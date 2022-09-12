Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Dye & Durham Limited
  News
  Summary
    DND   CA2674881040

DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

(DND)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:18 2022-09-12 pm EDT
14.32 CAD   -2.52%
UK watchdog eyes $358 million redress for Woodford fund collapse
RE
Britain imposes conditions on takeover of Woodford-linked fund manager
RE
Dye & Durham Providing Update on Link Group Acquisition and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority Regulatory Approval
MT
Summary 
Summary

UK watchdog eyes $358 million redress for Woodford fund collapse

09/12/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Link Fund Solutions, which managed the collapsed LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, could be forced to pay up to 306 million pounds ($358 million) in redress, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.

The FCA was responding to news that Dye and Durham is proposing to take over LFS and six other companies in the Link Group, all authorised by the UK financial watchdog.

The planned takeover forced the FCA to update the market on its lengthy probe into the collapse of WEIF in June 2019 which left more than 300,000 investors nursing losses.

LFS was the authorised corporate director for the 3.7 billion WEIF, which was finally closed in October 2019, and whose assets had been picked by veteran star manager Neil Woodford.

"The FCA has investigated the circumstances leading to the suspension of the WEIF and is likely to seek to require LFS to pay a financial penalty and/or consumer redress," the FCA said.

Woodford was criticised by lawmakers and investors for holding a large number of illiquid assets, making it hard to meet redemption calls after months of underperformance.

Link could not be immediately reached for comment. Any final decision to seek redress could be challenged by Link.

"This redress proposal reflects the FCA's current view of LFS's failings in managing the liquidity of the WEIF," the regulator said.

The FCA said it has approved D&D's acquisition of LFS, subject to a condition to commit to making up any shortfall within LFS in the amount available to cover any redress payments.

No other conditions have been imposed on LFS or the six other firms being taken over by D&D, the FCA said.

The watchdog said it could not give any further information because its investigation into the circumstances surrounding WEIF's suspension continued, but it will provide an update as soon as it can.

The FCA told lawmakers in January it was close to a decision on whether to take enforcement action regarding the suspension of WEIF in June 2019. ($1 = 0.8546 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DYE & DURHAM LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 481 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2022 22,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2022 964 M 743 M 743 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 783 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart DYE & DURHAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dye & Durham Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYE & DURHAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,69 CAD
Average target price 42,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew W. Proud Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian L. Derksen Chairman
John Sulja Chief Information Officer
Eric Tong Chief Operating Officer
Mario di Pietro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYE & DURHAM LIMITED-67.27%779
ACCENTURE PLC-29.91%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.92%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.45%60 201