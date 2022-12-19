Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dye & Durham Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DND   CA2674881040

DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

(DND)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
14.07 CAD   +17.15%
04:33pToronto market hits 8-week low in broad-based selloff
RE
01:10pDye & Durham Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
10:36aToronto shares slip as tech, commodity-linked stocks weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto market hits 8-week low in broad-based selloff

12/19/2022 | 04:33pm EST
(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)

*

TSX ends down 242.52 points, or 1.25%, at 19,200.76

*

All ten sectors end lower

*

Materials and industrials both lose 1.9%

*

Dye & Durham jumps 17.2%

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to its lowest closing level in nearly eight weeks, including declines for cyclical sectors, such as materials and industrials, in a broad-based selloff as investors worried about the economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 242.52 points, or 1.25%, at 19,200.76, posting its fourth straight day of declines and its lowest closing level since Oct. 25.

Wall Street equities were also in the red as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession.

"The current focus of investors has shifted from concerns about inflation and rising interest rates to an impending economic slowdown and a potential recession in the coming year", said Brandon Michael, a senior analyst at ABC Funds.

All 10 of the TSX's major sectors ended lower, including declines of 1.9% for both the materials and industrials sectors. The earnings of cyclical companies tend to be particularly dependent on the strength of the economy.

The utilities group was also down sharply, falling 2.2%, and heavily weighted financials ended 0.9% lower.

Dye & Durham Limited was a bright spot. The software maker's shares climbed 17.2% after the company said it is significantly expanding its legal practice management capabilities with the addition of litigation workflow software. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED 17.15% 14.07 Delayed Quote.-73.24%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.25% 19200.76 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
Financials
Sales 2023 474 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2023 1,03 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
Net Debt 2023 935 M 684 M 684 M
P/E ratio 2023 -354x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 798 M 584 M 584 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
EV / Sales 2024 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart DYE & DURHAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dye & Durham Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYE & DURHAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,01 CAD
Average target price 23,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 99,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew W. Proud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank DiLiso Chief Financial Officer
Brian L. Derksen Independent Chairman
Eric Tong Director-Information Technology Governance
John Sulja Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED-73.24%583
ACCENTURE PLC-36.20%166 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.32%143 274
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.86%126 722
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.19%102 483
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.36%76 982