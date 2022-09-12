UK watchdog eyes $358 million redress for Woodford fund collapse

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Link Fund Solutions, which
managed the collapsed LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, could be
forced to pay up to 306 million pounds ($358 million) in
redress, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.
The FCA was responding to news that Dye and Durham
is proposing to take over LFS and six other companies in the
Link Group, all authorised by the UK financial watchdog.
The planned takeover forced the FCA to update the market on
its lengthy probe into the collapse of WEIF in June 2019 which
left more than 300,000 investors nursing losses.
LFS was the authorised corporate director for the 3.7
billion WEIF, which was finally closed in October 2019, and
whose assets had been picked by veteran star manager Neil
Woodford.
"The FCA has investigated the circumstances leading to the
suspension of the WEIF and is likely to seek to require LFS to
pay a financial penalty and/or consumer redress," the FCA said.
Woodford was criticised by lawmakers and investors for
holding a large number of illiquid assets, making it hard to
meet redemption calls after months of underperformance.
Link could not be immediately reached for comment. Any final
decision to seek redress could be challenged by Link.
"This redress proposal reflects the FCA's current view of
LFS's failings in managing the liquidity of the WEIF," the
regulator said.
The FCA said it has approved D&D's acquisition of LFS,
subject to a condition to commit to making up any shortfall
within LFS in the amount available to cover any redress
payments.
No other conditions have been imposed on LFS or the six
other firms being taken over by D&D, the FCA said.
The watchdog said it could not give any further information
because its investigation into the circumstances surrounding
WEIF's suspension continued, but it will provide an update as
soon as it can.
The FCA told lawmakers in January it was close to a decision
on whether to take enforcement action regarding the suspension
of WEIF in June 2019.
($1 = 0.8546 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa
Shumaker)