（From March 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021）

The following is monthly sales of Domestic Beverage Business (preliminary figures based on units, compared to previous year).

month: From March 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021

Sales channel Vending machines Other Total Category Coffee 104.8% 95.8% 102.6% Other 124.3% 78.9% 116.2% Total 113.6% 89.6% 108.5% （Year-on-year change） ＋1 Full-year： From January 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021 Channel Vending machines Other Total Category Coffee 98.6% 96.8% 98.2% Other 103.4% 76.0% 99.5% Total 100.7% 90.3% 98.7% （Year-on-year change） △ 1

Preliminary figures based on the latest data. If there is difference between the preliminary and actual figures,

we will revise the following monthly report.

The next "Monthly Sales Report, May FY2021" is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2021.