Dye & Durham : gets C$3.4 bln offer from management-led group

May 31 (Reuters) - Dye & Durham Ltd, a Canadian
cloud-based software maker, has received a buyout offer from a
management-led shareholder group worth about C$3.4 billion ($2.8
billion), less than a year after its flotation on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
The offer to take Dye & Durham private for C$50.5 per share
represents a premium of roughly 23% to its last closing price of
C$40.99, and is some seven times more than the price of C$7.50
set in last year's initial public offering.
Shares of the company were up about 15% at C$47.27 in early
trade on Monday.
In a statement Dye & Durham said a newly formed special
committee of independent directors would explore and evaluate
potential strategic alternatives, including a merger, the sale
of the company or its parts, and the sale of some of its assets,
among other options.
However it did not say how the offer was being financed and
who among its management and shareholders were supporting it.
No-one at the company could immediately be reached for comment.
Led by Matthew Proud, Dye & Durham makes technology products
for legal and business professionals, providing them access to
government registry data, and simplifying the document search
process, its website shows. It has operations in Canada, the
United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.
It acquired Future Climate Info Ltd, a U.K. based company
which provides legal professionals with environmental reports
meant to aid in property transactions, for about C$94 million
earlier this month. https://bit.ly/3uIuMju
The company also acquired U.K. property technology business
Terrafirma IDC Ltd for about C$20 million earlier this month. https://bit.ly/3fVJfD6
It said it has access to more than C$1.0 billion in capital
which it plans to deploy on accretive acquisitions.
Dye & Durham said it expects C$220 million in pro forma
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
following recent acquisitions and reflecting its business
performance.
($1 = 1.2072 Canadian dollars)
