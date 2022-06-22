Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNG   CA26779X1015

DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

(DNG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:17 2022-06-21 pm EDT
3.030 CAD   +2.36%
07:33aDYNACOR GOLD MINES BRIEF : Declaration of a Dividend Payment of C$0.0083 Per Common Share Payable on July 19, 2022, to Shareholders of Record as of the Close of Business on July 8, 2022
MT
07:32aDynacor Declares July 2022 Monthly Dividend
GL
07:31aDynacor Declares July 2022 Monthly Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynacor Declares July 2022 Monthly Dividend

06/22/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announced its monthly dividend. The declaration of a dividend payment of C$0.0083 per common share will be payable on July 19, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8, 2022. This dividend represents the twenty-eight (28th) dividend and (18th) eighteenth monthly payment made to shareholders.

The Corporation’s monthly dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. The payment and increase of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation’s financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner’s communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c93b0ef-b731-4241-a94f-1cfc77254db3


All news about DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
07:33aDYNACOR GOLD MINES BRIEF : Declaration of a Dividend Payment of C$0.0083 Per Common Share ..
MT
07:32aDynacor Declares July 2022 Monthly Dividend
GL
07:31aDynacor Declares July 2022 Monthly Dividend
GL
06/16Dynacor reports sales of us$19.5 million for may 2022, a 24.2% increase compared to 202..
AQ
06/15Dynacor Gold Mines Reports May Sales at US$19.5 Million Vs US$15.7 Million Year Ago
MT
06/15DYNACOR GOLD MINES BRIEF : Reports Sales of US$19.5 Million (C$25.1 Million) for May 2022,..
MT
06/15Dynacor Reports Sales of US$19.5 Million (C$25.1 Million) for May 2022, a 24.2% Increas..
GL
06/15Dynacor Reports Sales of US$19.5 Million (C$25.1 Million) for May 2022, a 24.2% Increas..
AQ
06/15Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
06/15Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 196 M - -
Net income 2021 11,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 90,9 M 90,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean E. Martineau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard Teoli Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pierre Lépine Chairman
Jorge Luis Cárdenas Operations Manager
Roger Demers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.-4.11%91
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.08%51 933
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION6.49%34 832
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-25.22%24 524
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.52%23 403
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.80%17 672