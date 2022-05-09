dynaCERT Applauds the Appointment of New Directors

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Rebecca Hudson and Mr. Clark Kent to its Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2022.

The new directors add numerous and significant new strengths to dynaCERT’s dedicated team in many aspects of our Carbon Emission Reduction Technology (“HydraGEN™ Technology”).

Ms. Rebecca Hudson

Ms. Hudson is Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant Designation) and Founder of SOOP Bags Inc. which design and produce zero-waste products aimed to replace single-use plastics. She is also CFO of Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. and Andean Drilling Services and consults for Grove Corporate Services. She has served in numerous CFO and Controller or finance positions of companies such as Royal Nickel Corporation, TerrAscend Corp., Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd., Wabi Exploration Inc., Claim Post Resources Inc., Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., Lithium One Inc., Royal Road Minerals Limited, Explorator Resources Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation, among others. She holds a Masters of Accounting (MAcc) degree and a Bachelor of Arts (BA), Concentration in Accounting from the University of Waterloo.

Mr. Clark Kent

Mr. Kent is a capital markets professional with extensive experience leading corporate development and finance initiatives in the natural resources, technology and life science industries. Clark began his career with a boutique investment firm where he focused on client relations and marketing. For over a decade he has advised emerging companies on strategic planning, finance, and recruitment in the North American and international marketplace. Since January 2018 Clark has served as President of Scryb Inc., a company featuring cybersecurity software and Artificial Intelligence.

Rebecca Hudson, new director of dynaCERT, stated, “I am very pleased and honoured to join the Board of Directors of dynaCERT. As a veteran of financial functions in many public companies, I look forward to providing my input with my colleagues in the years to come.”

Clark Kent, new director of dynaCERT, stated, “Joining a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company like dynaCERT is an opportunity to help the world reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions. My first goal is to foster the advancement of dynaCERT’s noble goals in the public financial markets.”

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “I warmly welcome Ms. Hudson and Mr. Kent who bring to dynaCERT the high profile, the applauded stimulus and their unwavering dedication to prominently supplement our sales and marketing penetration. It is a great honour of dynaCERT’s Board of Directors to work side by side with proficient and highly respected Canadian industry authorities. This great distinction is backed by our commitment at dynaCERT to constantly improve and drive our devoted team with the utmost industry doyens who share our corporate mission and corporate culture. We all look forward to our noteworthy association together in the weeks, months and years to come as we continue to grow and expand our technology for today and into the future of the new Hydrogen Economy.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

