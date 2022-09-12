Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dye & Durham Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DND   CA2674881040

DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

(DND)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:52 2022-09-12 am EDT
14.86 CAD   +1.16%
10:41aU.K. Regulator Says Dye & Durham May Be Responsible for Covering Link Group Assets Shortfall
DJ
10:34aDYE & DURHAM BRIEF : Dye & Durham Must Undertake to Cover Any Shortfall in Value of Assets of Link Fund Solutions Limited Up to a Maximum of C$465 Million
MT
10:32aDYE & DURHAM BRIEF : Providing Update on Link Group Acquisition and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority Regulatory Approval
MT
Summary 
Summary

U.K. Regulator Says Dye & Durham May Be Responsible for Covering Link Group Assets Shortfall

09/12/2022 | 10:41am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Dye & Durham Ltd. may have to cover a shortfall of up to 306 million pounds ($354.6 million) in the value of assets of a company belonging to acquisition target Link Administration Holdings Ltd. to get regulatory approval in the U.K.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it won't approve the acquisition of Link Group if Dye & Durham doesn't undertake to cover any shortfall in the value of assets of Link Fund Solutions Ltd., the company said on Monday.

The FCA said it may levy on LFS up to GBP306 million for restitution or redress payments relating to a fund it managed called LF Woodford Equity and Income Fund.

The Woodford fund was a GBP3 billion investment fund that collapsed in 2019 after it failed to repay its investors, which the FCA later investigated.

However, Dye & Durham said that Link Group disclosed that no provision for contingent liability has been made regarding the Woodford Fund matters in its audited financial release in August of this year.

The company said it is currently assessing the effects of what the conditions could mean for the proposed acquisition of Link Group, but noted that if it isn't able to accept the FCA's condition, it won't be able to go through with the proposed transaction.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1040ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED 0.95% 14.86 Delayed Quote.-67.27%
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.18% 4.48 Delayed Quote.-19.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 481 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2022 22,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2022 964 M 739 M 739 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 779 M 779 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 78,8%
Managers and Directors
Matthew W. Proud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Derksen Chairman
John Sulja Chief Information Officer
Eric Tong Chief Operating Officer
Mario di Pietro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED-67.27%779
ACCENTURE PLC-29.91%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.92%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.45%60 201