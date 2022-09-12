Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dye & Durham Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DND   CA2674881040

DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

(DND)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:08 2022-09-12 pm EDT
14.40 CAD   -1.97%
01:19pBritain imposes conditions on takeover of Woodford-linked fund manager
RE
11:08aDye & Durham Providing Update on Link Group Acquisition and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority Regulatory Approval
MT
10:41aU.K. Regulator Says Dye & Durham May Be Responsible for Covering Link Group Assets Shortfall
DJ
Britain imposes conditions on takeover of Woodford-linked fund manager

09/12/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog on Monday imposed conditions on Dye and Durham's takeover of Link Fund Solutions, saying Link could be required to pay up to 306 million pounds ($358.14 million) following the collapse of the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF) it managed.

Link was the FCA authorised coporate director of the 3.7 billion WEIF which was closed in October 2019 and whose assets had been picked by veteran manager Neil Woodford.

"The Financial Conduct Authority has therefore decided to approve D&D's acquisition of LFS, subject to a condition to commit to make funds available to meet any shortfall within LFS in the amount available to cover any redress payments LFS may be required to make," the FCA said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8544 pound)

(Reporting by Huw Jones;editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 481 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2022 22,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2022 964 M 743 M 743 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 783 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 78,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew W. Proud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Derksen Chairman
John Sulja Chief Information Officer
Eric Tong Chief Operating Officer
Mario di Pietro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED-67.27%779
ACCENTURE PLC-29.91%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.92%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.45%60 201