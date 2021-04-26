Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2590   JP3488400007

DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(2590)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DyDo : Monthly Sales Report, April FY2021

04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 26, 2021

Company:

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.

Representative:

Tomiya Takamatsu, President

(Code 2590 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Naokazu Hasegawa, Corporate Officer and

General Manager of Corporate Communication Department

Monthly Sales Report, April FY2021

From March 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021

The following is monthly sales of Domestic Beverage Business (preliminary figures based on units, compared to previous year).

month: From March 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021

Sales channel

Vending machines

Other

Total

Category

Coffee

104.8%

95.8%

102.6%

Other

124.3%

78.9%

116.2%

Total

113.6%

89.6%

108.5%

Year-on-year change

1

Full-year From January 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021

Channel

Vending machines

Other

Total

Category

Coffee

98.6%

96.8%

98.2%

Other

103.4%

76.0%

99.5%

Total

100.7%

90.3%

98.7%

Year-on-year change

1

Preliminary figures based on the latest data. If there is difference between the preliminary and actual figures,

we will revise the following monthly report.

The next "Monthly Sales Report, May FY2021" is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2021.

Disclaimer

DyDo Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
02:04aDYDO  : Monthly Sales Report, April FY2021
PU
03/31DYDO  : Notice of Acquisition of Additional Shares to Realize Full Ownership of ..
PU
03/26DYDO  : ' March Sales Increase Tops 91%
MT
03/25DYDO  : Monthly Sales Report, March FY2021
PU
03/15DYDO  : Notice regarding Consolidated Subsidiary Executive Personnel
PU
03/15DYDO  : Overview of the Results of an Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Boa..
PU
03/05DYDO  : ' Attributable Profit Rises Over 80% in FY20
MT
03/04DYDO  : Summary of Financial Results 2021
PU
03/04DYDO  : FY2020 Supplementary Material for Financial Results
PU
03/04DYDO  : FY2020 Financial Highlights
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 156 B 1 449 M 1 449 M
Net income 2021 2 500 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 82 940 M 768 M 770 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 160
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 5 310,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tomiya Takamatsu President & Representative Director
Naoki Tonokatsu Director, Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Tomihiro Takamatsu Chairman
Shinji Mori Independent Outside Director
Masataka Inoue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYDO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.93%768
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.67%234 820
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.13.06%50 915
COCA-COLA HBC AG6.61%12 783
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED46.05%11 087
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED3.56%10 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ