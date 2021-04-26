DyDo : Monthly Sales Report, April FY2021

|
April 26, 2021
Company:
DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.
Representative:
Tomiya Takamatsu, President
(Code 2590 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Naokazu Hasegawa, Corporate Officer and
General Manager of Corporate Communication Department
Monthly Sales Report, April FY2021
（From March 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021）
The following is monthly sales of Domestic Beverage Business (preliminary figures based on units, compared to previous year).
month: From March 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021
Sales channel
Vending machines
Other
Total
Category
Coffee
104.8%
95.8%
102.6%
Other
124.3%
78.9%
116.2%
Total
113.6%
89.6%
108.5%
（Year-on-year change）
＋1
Full-year： From January 21, 2021 to April 20, 2021
Channel
Vending machines
Other
Total
Category
Coffee
98.6%
96.8%
98.2%
Other
103.4%
76.0%
99.5%
Total
100.7%
90.3%
98.7%
（Year-on-year change）
△ 1
Preliminary figures based on the latest data. If there is difference between the preliminary and actual figures,
we will revise the following monthly report.
The next "Monthly Sales Report, May FY2021" is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2021.
Disclaimer
