MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF
FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following is a discussion of the financial condition and results of operations of Dynagas LNG Partners LP for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Unless otherwise specified herein, references to the "Partnership," "we," "our," and "us" or similar terms include Dynagas LNG Partners LP and its wholly-owned subsidiaries; references to Dynagas LNG Partners LP include Dynagas LNG Partners LP and not its subsidiaries; and references to our "Sponsor" include Dynagas Holding Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Our Sponsor is beneficially owned by the chairman of our Board of Directors, Mr. Georgios Prokopiou, and members of his family. References to our "General Partner" are to Dynagas GP LLC, an entity owned and controlled by our Sponsor, and references to our "Manager" are to Dynagas Ltd., which is wholly owned by Mr. Georgios Prokopiou. All references in this report to "SEFE," "Equinor," "Yamal," and "NextDecade" refer to SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (formerly known as Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd), Equinor ASA (formerly known as Statoil ASA), Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd. and NextDecade Corporation (Nasdaq:NEXT), respectively, and certain of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates, which are our current or prospective charterers.
You should read the following discussion and analysis together with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this report. Amounts relating to percentage variations in period-on-period comparisons shown in this section are derived from such unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our future plans, estimates, beliefs, and expected performance. The forward-looking statements are dependent upon events, risks, and uncertainties that may be outside our control, which could cause actual events or conditions to differ materially from those currently anticipated, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please see our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on April 21, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC, which contain additional information relating to our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operation and a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties referenced in the preceding sentence.
Business Overview and Development of the Partnership
Since our initial public offering ("IPO") in November 2013, we have been a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on owning and operating liquefied natural gas ("LNG") carriers and have grown our fleet (our "Fleet") from three vessels at the time of our IPO to our current fleet of six vessels with our last vessel acquisition in 2015. As a result of the significant challenges facing the midstream energy master limited partnership industry, our cost of equity capital has remained elevated for a prolonged period, making the funding of new acquisitions challenging. All of the vessels in our Fleet are currently contracted on time charters with international energy companies, including SEFE, Equinor, and Yamal, which we expect to provide us with the benefits of fixed-fee contracts, predictable cash flows, and high utilization rates.
We are currently focusing our capital allocation on debt repayment and prioritizing balance sheet strength, in order to reposition the Partnership for potential future growth if our cost of capital allows us to access debt and equity capital on acceptable terms. As a result, if we are able to raise new debt or equity capital on terms acceptable to the Partnership in the future, we intend to leverage the reputation, expertise, and relationships with our charterers, our Sponsor, and our Manager in growing our core business and potentially pursuing further business and growth opportunities in transportation of energy or other energy-related projects, including, without limitation, floating storage regassification units, LNG infrastructure projects, maintaining cost-efficient operations, and providing reliable seaborne transportation services to our current and prospective charterers. In addition, as opportunities arise, we may acquire additional vessels from our Sponsor or from third parties and/or engage in investment opportunities incidental to the LNG or energy industry. In connection with such plans for growth, we may enter into additional financing arrangements, refinance existing arrangements or arrangements that our Sponsor, its affiliates, or such third-party sellers may have in place for vessels and businesses that we may acquire, and, subject to favorable market conditions, we may raise capital in the public or private markets, including through incurring additional debt, debt or equity offerings of our securities, or other transactions. However, we cannot assure you that we will grow or maintain the size of our Fleet, pay the per unit distributions in the amounts that we have paid in the past or at all, or be able to execute our plans for growth.
As of the date of this report, we have outstanding 36,802,247 common units, 35,526 general partner units, 3,000,000 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units, or the "Series A Preferred Units," and 2,200,000 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, or the "Series B Preferred Units." Our Sponsor currently beneficially owns approximately 42.4% of the equity interests in the Partnership (excluding the Series A Preferred Units and the Series B Preferred Units) and 100% of our General Partner, which owns a 0.1% General Partner interest in the Partnership and 100% of our incentive distribution rights. Our Sponsor does not own any Series A Preferred Units or Series B Preferred Units.
Recent Events
Series A Preferred Units Cash Distribution
On February 13, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on our Series A Preferred Units for the period from November 12, 2022 to February 11, 2023, to all Series A Preferred unitholders of record as of February 6, 2023.
On May 12, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on our Series A Preferred Units for the period from February 12, 2023 to May 11, 2023, to all Series A Preferred unitholders of record as of May 5, 2023.
On August 14, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on our Series A Preferred Units for the period from May 12, 2023 to August 11, 2023, to all Series A Preferred unitholders of record as of August 7, 2023.
Series B Preferred Units Cash Distribution
On February 22, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on our Series B Preferred Units for the period from November 22, 2022 to February 21, 2023, to all Series B Preferred unitholders of record as of February 15, 2023.
On May 22, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on our Series B Preferred Units for the period from February 22, 2023 to May 21, 2023, to all Series B Preferred unitholders of record as of May 15, 2023.
On August 22, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on our Series B Preferred Units for the period from May 22, 2023 to August 21, 2023, to all Series B Preferred unitholders of record as of August 15, 2023.
Partial prepayment of the $675 Million Credit Facility
On March 27, 2023 we obtained approval from all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility to effect the following:
|(i)
|a voluntary prepayment of $31.3 million, which was effected on March 27, 2023, following the release of the funds standing to the credit of the Cash Collateral Account, which was presented as Non-current Restricted Cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022. This amount was applied in inverse order of maturity of the $675 Million Credit Facility by reducing the balloon payment; and
|(ii)
|the removal of the requirement for the maintenance of $31.3 million in the Cash Collateral Account.
On the date of prepayment of the $31.3 million, we recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $154 in the Consolidated Statements of Income according to the debt extinguishment guidance of ASC 470-50 "Debt Modifications and Extinguishments." The loss on debt extinguishment of $154 resulted from: the write-off of the unamortized debt discounts attributable to the portion of the $675 Million Credit Facility that was extinguished.
On June 26, 2023, we and all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility entered into a second supplemental agreement to the $675 Million Credit Facility (the "Second Supplemental Agreement"). Pursuant to its terms, among other things:
|(i)
|the abovementioned prepayment was incorporated in the security documents; and
|(ii)
|the rate of interest was amended in order to reflect the transition to a risk-free rate.
Our Fleet and our Charters
As of October 4, 2023, our Fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an average age of approximately 13.2 years. All six vessels in our Fleet are currently employed or are contracted to be employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies, including SEFE, Equinor, Yamal and NextDecade. As of October 4, 2023, the estimated contracted revenue backlog of our Fleet was approximately $1.2 billion with average remaining contract duration of approximately 7.4 years. The estimated contracted revenue backlog of our Fleet excludes options to extend and assumes full utilization for the full term of the charter. The actual amount of revenues earned and the actual periods during which revenues are earned may differ from the amounts and periods described above due to, for example, off-hire for maintenance projects, downtime, scheduled or unscheduled dry-docking, cancellation or early termination of vessel employment agreements, variable hire rate adjustments, and other factors that may result in lower revenues than our average contract backlog per day.
The following table sets forth summary information about our Fleet and the existing time charters relating to the vessels in our Fleet as of October 4, 2023:
Latest Charter
Cargo
Expiration
Year
Capacity
Ice
Earliest Charter
Latest Charter
including options to
Vessel Name
Built
(cbm)
Class
Propulsion
Charterer
Expiration
Expiration
extend
Clean Energy
2007
149,700
No
Steam
SEFE
March 2026
April 2026
n/a
Ob River
2007
149,700
Yes
Steam
SEFE
March 2028
May 2028
n/a
Amur River
2008
149,700
Yes
Steam
SEFE
June 2028
July 2028
n/a
Arctic Aurora
2013
155,000
Yes
TFDE*
Equinor
August 2026
September 2026
n/a
Yenisei River
2013
155,000
Yes
TFDE*
Yamal
Q4 2033
Q2 2034
Q2 2049
Lena River
2013
155,000
Yes
TFDE*
Yamal
Q2 2034
Q3 2034
Q4 2049
* As used in this report, "TFDE" refers to tri-fuel diesel electric propulsion system.
The following table summarizes our estimated contracted charter revenues and contracted days for the vessels in our Fleet for the remaining period of 2023 (October 4, 2023 through December 31, 2023) and for each of the years ending December 31, 2024, and 2025:
October 4,
2023 through
For the years ending
December 31,
December 31,
Estimated contract backlog
2023
2024
2025
Contracted time charter revenues (in millions of U.S. dollars) (1)(2)
38.3
158.2
153.9
Contracted days
528
2,196
2,190
Available Days
528
2,196
2,190
Contracted/Available Days
100
%
100
%
100
%
|(1)
|Annual revenue calculations are based on: (a) the earliest redelivery dates possible under our charters, (b) no exercise of any option to extend the terms of those charters except for those that have already been exercised, if any, and (c) excluding planned periodical class survey repair days.
|(2)
|Estimated contracted revenues for each of the period / years 2023, 2024, and 2025 include the amount of $2.9 million, $12.1 million, and $12.1 million, respectively, which relate to the estimated portion of the variable hire contained in the above-mentioned time charter contracts with Yamal, which represent the operating expenses of the respective vessels and are subject to annual adjustments on the basis of the actual operating costs incurred within each year. The actual amount of revenues earned in respect of such variable hire rate may therefore differ from the amounts included in the revenue backlog estimate due to the annual variations in the respective vessel's operating costs.
We may not be able to perform under these contracts due to events within or beyond our control, and our counterparties may seek to cancel or renegotiate our contracts for various reasons. In addition, as of June 30, 2023, we derived our revenues from three charterers, SEFE, Yamal, and Equinor, who accounted for 45%, 39% and 16% of our revenues, respectively. Our inability or the inability of any of our counterparties to perform the respective contractual obligations may affect our ability to realize the estimated contractual backlog discussed above and may have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows and our ability to realize the contracted revenues under these agreements. Specifically, in the six-month period ended as of June 30, 2023, we earned 39% of our revenues from Yamal, which trades primarily from Russian LNG ports. Due to the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, the United States, European Union, Canada, and other Western countries and organizations announced and enacted, from February 2022 to date, numerous sanctions against Russia, which have not expressly prohibited LNG shipping in the main trading routes of our vessels. Our time charter contracts have therefore currently not been affected by the sanctions imposed to date due to the events in Russia and Ukraine. On April 4, 2022, SEFE Germania, the indirect parent of SEFE and all its subsidiaries, was placed under the control of the German government for an indefinite period of time and the vessels under the time charters with SEFE no longer trade from Russian LNG ports.
The recent war between Russia and Ukraine is, however, still ongoing, which may result in the imposition of further economic sanctions in addition to the ones already announced by the United States and Europe, among other countries, which could adversely affect our charterers and our future revenues from our time charter contracts with Yamal. Additionally, our estimated contract backlog may be adversely affected if the Yamal LNG Project, in which certain of our vessels are contracted to be employed, is abandoned or underutilized for any reason, including, but not limited to, changes in the demand for LNG. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information. Neither our independent auditors nor any other independent accountants have compiled, examined, or performed any procedures with respect to the information presented in the Estimated contract backlog table, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information or its achievability, and assume no responsibility for, and disclaim any association with, the information in the table.
Operating results
Selected financial information
The following tables present selected unaudited consolidated financial and other data of the Partnership, at the dates and for the periods presented. All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars, except for Fleet data, unit and per unit data and Other Financial Data.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Selected Historical Financial Data and Other Operating Information
2023
2022
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for units and per unit data)
Voyage revenues
$
74,916
$
66,679
Voyage expenses- including related party (1)
(1,518)
(1,376)
Vessel operating expenses
(15,390)
(14,978)
Dry-docking and special survey costs
(390)
(5,385)
General and administrative expenses- including related party (2)
(992)
(1,453)
Management fees-related party
(3,168)
(3,076)
Depreciation
(15,816)
(15,739)
Operating income
$
37,642
$
24,672
Interest and finance costs, net
(18,402)
(11,038)
Gain on derivative instruments
5,023
21,231
Loss on Debt extinguishment
(154)
-
Other, net
(79)
134
Net Income
$
24,030
$
34,999
Common unitholders' interest in Net Income
$
18,230
$
29,189
Series A Preferred unitholders' interest in Net Income
$
3,375
$
3,375
Series B Preferred unitholders' interest in Net Income
$
2,406
$
2,406
General Partner's interest in Net Income
$
19
$
29
EARNINGS PER UNIT (basic and diluted):
Common Unit
$
0.50
$
0.79
Weighted average number of units outstanding (basic and diluted):
Common units
36,802,247
36,802,247
June
December
30, 2023
31, 2022
BALANCE SHEET DATA, at end of period / year:
Total current assets
$
100,339
$
74,221
Vessels, net
809,289
825,105
Total assets
$
919,867
$
947,712
Total current liabilities
79,106
70,270
Total long-term debt, gross of deferred financing fees, including current portion
444,642
499,912
Total partners' equity
$
442,180
$
423,931
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Selected Historical Financial Data and Other Financial Information
2023
2022
CASH FLOW DATA
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
22,434
$
33,032
Net cash used in investing activities
(86)
(585)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(49,318)
$
(29,229)
FLEET PERFORMANCE DATA:
Number of vessels at the end of period
6
6
Average number of vessels in operation in period (3)
6
6
Average age of vessels in operation at end of period
12.9
11.9
Available Days (4)
1,086
1,051
Fleet utilization (5)
95.8
%
100
%
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
Cash distributions per Series A Preferred Unit (6)
$
1.13
$
1.13
Cash distributions per Series B Preferred Unit (7)
$
1.09
$
1.09
Time Charter Equivalent (in U.S. dollars) (8)
$
67,586
$
62,161
Adjusted EBITDA (8)
$
46,579
$
45,878
|(1)
|Voyage expenses include commissions of 1.25% of gross charter hire paid to our Manager and third-party ship brokers.
|(2)
|Includes the Administrative Services Agreement fees and Executive Service Agreement fees charged by our Manager and excludes the daily management fees and commercial management fees, which are included in Management fees-related party.
|(3)
|Represents the number of vessels that constituted our Fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our Fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.
|(4)
|Available Days are the total number of calendar days our vessels were in our possession during a period less the total number of scheduled off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs or dry-dockings.
|(5)
|We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our revenue earning days, which are the total number of Available Days of our vessels net of unscheduled off-hire days during a period, by the number of our Available Days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding employment for its vessels and minimizing the number of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled off-hires for vessel upgrades, dry-dockings, or special or intermediate surveys.
|(6)
|Corresponds to a cash distribution of $0.5625 per Series A Preferred Unit in respect of the first and second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which were paid in the second and third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(7)
|Corresponds to a cash distribution of $0.546875 in respect of the first and second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which were paid in the second and third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(8)
Non-GAAP Financial Information
TCE. Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. For time charters, the TCE rate is calculated by dividing total voyage revenues, less any voyage expenses, by the number of Available Days during that period. Under a time charter, the charterer pays substantially all the vessel voyage related expenses. However, we may incur voyage related expenses when positioning or repositioning vessels before or after the period of a time charter, during periods of commercial waiting time or while off-hire during dry-docking or due to other unforeseen circumstances. The TCE rate is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP (non-GAAP measure), and should not be considered as an alternative to voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, TCE rate is standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a company's performance and assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Our calculation of TCE rates may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reflects the calculation of our TCE rates for the periods presented (amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for TCE rates, which are expressed in U.S. dollars and Available Days):
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except as otherwise stated)
2023
2022
Voyage revenues
$
74,916
$
66,679
Voyage expenses
(1,518)
(1,376)
Time charter equivalent revenues
73,398
65,303
Available Days
1,086
1,051
Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (in U.S dollars)
$
67,586
$
62,161
ADJUSTED EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest and finance costs, net of interest income, gains/losses on derivative financial instruments (if any), taxes (when incurred), depreciation and amortization, class survey costs, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our operating performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA assists our management and investors by providing useful information that increases the comparability of our performance operating from period to period and against the operating performance of other companies in our industry that provide Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, depreciation and amortization and taxes, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure, and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. We believe that including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring our ongoing financial and operational strength. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the periods presented:
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Six months ended June 30,
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
2023
2022
Net Income
$
24,030
$
34,999
Net interest and finance costs (1)
18,402
11,038
Depreciation
15,816
15,739
Class survey costs
390
5,385
Gain on derivative financial instrument
(5,023)
(21,231)
Loss on Debt extinguishment
154
-
Deferred revenue and accrued charter revenue amortization
(7,297)
(159)
Amortization of deferred charges
107
107
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,579
$
45,878
|(1)
|Includes interest and finance costs (inclusive of amortization of deferred financing costs), net of interest income, if any.
Principal Factors Affecting Our Results of Operations
The principal factors which have affected our results and are expected to affect our future results of operations and financial position, include:
|●
|Ownership days. The number of vessels in our Fleet is a key factor in determining the level of our revenues. Aggregate expenses also increase as the size of our Fleet increases;
|●
|Charter rates. Our revenue is dependent on the charter rates we are able to obtain on our vessels. Charter rates on our vessels are based primarily on demand for and supply of LNG carrier capacity at the time we enter into the charters for our vessels, which is influenced by LNG market trends, such as the demand and supply for natural gas and in particular LNG as well as the supply of LNG carriers available for profitable employment. The charter rates we obtain are also dependent on whether we employ our vessels under multi-year charters or charters with initial terms of less than two years. As of the date of this report, all six vessels in our Fleet are employed under multi-year time charters with staggered maturities, which is intended to make us less susceptible to cyclical fluctuations in charter rates than vessels operated on charters of less than two years. However, we expect to be exposed to fluctuations in prevailing charter rates when we seek to re-charter our vessels upon the expiry of their respective current charters and when we seek to charter vessels that we may acquire in the future.
|●
|Utilization of our Fleet. Historically, our Fleet has had a limited number of unscheduled off-hire days. However, an increase in annual off-hire days would reduce our utilization. The efficiency with which suitable employment is secured, the ability to minimize off-hire days, and the amount of time spent positioning vessels also affects our results of operations. If the utilization of our Fleet is reduced, our financial results would be affected;
|●
|Daily operating expenses. The level of our vessel operating expenses, including crewing costs, insurance, and maintenance costs. Our ability to control our vessel operating expenses also affects our financial results. These expenses include commission expenses, crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses for repairs and maintenance, the cost of spares and consumable stores, lubricating oil costs, tonnage taxes, and other miscellaneous expenses. In addition, factors beyond our control, such as developments relating to market premiums for insurance and the value of the U.S. dollar compared to currencies in which certain of our expenses, primarily vessels' drydocking and maintenance costs, are paid, can cause our vessel operating expenses to increase;
|●
|The number of off-hire days and dry-docking requirements, including our ability to complete scheduled dry-dockings on time and within budget;
|●
|The timely delivery of any vessels we may acquire in the future;
|●
|Our ability to maintain solid working relationships with our existing charterers and our ability to increase the number of our charterers through the development of new working relationships;
|●
|The performance of our charterers' obligations under their charter agreements;
|●
|The effective and efficient technical management of the vessels under our management agreements;
|●
|Our ability to obtain acceptable equity and debt financing to fund our capital commitments;
|●
|The supply and demand relationship for LNG shipping services;
|●
|Our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and to satisfy technical, health, safety, environmental, and compliance standards that meet our charterers' requirements;
|●
|Our ability to successfully defend against any claims, suits, and complaints, including, but not limited to, those involving government laws and regulations;
|●
|Economic, regulatory, political, and governmental conditions that affect shipping and the LNG industry, which include changes in the number of new LNG importing countries and regions, as well as structural LNG market changes impacting LNG supply that may allow greater flexibility and competition of other energy sources with global LNG use;
|●
|Our ability to successfully employ our vessels at economically attractive rates, as our charters expire or are otherwise terminated;
|●
|Our access to capital required to acquire additional ships and/or implement our business strategy;
|●
|Our level of debt, the related interest expense, our debt amortization levels, and the timing of required principal installments;
|●
|The level of our general and administrative expenses, including salaries and costs of consultants;
|●
|Our charterers' right for early termination of the charters under certain circumstances;
|●
|Performance of our counterparties, which are limited in number, including our charterers' ability to make charter payments to us;
|●
|The level of any distribution on all classes of our units; and
|●
|Other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on April 21, 2023, and reported from time to time in our periodic reports.
Results of Operations
Six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022
Voyage revenues
Voyage revenues, adjusted for Deferred revenue and accrued charter revenue amortization, increased by $1.1 million, or 1.7%, to $67.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $66.5 million in the same period in 2022. This increase in voyage revenues (as adjusted) is primarily attributable to the increase in the available days for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022, due to the scheduled dry-docks of the Clean Energy and the Amur River in the six months ended June 30, 2022. The abovementioned increase was partially counterbalanced by lower revenues earned on the Yenisei River and the Lena River, which were attributable to the decrease in the opex component of the daily hire in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, as per the terms of the multi-year charter contract with Yamal.
Voyage expenses- including voyage expenses to related party
Voyage expenses (including the commercial management fee equal to 1.25% of the gross charter hire we pay our Manager as compensation for the commercial services it provides to us) were $1.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million in the same period in 2022, representing an increase of $0.1 million or 7.1%. The increase is primarily associated with the increased bunker expenses of the Ob River in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, which were incurred during the time that the vessel underwent unscheduled repairs in the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Vessel operating expenses
Vessel operating expenses were $15.4 million, which corresponds to a daily rate of $14,171 per LNG carrier in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $15.0 million, or a daily rate of $13,792 per LNG carrier in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. This increase in operating expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased technical maintenance on certain of the Partnership's vessels for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period in 2022.
General and Administrative Expenses- including related party costs
During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, we incurred general and administrative expenses of $1.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The $0.5 million, or 33.3%, decrease in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, was mainly associated with decreased D&O insurance premium cost, in accordance with the favorable pricing terms of the agreement which became effective in February 2023 and decreased legal expenses during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to the corresponding period in 2022, as part of our recurring business. General and administrative expenses are comprised of legal, consultancy, audit, executive services, administrative services, and Board of Directors remuneration fees, as well as other miscellaneous expenditures essential to conduct our business.
Management fees- related party
During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, we incurred management fees of $3.2 million and $3.1 million, respectively, or a daily fee of $2,917 and $2,833 per vessel per day, respectively. The 3.2% increase in the management fees in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, is consistent with the annual daily rate increase prescribed in our management agreement.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense increased by 0.6%, or $0.1 million, to $ 15.8 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, from $15.7 million during the same period in 2022, due to vessel improvements that were carried out after June 30, 2022.
Interest and finance costs
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, interest and finance costs were $19.5 million and $11.0 million, respectively. The increase of $8.5 million, or 77.3%, in period interest and finance costs was mainly due to the higher weighted average interest rate, which was 7.8% in the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 3.5% in the corresponding period in 2022, which was partially counterbalanced by the reduction in interest bearing debt to $476.7 million in 2023 from $560.4 million as compared to the corresponding period in 2022.
Gain on derivative instruments
On May 7, 2020, we entered into a floating to fixed interest rate swap transaction effective from June 29, 2020. It provides a fixed 3-month SOFR rate of 0.41% based on notional values that reflect the amortization schedule of 100% of our debt outstanding under our 5-year syndicated $675 million senior secured term loan (the "$675 Million Credit Facility"), until the $675 Million Credit Facility matures in September 2024. The interest rate swap did not qualify for hedge accounting and during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, we recognized a gain on the derivative financial instrument of $5.0 million and $21.2 million, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
We operate in a capital-intensive industry and we expect to finance the purchase of additional vessels and other capital expenditures through a combination of borrowings from debt transactions, cash generated from operations, equity financing, and other financing transactions. Our liquidity requirements relate to servicing the principal and interest on our debt, paying distributions when, as, and if declared by our Board of Directors, funding capital expenditures and working capital, and maintaining cash reserves for the purpose of satisfying the liquidity covenants contained in the $675 Million Credit Facility. Our funding and treasury activities are intended to maximize investment returns while maintaining appropriate liquidity.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, our principal sources of funds were our operating cash. Under the terms of the $675 Million Credit Facility, the Partnership is restricted from paying distributions to its common unitholders while borrowings are outstanding under the $675 Million Credit Facility. Scheduled distributions to the preferred unitholders under the existing Series A Preferred Units and Series B Preferred Units are not restricted provided there is no event of default while the $675 Million Credit Facility remains outstanding. We frequently monitor our capital needs by projecting our fixed income, expenses, and debt obligations and seek to maintain adequate cash reserves to compensate for any budget overruns.
Our short-term liquidity requirements relate to servicing the principal and interest on our debt and funding of the necessary working capital, including vessel operating expenses and payments under our vessel management agreements with our Manager.
Our long-term liquidity requirements relate primarily to funding capital expenditures, including the potential acquisition of additional vessels, and repaying our long-term debt.
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, we generated net cash from operating activities of $22.4 million, as compared to $33.0 million in the same period in 2022, which represents a decrease of $10.6 million, or 32.1%. This decrease in net cash from operating activities was mainly attributable to (i) the negative effect of variations in working capital and (ii) the increase in finance costs for the reasons discussed above.
As of June 30, 2023, we reported cash of $52.9 million, which represented an increase of $4.3 million, or 8.8%, from $48.6 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, we had available liquidity of $82.9 million, which includes our reported free cash and the $30.0 million borrowing capacity under our $30 million interest-free revolving credit facility, as amended, with our Sponsor, (the $30 Million Revolving Credit Facility") which was extended on November 14, 2018 for a further five-year term, and is available to us at any time until November 14, 2023. The $30 Million Revolving Credit Facility remains available in its entirety as of the date of this report.
Our aggregate outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2023, was $444.6 million, which is gross of unamortized loan fees, under the $675 Million Credit Facility. As of the same date, we had available borrowing capacity of $30.0 million under our $30 Million Revolving Credit Facility, discussed above. As of June 30, 2023, we were in compliance with all of the covenants, including the financial and liquidity covenants, contained in the $675 Million Credit Facility.
On March 27, 2023, we obtained approval from all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility to effect the following:
|(i)
|a voluntary prepayment of $31.3 million, which was effected on March 27, 2023, following the release of the funds standing to the credit of the Cash Collateral Account, which was presented as Non- current Restricted Cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022. This amount was applied in inverse order of maturity of the $675 Million Credit Facility by reducing the balloon payment; and
On June 26, 2023, we and all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility entered into the Second supplemental agreement. Pursuant to its terms, among other things:
|(i)
|the abovementioned prepayment was incorporated in the security documents; and
|(ii)
|the rate of interest was amended in order to reflect the transition to a risk-free rate.
On September 18, 2024, the final installment, along with the balloon payment, of the $675 Million Credit Facility becomes due. We estimate that available cash and cash expected to be generated from operating activities will not be sufficient to repay the $675 Million Credit Facility at maturity. We are currently evaluating refinancing alternatives and has initiated negotiations with several financiers. Considering among others, the indicative terms offered by several financiers, the amount of time we have available to negotiate the terms, the current market conditions and market outlook, its operating performance and its current backlog, the market values of its fleet compared to the amount of loan maturing, and the past history of successful refinancing arrangements, believes that the refinancing of the $675 Million Credit Facility is probable and will mitigate conditions indicating that cash and cash expected to be generated from operating activities will not be sufficient to cover its obligations falling due within one year after the date that the financial statements are issued.
For further information relating to our $675 Million Credit Facility, please see Note 3 and Note 5 to our annual consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on April 21, 2023, and Note 6 to our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report.
As of June 30, 2023, we reported a working capital surplus of $21.2 million as compared to a working capital surplus of $3.9 million as of December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $11.7 million, or 300%. Working capital is equal to current assets minus current liabilities, including the current portion of long-term debt.
War between Russia and Ukraine
In the six-month period ended as of June 30, 2023, we earned 39% of our revenues from Yamal, which traded primarily from Russian LNG ports. Due to the ongoing war between Russia and the Ukraine, the United States, European Union, Canada, and other Western countries and organizations announced and enacted, from February 2022 until the date of this report, numerous sanctions against Russia, which have not expressly prohibited LNG shipping in the main trading routes of the Partnership's vessels. Therefore, currently our time charter contracts have not been affected by the events in Russia and Ukraine sanctions imposed to date.
As also discussed in Note 6 of our consolidated financial statements, currently imposed sanctions do not affect our compliance with terms imposed by our $675 Million Credit Facility.
The terms of two of our charter parties with counterparties owned or controlled by Russian entities provide that, following a sanctions event (as defined in the relevant charter parties which is not triggered by the currently imposed sanctions), the parties may enter into discussions to evaluate certain options to remedy a sanctions event, provided it remains lawful for us to enter into such discussions, and for a suspension period of up to two years, provided always that these options would not be contrary to the sanctions. During such suspension period, we have the right to trade the vessel for its own account provided that we shall seek the charterers' consent on fixtures for a duration of longer than six months, and the charterers have an option to purchase the vessel at a purchase price as agreed within the charter party, provided that the execution of such purchase option would not be contrary to the sanctions.
As there is currently uncertainty regarding the global impact of the ongoing war, it is possible that further developments in sanctions or escalation of the conflict will affect the Partnership's ability to continue to employ two of its six vessels to their current charterers and the suspension, termination, or cancellation of such charter parties could thus adversely affect our results of operations, cash flows, and financial condition.
Despite the continuing uncertainty, we believe that, in the event of suspension, termination, or cancellation of any of these charters, we will be able to enter into time charters with terms that will be acceptable to the lenders. Thus, we believe that we will be in a position to maintain sufficient cash generating capacity to cover our working capital needs and pay our installment obligations under the $675 Million Credit Facility for the period ending one year after the issuance of our consolidated financial statements.
On April 6, 2022, OFAC designated Amsterdam Trade Bank NV ("ATB") as a specially designated national (an "SDN") pursuant to Executive Order 14024. ATB was among several lenders to the Partnership's $675 Million Credit Facility. On April 22, 2022, ATB was declared bankrupt by the District Court of Amsterdam whereby the court appointed certain bankruptcy trustees (the "Bankruptcy Trustees"). On July 12, 2022, the Department of the Treasury (Washington, D.C. 20220) issued License No. RUSSIA-EO14024-2022-921484-1 to the Bankruptcy Trustees which authorized the Bankruptcy Trustees to engage in all transactions ordinarily incidental and necessary to the wind down of transactions with ATB (the "Specific License").
We have not been restricted in meeting our repayment obligations by continuing to make payments of principal and/or interest to the Agent as required under the Facility Agreement and we are in compliance with the terms of the Facility Agreement.
On October 11, 2022, and pursuant to the Specific License, the Partnership and all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility (including the Bankruptcy Trustees on behalf of ATB) entered into a Supplemental Agreement to the $675 Million Credit Facility and a Deed of Retirement. Pursuant to their terms, among other things:
|(i)
|we made a voluntary prepayment of $18.7 million on October 12, 2022, which was applied in prepayment of the entire participation of ATB to the $675 Million Credit Facility, including all principal, interest, and costs owing by the Partnership as borrower to ATB;
|(ii)
|the principal amount of $2,195 due to ATB that was not paid, was waived and forgiven;
|(iii)
|ATB was retired as Arranger and as Lender under the $675 Million Credit Facility;
|(iv)
|an amount equal to the prepayment amount was released from the Cash Collateral Account in order to make the prepayment to ATB as referred to above; and
|(v)
|the Agent have applied to the relevant Sanctions Authority in the U.S.A. for the return of the amount which was paid by us to the Agent between March 2022 and September 2022 in relation to the principal and interest repayments for ATB and which are currently blocked by the Agent due to the application of Sanctions.
Estimated Maintenance and Replacement Capital Expenditures
Our Partnership Agreement requires our Board of Directors to deduct from operating surplus each quarter estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures, as opposed to actual maintenance and replacement capital expenditures in order to reduce disparities in operating surplus caused by fluctuating maintenance and replacement capital expenditures, such as dry-docking and vessel replacement. Because of the substantial capital expenditures we are required to make to maintain our Fleet, currently, our annual estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for purposes of estimating maintenance and replacement capital expenditures will be $16.9 million per year, which is composed of $4.2 million for dry-docking and $12.7 million, including financing costs, for replacing our vessels at the end of their useful lives. The $12.7 million for future vessel replacement is based on assumptions and estimates regarding the remaining useful lives of our vessels, a long-term net investment rate equivalent to our current expected long-term borrowing costs, vessel replacement values based on current market conditions, and residual value of the vessels at the end of their useful lives based on current steel prices. The actual cost of replacing the vessels in our Fleet will depend on a number of factors, including prevailing market conditions, hire rates, and the availability and cost of financing at the time of replacement. Our Board of Directors, with the approval of the Conflicts Committee, may determine that one or more of our assumptions should be revised, which could cause our Board of Directors to increase or decrease the amount of estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures. We may elect to finance some or all of our maintenance and replacement capital expenditures through the issuance of additional common units which could be dilutive to existing unitholders.
Our Borrowing Activities
As of June 30, 2023, our outstanding borrowings relate to the $675 Million Credit Facility. For further information relating to our secured debt, please see Note 3 and Note 5 to our annual consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on April 21, 2023, and Notes 4 and 6 to our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report.
Distributions
Distributions on Series A Preferred Units
On February 13, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on our Series A Preferred Units for the period from November 12, 2022 to February 11, 2023, to all Series A Preferred unitholders of record as of February 6, 2023.
On May 12, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on our Series A Preferred Units for the period from February 12, 2023 to May 11, 2023, to all Series A Preferred unitholders of record as of May 5, 2023.
On August 14, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on our Series A Preferred Units for the period from May 12, 2023 to August 11, 2023, to all Series A Preferred unitholders of record as of August 7, 2023.
Distributions on Series B Preferred Units
On February 22, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on our Series B Preferred Units for the period from November 22, 2022 to February 21, 2023, to all Series B Preferred unitholders of record as of February 15, 2023.
On May 22, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on our Series B Preferred Units for the period from February 22, 2023 to May 21, 2023, to all Series B Preferred unitholders of record as of May 15, 2023.
On August 22, 2023, we paid a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on our Series B Preferred Units for the period from May 22, 2023 to August 21, 2023, to all Series B Preferred unitholders of record as of August 15, 2023.
Cash Flows
The following table summarizes our net cash flows from/(used in) operating, investing and financing activities and our cash and cash equivalents for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
22,434
$
33,032
Net cash used in investing activities
(86)
(585)
Net cash used in financing activities
(49,318)
(29,229)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
79,868
97,015
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
52,898
$
100,233
Operating Activities
Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $22.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $33.0 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease in net cash from operating activities was mainly attributable to (i) the negative effect of variations in working capital and (ii) the increase in finance costs for the reasons discussed above.
Investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to $0.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease in net cash from investing activities was attributable to the decrease in the cash outflows for the installation of the ballast water treatment system on our vessels.
Financing activities
Net cash used in financing activities was $49.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, and consisted of: (i) payment of $24 million of regular principal payment under the $675 Million Credit Facility, (ii) voluntary prepayment of $31.3 million of the $675 Million Credit Facility, (iii) distributions of $5.8 million paid to our preferred unitholders during the period (see "Distributions" above), and (iv) receipt of $11.8 million for derivative instruments.
Net cash used in financing activities was $29.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and consisted of: (i) payment of $24.0 million of regular principal payment under the $675.0 Million Credit Facility, (ii) distributions of $5.8 million paid to our preferred unitholders during the period (see "Distributions" above), (iii) receipt of $0.6 million for derivative instruments.
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Table of Contents
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
INDEX TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Page
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
F-2
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
F-3
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Partners' Equity for the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
F-4
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
F-5
Notes to the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
F-6
Table of Contents
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Unaudited Consolidated CondensedBalance Sheets
As of June 30, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars - except for unit data)
Note
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
52,898
$
48,598
Trade accounts receivable
8,574
67
Prepayments and other assets
3
7,049
2,127
Inventories
1,894
885
Accrued charter revenue, current portion
5,673
-
Deferred Charges, current portion
217
-
Derivative financial instrument, current portion
7,12
24,034
22,544
Due from related party, current
4
-
-
Total current assets
100,339
74,221
FIXED ASSETS, NET:
Vessels, net
2,5
809,289
825,105
Total fixed assets, net
809,289
825,105
OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Restricted cash
6
-
31,270
Due from related party
4
1,350
1,350
Accrued charter revenue
1,820
355
Deferred charges
1,031
1,289
Other receivables, non- current
1,789
1,789
Derivative financial instrument, non - current portion
4,249
12,333
Total assets
$
919,867
$
947,712
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing fees of1,553and$1,748, respectively
6
$
46,447
$
46,252
Trade payables
9,093
8,035
Due to related party
4
458
1,472
Accrued liabilities
2,048
2,656
Deferred Revenue - Current
322
-
Unearned revenue
20,738
11,855
Total current liabilities
79,106
70,270
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenue
2,249
2,730
Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized deferred financing fees of$310and$1,131, respectively
6
396,332
450,781
Total non-current liabilities
398,581
453,511
Commitments and contingencies
8
-
-
PARTNERS' EQUITY:
Common unitholders (unlimited authorized; 36,802,247units issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
9
315,369
297,139
Series A Preferred unitholders (3,450,000authorized; 3,000,000Series A Preferred Units issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
9
73,216
73,216
Series B Preferred unitholders: (2,530,000authorized; 2,200,000Series B Preferred Units issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
9
53,498
53,498
General Partner (35,526units issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)
9
97
78
Total partners' equity
442,180
423,931
Total liabilities and partners' equity
$
919,867
$
947,712
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated condensed financial statements
Table of Contents
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars-except for unit and per unit data)
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2023
2022
REVENUES:
Voyage revenues
$
74,916
$
66,679
EXPENSES:
Voyage expenses (including related party)
4
(1,518)
(1,376)
Vessel operating expenses
(15,390)
(14,978)
General and administrative expenses (including related party)
4
(992)
(1,453)
Management fees-related party
4
(3,168)
(3,076)
Depreciation
2,5
(15,816)
(15,739)
Dry-docking and special survey costs
(390)
(5,385)
Operating income
$
37,642
$
24,672
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES):
Interest and finance costs
6,11
(19,549)
(11,041)
Interest income
1,147
3
Gain on derivative financial instruments
12
5,023
21,231
Loss on Debt extinguishment
(154)
-
Other, net
(79)
134
Total other income/ (expenses)
(13,612)
10,327
Partnership's Net Income and comprehensive income
$
24,030
$
34,999
Common unitholders' interest in Net Income
$
18,230
$
29,189
Series A Preferred unitholders' interest in Net Income
$
3,375
$
3,375
Series B Preferred unitholders' interest in Net Income
$
2,406
$
2,406
General Partner's interest in Net Income
$
19
$
29
Earnings per unit, basic and diluted:
10
Common unit (basic and diluted)
$
0.50
$
0.79
Weighted average number of units outstanding, basic and diluted:
10
Common units
36,802,247
36,802,247
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements
Table of Contents
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Partners' Equity
For the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars-except for unit data)
Partners' Capital
Series A
Series B
General
Series A
Series B
General
Preferred
Preferred
Common
Partner
Preferred
Preferred
Common
Partner
Total
BALANCE, December 31, 2021
3,000,000
2,200,000
36,802,247
35,526
$
73,216
$
53,498
$
254,734
$
36
$
381,484
-Net income
-
-
-
-
3,375
2,406
29,189
29
34,999
-Distributions declared and paid (preferred units) (Note 9)
-
-
-
-
(3,375)
(2,406)
-
-
(5,781)
BALANCE, June 30, 2022
3,000,000
2,200,000
36,802,247
35,526
$
73,216
$
53,498
$
283,923
$
65
$
410,702
Partners' Capital
Series A
Series B
General
Series A
Series B
General
Preferred
Preferred
Common
Partner
Preferred
Preferred
Common
Partner
Total
BALANCE, December 31, 2022
3,000,000
2,200,000
36,802,247
35,526
$
73,216
$
53,498
$
297,139
$
78
$
423,931
-Net income
-
-
-
-
3,375
2,406
18,230
19
24,030
-Distributions declared and paid (preferred units) (Note 9)
-
-
-
-
(3,375)
(2,406)
-
-
(5,781)
BALANCE, June 30, 2023
3,000,000
2,200,000
36,802,247
35,526
$
73,216
$
53,498
$
315,369
$
97
$
442,180
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
Table of Contents
DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Note
June 30,
June 30,
Cash flows from Operating Activities:
Net income:
$
24,030
$
34,999
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
5
15,816
15,739
Amortization of deferred financing fees
6
862
1,047
Deferred revenue and accrued charter revenue amortization
(7,297)
(159)
Amortization and write off of deferred charges
107
107
Dry-docking and special survey costs
390
5,385
Gain on derivative financial instruments
12
(5,023)
(21,231)
Loss on Debt extinguishment
154
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(8,507)
(563)
Prepayments and other assets
(5,037)
(555)
Inventories
(1,009)
(1,752)
Due from/to related parties
(1,014)
(1,336)
Deferred expenses
(66)
-
Trade accounts payable
973
548
Accrued liabilities
(828)
803
Unearned revenue
8,883
-
Net cash provided by Operating Activities
$
22,434
$
33,032
Cash flows used in Investing Activities:
Ballast water treatment system installation
2,5
(86)
(585)
Net cash used in Investing Activities
$
(86)
$
(585)
Cash flows from Financing Activities:
Net proceeds from issuance of common units
9
-
-
Payment of securities registration and other filing costs
9
-
-
Distributions declared and paid
9
(5,781)
(5,781)
Repayment of long-term debt
6
(55,270)
(24,000)
Receipt/ (Payment) of derivative instruments
12
11,733
552
Net cash used in Financing Activities
$
(49,318)
$
(29,229)
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(26,970)
3,218
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
79,868
97,015
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
$
52,898
$
100,233
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
Cash and cash equivalents
52,898
50,233
Restricted cash
-
50,000
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
52,898
$
100,233
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
Table of Contents
1. Basis of Presentation and General Information:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP ("Dynagas Partners" or the "Partnership") was incorporated as a limited partnership on May 30, 2013, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. On November 18, 2013, the Partnership successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO"), pursuant to which, the Partnership offered and sold 8,250,000 common units to the public at $18.00 per common unit, and in connection with the closing of the IPO, the Partnership's Sponsor, Dynagas Holding Ltd., a company beneficially wholly owned by Mr. Georgios Prokopiou, the Partnership's Chairman and major unitholder and certain of his close family members, offered and sold 4,250,000 common units to the public at $18.00 per common unit. In connection with the IPO, the Partnership entered into certain agreements including: (i) an omnibus agreement with the Sponsor, as amended, (the "Omnibus Agreement") and, (ii) a $30 million interest free revolving credit facility with its Sponsor (the "$30 Million Sponsor Facility") (Note 4(b)), which was extended on November 14, 2018 until November 2023, to be used for general Partnership purposes.
The Partnership earned in the six months ended as of June 30, 2023, 39% (2022: 40%) of its revenues from Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd. ("Yamal"), which traded primarily from Russian LNG ports. Due to the recent Russian conflicts with Ukraine, the United States, European Union, Canada and other Western countries and organizations announced and enacted from February 2022 to date, numerous sanctions against Russia which have not expressly prohibited LNG shipping in the main trading routes of the Partnership's vessels. The Partnership's time charter contracts have therefore currently not been affected by the sanctions imposed to date due to the events in Russia and Ukraine.
Currently imposed sanctions do not affect the Partnership's compliance with terms imposed by its $675 Million Credit Facility.
As there is currently uncertainty regarding the global impact of the conflict, which is ongoing, it is possible that further developments in sanctions or escalation of the conflict will affect the Partnership's ability to continue to employ two out of its six vessels to the current charterers and the suspension, termination, or cancellation of such charter parties, could thus adversely affect the Partnership's results of operation, cash flows and financial condition. The Partnership believes that despite the continuing uncertainty, in the event of suspension, termination, cancellation of any of these charters, it will be able to enter into replacement time charters acceptable to the lenders.
As of June 30, 2023, the Partnership reported cash and cash equivalents of $52.9 million and had a working capital surplus of $21.2 million. However, on September 18, 2024, the balloon installment of the $675 Million Credit Facility (Note 6) amounting to $384.6 million is due. The Partnership estimates that before considering any plan for refinancing the maturing debt, available cash and cash expected to be generated from operating activities will not be sufficient to repay the balloon installment, which is due within one year after the date that the financial statements are issued.
The Partnership is currently evaluating refinancing alternatives and has initiated negotiations with several financiers. Considering among others, the indicative terms offered by several financiers, the amount of time the Partnership has available to negotiate the terms, the current market conditions and market outlook, its operating performance and its current backlog, the market values of its fleet compared to the amount of loan maturing, and the past history of successful refinancing arrangements, believes that the refinancing of the $675 Million Credit Facility is probable and will mitigate conditions indicating that cash and cash expected to be generated from operating activities will not be sufficient to cover its obligations falling due within one year after the date that the financial statements are issued.
Table of Contents
1. Basis of Presentation and General Information (continued):
The Partnership is engaged in the seaborne transportation industry through the ownership and operation of high specification LNG vessels and is the sole owner (directly or indirectly) of all outstanding shares or units of the following subsidiaries as of June 30, 2023:
Vessel Owning Subsidiaries:
Country of incorporation/
Delivery date from
Company Name
formation
Vessel Name
shipyard
Delivery date to Partnership
Cbm Capacity
Pegasus Shipholding S.A. ("Pegasus")
Marshall Islands
Clean Energy
March 2007
October 2013
149,700
Lance Shipping S.A. ("Lance")
Marshall Islands
Ob River
July 2007
October 2013
149,700
Seacrown Maritime Ltd. ("Seacrown")
Marshall Islands
Amur River
January 2008
October 2013
149,700
Fareastern Shipping Limited ("Fareastern")
Malta
Arctic Aurora
July 2013
June 2014
155,000
Navajo Marine Limited ("Navajo")
Marshall Islands
Yenisei River
July 2013
September 2014
155,000
Solana Holding Ltd. ("Solana")
Marshall Islands
Lena River
October 2013
December 2015
155,000
Non-Vessel Owning Subsidiaries:
Company Name
Country of
Purpose of incorporation
Dynagas Equity Holding Limited ("Dynagas Equity")
Marshall Islands
Holding company that owns all of the outstanding share capital of Arctic LNG Carriers Ltd. ("Arctic LNG").
Dynagas Operating GP LLC ("Dynagas Operating GP")
Marshall Islands
Limited Liability Company in which the Partnership holds a 100% membership interest and which has 100% of the Non-Economic General Partner Interest in Dynagas Operating LP.
Dynagas Operating LP ("Dynagas Operating")
Marshall Islands
Limited partnership in which the Partnership holds a 100% limited partnership interest and which owns 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Dynagas Equity.
Dynagas Finance Inc.
Marshall Islands
Wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership whose activities were limited to the co-issuance of the 2019 Notes, discussed under our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC, on April 21, 2023 and engaging in other activities incidental thereto.
Arctic LNG Carriers Ltd.
Marshall Islands
Wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership which is directly wholly owned by Dynagas Equity and which owns all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Pegasus, Lance, Seacrown, Fareastern, Navajo, Solana and Dynagas Finance LLC.
Dynagas Finance LLC
Delaware
Wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic LNG and co-borrower of the Partnership's Term Loan discussed under Note 6.
Since the Partnership's inception, the technical, administrative, and commercial management of the Partnership's fleet is performed by Dynagas Ltd. ("Dynagas" or the "Manager"), a related company, wholly owned by the Partnership's Chairman (Note 4(a)).
F-7
Table of Contents
1. Basis of Presentation and General Information (continued):
As of June 30, 2023, the Partnership's Sponsor owned 42.4% of the outstanding equity interests in the Partnership (excluding the Series A Preferred Units and the Series B Preferred Units, both of which, generally, have no voting rights), including the 0.1% general partner interest retained by it, as the General Partner, through Dynagas GP LLC, which is owned and controlled by the Sponsor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and applicable rules and regulations of the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for interim financial reporting. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Dynagas Partners and its wholly owned subsidiaries, referred to above. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated upon consolidation.
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes should be read in conjunction with the Partnership's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and notes thereto included in its Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 21, 2023. In the opinion of the Partnership's management, all adjustments, which include only normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results, and cash flows have been included in the financial statements for the periods presented. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2023.
Concentration of Credit Risk
During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, charterers that individually accounted for more than 10% of the Partnership's revenues were as follows:
Charterer
2023
2022
A
45
%
44
%
B
39
%
40
%
C
16
%
16
%
Total
100
%
100
%
The maximum aggregate amount of loss due to credit risk, net of related allowances, that the Partnership would have incurred if the aforementioned charterers failed completely to perform according to the terms of their respective charter parties, amounted to $8,574 and $67 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Financial instruments, which may potentially subject the Partnership to significant concentrations of credit risk, consist principally of cash and cash equivalents and trade accounts receivable. The maximum exposure to loss due to credit risk is the book value at the balance sheet date. The Partnership places its cash and cash equivalents, consisting mostly of deposits, with high credit qualified financial institutions. The Partnership performs periodic evaluations of the relative credit standing of those financial institutions. The Partnership limits its credit risk with trade accounts receivable by performing ongoing credit evaluations of each of its charterer's financial condition and generally does not require collateral for its trade accounts receivable. The Partnership is exposed to credit risk in the event of non-performance by the counterparty to the derivative instrument; however, the Partnership limits its exposure by entering into transactions with counterparties with high credit ratings.
Provision for credit Losses
The amount shown as trade accounts receivable at each balance sheet date, mainly includes receivables from charterers for hire from lease agreements, net of any provision for doubtful accounts, if any. At each balance sheet date, all potentially uncollectible accounts are assessed individually for purposes of determining the appropriate provision for doubtful accounts primarily based on the aging of such balances and any amounts in dispute. Operating lease receivables under ASC 842 are not in scope of ASC 326 for assessment of credit loss. ASC 842 requires lessors to evaluate the collectability of all lease payments. If collection of all operating lease payments, plus any amount necessary to satisfy a residual value guarantee, is not probable (either at lease commencement or after the commencement date), lease income is constrained to the lesser of cash collected or lease income reflected on a straight-line or another systematic basis, plus variable rent when it becomes accruable. Provision for doubtful accounts as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, was nil. No allowance was recorded on insurance claims as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
Table of Contents
2. Significant Accounting Policies and Recent Accounting Pronouncements:
A summary of the Partnership's significant accounting policies can be found in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on April 21, 2023. There have been no material changes to these policies in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.
Recent Accounting Pronouncements Adopted
Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848):In 2020, the Board issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2020-04, Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848): Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting, which provides optional guidance to ease the potential burden in accounting for (or recognizing the effects of) reference rate reform on financial reporting. The objective of the guidance in Topic 848 is to provide temporary relief during the transition period. The Board included a sunset provision within Topic 848 based on expectations of when the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) would cease being published. At the time that Update 2020-04 was issued, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had established its intent that it would no longer be necessary to persuade, or compel, banks to submit to LIBOR after December 31, 2021. As a result, the sunset provision was set for December 31, 2022-12 months after the expected cessation date of all currencies and tenors of LIBOR. In March 2021, the FCA announced that the intended cessation date of the overnight 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenors of USD LIBOR would be June 30, 2023, which is beyond the current sunset date of Topic 848. Because the current relief in Topic 848 may not cover a period of time during which a significant number of modifications may take place the sunset date of Topic 848 was deferred from December 31, 2022, to December 31, 2024 with the issuance of ASU 2022-06 in December 2022, after which entities will no longer be permitted to apply the relief in Topic 848. In addition, in January 2021, the FASB issued another ASU (ASU No. 2021-01) with respect to the Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848). The amendments in this Update clarify that certain optional expedients and exceptions in Topic 848 for contract modifications and hedge accounting apply to derivatives that are affected by the discounting transition. As of June 30, 2023, the Partnership has elected one of the optional expedients provided in the standard that allows entities with contract modifications within the scope of Topic 470; for which the terms that are modified solely relate to directly replacing, or having the potential to replace, a reference rate with another interest rate index, to account for the modification that meets the scope of paragraphs 848-20-15-2 through 15-3 as if the modification was not substantial. That is, the original contract and the new contract shall be accounted for as if they were not substantially different from one another, and the modification shall not be accounted for in the same manner as a debt extinguishment. The Partnership will continue to evaluate the potential impact of adopting the standards on its consolidated financial statements.
Recent Accounting Pronouncements - Not Yet Adopted
Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
3. Prepayments and other assets:
On April 7, 2023 an incident of failure of the cargo pumps in the cargo tanks of one of the Partnership's vessels occurred. The vessel went off hire in order for the damage to be repaired. The Partnership expects to recover pursuant to the relevant insurance policy a proportion of: the hire lost and the additional expenses incurred for repairs, port expenses and fuel consumption, due to this incident. As a result, as of June 30, 2023 and December 2022, a balance of $3,621 and nil, respectively, relating to insurance claims for loss of hire and hull and machinery expenses, is included in prepayments and other assets.
F-9
4. Transactions with related parties:
During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Partnership incurred the following charges in connection with related party transactions, which are included in the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income:
Six months ended
June 30
2023
2022
Included in voyage expenses (including related party)
Charter hire commissions (a)
$
811
$
826
Included in general and administrative expenses (including related party)
Executive services fee (c)
$
291
$
296
Administrative services fee (d)
$
60
$
60
Management fees-related party
Management fees (a)
$
3,168
$
3,076
As of June 30, 2023 and December 2022, balances with related parties consisted of the following:
Period/Year ended
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets:
Security deposits to Manager (a)
$
1,350
$
1,350
Total assets due from related party, non-current
$
1,350
$
1,350
Liabilities included in Due to related party:
Working capital due to Manager (a)
$
74
$
836
Executive service charges due to Manager (c)
$
176
$
135
Administrative service charges due to Manager (e)
$
-
$
30
Management fees due to Manager (a)
$
-
$
-
Other Partnership expenses due to Manager (a)
$
208
$
471
Total liabilities due to related party, current
$
458
$
1,472
(a) Master Management Agreement
The Partnership has entered into a master management agreement (the "Master Agreement") with Dynagas Ltd. (the "Manager") for the provision of commercial, technical, crew, accounting and vessel administrative services to the Partnership's owned or controlled vessels for a technical management fee of $2,750 per day per vessel commencing on January 1, 2021. Beginning on the first calendar year after the commencement of the Master Agreement and each calendar year thereafter, these fees are adjusted upwards by 3%, subject to further annual increases to reflect material unforeseen costs of providing the management services. The amount of such further increase is to be agreed between the Partnership and the Manager and will be reviewed and approved by the Partnership's Conflicts Committee.
F-10
4. Transactions with related parties (continued):
Under the terms of the Master Agreement, the Manager charges the Partnership for any additional capital expenditures, financial costs, operating expenses, and general and administrative expenses that are not covered by the management fees.
The Master Agreement initially terminates on December 31, 2030, and upon expiration, automatically extends in additional five-year increments if notice of termination is not previously provided by the Partnership's vessel-owning subsidiaries. In the event the Master Agreement is terminated for any reason other than default by the Manager, the applicable management fee under the Master Agreement shall continue to be payable for a further period of six months as from the effective date of such termination. The Manager may also terminate the Master Agreement in the event that the Partnership undergoes a change of control, in which case, subject to and pursuant to the terms of the Master Agreement, the Partnership would be required to pay to the Manager an amount equal to the net present value calculated at a discount rate of 5% per annum of the total aggregate management fees payable from the date of such termination to June 30th in the tenth year following the date of termination based on the number of Vessels managed at the date of termination (as contemplated under the Master Agreement).
During both of the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, each vessel was charged a daily management fee of $2.9 and $2.8, respectively. During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, management fees under the vessel Master Agreement amounted to $3,168 and $3,076, respectively, and are separately reflected in the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
The Master Agreement also provides for a commission of 1.25% over charter-hire agreements arranged by the Manager. During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, charter hire commissions under the Master Agreement amounted to $811 and $826, respectively, and are included in Voyage expenses (including related party) in the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
The Master Agreement also provides for an advance equal to three months daily management fee, which shall continue to be maintained during its' term by the Manager. Such advances as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, amounted to $1,350, which are separately reflected in Non-Current Assets as Due from related party in the unaudited consolidated condensed balance sheets.
In addition, the Manager makes payments for operating expenses with funds provided by the Partnership. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 amounts of $74 and $836, respectively, were due to the Manager in relation to these operating expenses.
The Manager also makes payments for other expenses (e.g. extra war risk insurances) on behalf of the Partnership. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 amounts of $208 and $471, respectively, were due to the Manager in relation to payments for other expenses.
(b) Loan from related party
On November 18, 2013, upon the completion of its IPO, the Partnership entered into the $30 Million Sponsor Facility with an original term of five years from the closing date, to be used for general Partnership purposes, including working capital.
The $30 Million Sponsor Facility was extended on November 14, 2018, for an additional term of five years on terms and conditions identical to the initial credit facility (the "$30 Million Extended Sponsor Facility"). The $30 million Extended Sponsor Facility may be drawn and be prepaid in whole or in part at any time during the life of the facility which is until November 2023. No amounts have been drawn under the respective facility as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
F-11
4. Transactions with related parties (continued):
(c) Executive Services Agreement
On March 21, 2014, the Partnership entered into an executive services agreement (the "Executive Services Agreement") with its Manager with retroactive effect from the IPO closing date, pursuant to which the Manager provides the Partnership the certain services of its executive officers, who report directly to the Board of Directors. Under the Executive Services Agreement, the Manager is entitled to an executive services fee of €538 per annum (or $582 on the basis of an average Euro/US Dollar exchange rate of €1.0000/$1.0812 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023), payable in equal monthly installments. The Executive Services Agreement had an initial term of five years and, on November 18, 2018, was automatically renewed for successive five-year terms, unless terminated earlier. During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, executive service fees amounted to $291 and $296, respectively, and are included in general and administrative expenses in the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 amounts of $176 and $135, respectively, were due to the Manager in relation to these executive services.
(d) Administrative Services Agreement
On December 30, 2014, and with effect from the IPO closing date, the Partnership entered into an administrative services agreement (the "Administrative Services Agreement") with its Manager, according to which the Partnership is provided with certain financial, accounting, reporting, secretarial and information technology services for a monthly fee of $10, plus expenses, payable in quarterly installments. The Administrative Services Agreement can be terminated upon 120 days' notice granted either by the Partnership's Board of Directors or by Dynagas. During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, administrative service fees amounted to $60 and are included in general and administrative expenses (including related party) in the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income.
5. Vessels, net:
The amounts in the consolidated condensed balance sheets are analyzed as follows:
Vessel
Accumulated
Net Book
Cost
Depreciation
Value
Balance December 31, 2022
$
1,171,630
$
(346,525)
$
825,105
Additions
-
-
-
Depreciation
-
(15,816)
(15,816)
Balance June 30, 2023
$
1,171,630
$
(362,341)
$
809,289
As of June 30, 2023, all vessels comprising the Partnership's fleet were first priority mortgaged as collateral to secure the $675 Million Credit Facility, further discussed in Note 6.
F-12
6. Long-Term Debt:
The amounts shown in the consolidated condensed balance sheets are analyzed as follows:
Period/ Year Ended
June 30,
December 31,
Debt instruments
Borrowers-Issuers
2023
2022
$675 Million Credit Facility
Fareastern Shipping Limited, Pegasus Shipholding S.A., Lance Shipping S.A., Seacrown Maritime Ltd., Navajo Marine Limited, Solana Holding Ltd.
444,642
499,912
Total debt
$
444,642
$
499,912
Less deferred financing fees
(1,863)
(2,879)
Total debt, net of deferred finance costs
$
442,779
$
497,033
Less current portion, net of deferred financing fees
$
(46,447)
$
(46,252)
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing fees
$
396,332
$
450,781
$675 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Facility ($675 Million Credit Facility)
On September 18, 2019, Fareastern Shipping Limited, Pegasus Shipholding S.A., Lance Shipping S.A., Seacrown Maritime Ltd., Navajo Marine Limited and Solana Holding Ltd., wholly owned by the Partnership, as co-borrowers, entered into a syndicated $675.0 million senior secured term loan, the $675 Million Credit Facility, with leading international banks. On September 25, 2019, the amount of $675.0 million was drawn under the $675 Million Credit Facility and the Partnership repaid in full the indebtedness outstanding under the $480 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Facility of $470.4 million. On October 30, 2019, the remaining amount of $204.6 million plus cash on hand was used to repay the $250 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2019.
The $675 Million Credit Facility is secured by, among other things, first priority mortgages on the six LNG vessels in the Partnership's fleet, and is repayable over five years in 20 consecutive quarterly payments plus a balloon payment in the fifth year. Since its inception and until June 28, 2023, the $675 Million Credit Facility bore interest at U.S. LIBOR plus 3.00% margin. Effective June 28, 2023 the $675 Million Credit Facility bears interest at U.S. SOFR plus 3.00% margin.
The $675 Million Credit Facility contains financial covenants that require the Partnership to:
|●
|meet a specified minimum ratio of Cash and Cash Equivalents to Total Liabilities; and
|●
|meet a specified maximum ratio of Total Liabilities to the Market Value Adjusted Total Assets.
The $675 Million Credit Facility restricts the Partnership from declaring or making any distributions to its common unitholders while borrowings are outstanding. Scheduled distributions to the preferred unitholders under the existing Series A Preferred Units and Series B Preferred Units are not restricted provided there is no event of default while the $675 Million Credit Facility remains outstanding.
F-13
6. Long-Term Debt (continued):
The $675 Million Credit Facility also contains covenants that require the Partnership to:
|●
|prevent the direct or indirect use of any of its mortgaged vessels by, or for the benefit of, any Prohibited Person or any person owned or controlled by any Prohibited Person in accordance with country-wide or territory-wide sanctions;
|●
|procure that no proceeds, funds or benefit from any activity or dealing with or involving a Prohibited Person will be used in discharging any obligation due to its lenders; and
|●
|enter into an approved time charter commitment following the cancellation, rescission, frustration or withdrawal from the original charter party, if a vessel is withdrawn from service under a time charter before the time charter's scheduled expiration, which in the opinion of the Agent of the $675 Million Credit Facility will be under not less favorable terms to the Partnership and the Lenders than those of the original charter party.
On April 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") designated Amsterdam Trade Bank NV ("ATB") as a Specially Designated National ("SDN") pursuant to Executive Order 14024. ATB was among several lenders to the Partnerships' $675 Million Credit Facility. On April 22, 2022, ATB was declared bankrupt by the District Court of Amsterdam whereby the court appointed certain bankruptcy trustees ("Bankruptcy Trustees"). On July 12, 2022 the Department of the Treasury (Washington, D.C. 20220) issued License No. RUSSIA-EO14024-2022-921484-1 to the Bankruptcy Trustees which authorized the Bankruptcy Trustees to engage in all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions with ATB. ("Specific License").
On October 11, 2022, and pursuant to the Specific License, the Partnership and all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility (including the Bankruptcy Trustees on behalf of ATB) entered into a Supplemental Agreement to the $675 Million Credit Facility and a Deed of Retirement. Pursuant to their terms, among other things:
|(i)
|the Partnership made a voluntary prepayment of$18,730,which was effected onOctober 12, 2022and applied in prepayment of the entire participation of ATB to the $675 Million Credit Facility, including all principal, interest, and costs owing by the Partnership as borrower to ATB;
|(ii)
|the principal amount of $2,195due to ATB that was not paid, was waived and forgiven;
|(iii)
|ATB was retired as Arranger and as Lender under the $675 Million Credit Facility;
|(iv)
|an amount equal to the prepayment amount was released from the Cash Collateral Account in order to make the prepayment to ATB referred to above; and
|(v)
|the Agent will apply to the relevant Sanctions Authority in the United States for the return to the Partnership of the amount which was paid by the Partnership to the Agent between March 2022 and September 2022 in relation to the principal and interest repayments for ATB and which are currently blocked by the Agent due to the application of Sanctions.
On the date of repayment, the Partnership recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of $2,072 in the Consolidated Statements of Income according to the debt extinguishment guidance of ASC 470-50 "Debt Modifications and Extinguishments." The gain on debt extinguishment of $2,072 resulted from: a) the gain in relation to the principal amount of $2,195 which was waived and forgiven further to the Deed of Retirement, as mentioned above, and b) the write-off of the amount of $123 of unamortized debt discounts attributable to the debt of ATB.
The amount of $1,789 which was paid by the Partnership to the Agent between March 2022 and September 2022 in relation to the principal and interest repayments for ATB ("Blocked Funds") and which is currently blocked by the Agent due to the application of Sanctions, is included in Other assets, non- current in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. The Partnership considers the Blocked Funds to be recoverable following the issuance of the license by OFAC for the release of the Blocked Funds by the Agent.
On March 27, 2023, the Partnership obtained approval from all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility for the following:
(i)
to make a voluntary prepayment of $31.3 million, which was effected on March 27, 2023, following the release of the funds standing to the credit of the Cash Collateral Account, which was presented as Non- current Restricted Cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022. This amount was applied in inverse order of maturity of the $675 Million Credit Facility by reducing the balloon payment; and
(ii)
the removal of the requirement for the maintenance of $31.3 million in the Cash Collateral Account.
Table of Contents
6. Long-Term Debt (continued):
On the date of prepayment of the $31.3 million, the Partnership recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $154 in the Consolidated Statements of Income according to the debt extinguishment guidance of ASC 470-50 "Debt Modifications and Extinguishments". The loss on debt extinguishment of $154 resulted from: the write-off of the unamortized debt discounts attributable to the portion of the $675 Million Credit Facility that was extinguished.
On June 26, 2023, the Partnership and all Lenders of the $675 Million Credit Facility entered into a Supplemental Agreement to the $675 Million Credit Facility ("the Second supplemental agreement"). Pursuant to its' terms, among other things:
(i)
the abovementioned prepayment was incorporated in the security documents; and
(ii)
the rate of interest was amended in order to reflect the transition from Libor to the alternative risk-free reference rate.
As of June 30, 2023, the Partnership was in compliance with all financial covenants and non-financial covenants prescribed in its $675 Million Credit Facility. As also discussed in Note 1, currently imposed sanctions due to the Russian conflicts with Ukraine do not affect the Partnership's compliance with terms imposed by its $675 Million Credit Facility.
The annual principal payments for the Partnership's outstanding $675 Million Credit Facility as at June 30, 2023, required to be made after the balance sheet date were as follows:
Year ending June 30,
Amount
2024
$
48,000
2025
396,642
Total long-term debt
$
444,642
The weighted average interest rate on the Partnership's long-term debt for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 7.8% and 3.5%, respectively.
Total interest incurred on long-term debt for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, amounted to $18,610 and $9,764 respectively, and is included in Interest and finance costs (Note 11) in the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income.
7. Fair Value Measurements:
The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair value of each class of financial instruments:
|●
|Cash and cash equivalents, trade accounts receivable, amounts due from/to related parties and trade accounts payable:The carrying values reported in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheets for those financial instruments (except for the fair value of non-current portion of amounts due from related party) are considered Level 1 items as they represent liquid assets and liabilities with short-term maturities and are reasonable estimates of their fair values. The carrying value of these instruments is separately reflected in the accompanying consolidated condensed balance sheets. The fair value of the non-current portion of the amounts due from related parties, determined through Level 3 inputs of the fair value hierarchy by discounting future cash flows using the Partnership's estimated cost of capital, is$810as of June 30, 2023, compared to its carrying value of$1,350as of the same date.
|●
|Long-term debt:The$675Million Credit Facility discussed in Note 6 has an approximate recorded value due to the variable interest rate payable and is thus considered a Level 2 item in accordance with the fair value hierarchy as SOFR rates are observable at commonly quoted intervals for the full terms of the loans. The fair value of the $675 Million Credit Facility approximates its recorded value, due to its variable interest rates.
|●
|Derivative financial instrument: The carrying values reported in the consolidated condensed balance sheets for the swap transaction are determined through Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy and are derived principally from interest rates, yield curves, and other items that allow value to be determined.
F-15
7. Fair Value Measurements (continued):
A fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs used to measure fair value has been established by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurement) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurement). This hierarchy requires entities to maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs. The three levels of inputs used to measure fair value are as follows:
|●
|Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for identical, unrestricted assets or liabilities;
|●
|Level 2: Observable inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1, such as quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active or other inputs that are observable or can be corroborated by observable market data; and
|●
|Level 3: Unobservable inputs that are supported by little or no market activity and that are significant to the determination of the fair value of the assets or liabilities.
The following table summarizes the hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of assets and liabilities by valuation technique on a recurring basis as of the valuation date.
Significant Other
Observable Inputs
(Level 2)
June 30,
December 31,
Recurring measurements:
2023
2022
Interest rate swaps
$
28,283
$
34,877
8. Commitments and Contingencies:
(a)Long-term leases:
The Partnership employs its vessels under time charter contracts. Certain of its time charters provide for variable lease payments, escalating lease payments, charterers' options to extend the lease terms, termination clauses, and charterers' options to purchase the underlying assets. The Partnership, in order to calculate future minimum contracted lease payments, has assessed all the relevant factors that create an economic incentive for the lessee to be reasonably certain to exercise lease renewal, termination, or purchase options.
As at June 30, 2023, two of the Partnership's time charters contain escalating lease payments and two of its time charters contain both fixed lease and variable lease payments. The variable lease payments relate to services and executory costs (the "Opex Lease Element"). The Opex Lease Element is determined on a cost pass through basis on the vessel's actual operating expenses for each applicable year. Under time charters, the vessels are employed for a specific period of time in accordance with the terms of each agreement. Normally, the charterer has the option to redeliver the vessel to the owner in a period that varies a few days more or less from the contractual termination date. For certain of its time charters, the Partnership has provided to its charterers, the option to extend the lease term for additional periods under the same or different terms. The options are exercised close to the original termination dates.
F-16
8. Commitments and Contingencies (continued):
Specifically, as at June 30, 2023 under two of the Partnership's time charters, the charterer has the option to extend the original lease term by three consecutive periods of five years, the first to be declared at the original termination date and each of the remaining two to be declared at or close to the termination of each option period. Certain time charters are subject to the satisfaction of important conditions, which, if not satisfied, or waived by the charterer, may result in their cancellation or amendment and in such case the Partnership may not receive the contracted revenues thereunder.
The Partnership assessed the respective termination clauses and concluded that the lease term is not affected. In addition, under certain time charters and, upon certain circumstances triggering a sanctions event, as defined therein, the charterers have the option to purchase the vessels unless the Partnership can remediate such event.
The Partnership's future minimum contracted lease payments (excluding variable lease payments) under its non-cancelable long-term time charter contracts, as of June 30, 2023, gross of brokerage commissions, without taking into consideration any assumed off-hire days (including those arising out of periodical class survey requirements), is as analyzed below:
Period/ Year ending December 31,
Amount
2023 (period)
75,604
2024
158,168
2025
153,910
2026
155,508
2027 and thereafter
679,122
Total
$
1,222,312
(b) Legal Proceedings:
Various claims, suits, and complaints, including those involving government regulations and product liability, arise in the ordinary course of the shipping business. In addition, losses may arise from disputes with charterers, agents, insurance and other claims with suppliers relating to the operations of the Partnership's vessels. The Partnership is covered in the event of any liabilities associated with an individual vessel's actions up to the maximum limits as provided for by the Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Clubs, members of the International Group of P&I Clubs.
Currently, management is not aware of any such claims not covered by insurance or contingent liabilities which should be disclosed (other than that referred below) or for which a provision should be established in the accompanying unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements. The Partnership accrues for the cost of environmental liabilities when management becomes aware that a liability is probable and is then able to reasonably estimate the probable exposure.
(c)Technical and Commercial Management Agreement:
As further disclosed in Note 4, the Partnership has contracted with Dynagas Ltd. for the provision of commercial, administrative, and technical management of its vessels pursuant to certain Management Agreement.
|a)
|For the commercial services provided under the Master Agreement, the Partnership pays a commission of1.25%over the charter-hire revenues arranged by the Manager, which will survive the termination of the agreement until the termination of each charter party in force at such time. The estimated commission payable to the Manager over the minimum contractual charter revenues, discussed under (a) above, is$15,279.
|b)
|Management fees for the period from July 1, 2023 to the date of the expiration of the agreements on December 31, 2030, adjusted for the3%annual inflation in accordance with the terms of the Management Agreements, are estimated to amount to$53,685.
F-17
9. Partners' Equity:
Series A Preferred Units:
On July 20, 2015, the Partnership concluded an underwritten public offering of 3,000,0009% Series A Preferred Units, representing limited partner interests in the Partnership, at a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit. The Partnership received $72.3 million of proceeds from this offering, net of the $2.4 million underwriting discount of and incurred offering expenses of $0.3 million.
Series B Preferred Units:
On October 23, 2018, the Partnership concluded the underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 Series B Preferred Units, representing limited partner interests in the Partnership, at a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit. The Partnership received net proceeds of $53.0 million from this offering, after deducting underwriters' discounts and commissions and offering expenses, which amounted to $2.0 million.
Concurrently with the conclusion of the Series B Preferred Units Public Offering, the Partnership entered into the Limited Partnership Agreement in order to, among others, conform its provisions to the terms and provisions related to the issuance of the Series B Preferred Units and to remove references to subordinated units and subordinated period that are no longer in effect.
As of June 30, 2022, the Partnership had 36,802,247 common units, 15,595,000 of which are owned by the Sponsor, 3,000,000 Series A Preferred Units, 2,200,000 Series B Preferred Units and 35,526 general partner units issued and outstanding.
Common and General Partner unit distribution provisions:
The Partnership pays distributions in the following manner:
|●
|first, 100% to the holders of common units and to the General Partner in accordance with their relative percentage interests, until the distributed amount in respect of each common unit equals the minimum quarterly distribution; and
|●
|second, 100% to the holders of common units and to the General Partner in accordance with their relative percentage interests, until each unit has received an aggregate distribution of a specified dollar amount.
The percentage allocations of available cash from operating surplus among the common unitholders, the General Partner, and the holders of the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") up to the various target distribution levels are illustrated below. The percentage interests shown for the common unitholders, the General Partner, and the holders of the incentive distribution rights for the minimum quarterly distribution are also applicable to quarterly distribution amounts that are less than the minimum quarterly distribution.
The percentage interests shown for our General Partner include its 0.1% General Partner interest only and assumes that our General Partner has contributed any capital necessary to maintain its 0.1% General Partner interest. Under the Limited Partnership Agreement, the holder of the incentive distribution rights in the Partnership, which is currently the General Partner, has the right to receive an increasing percentage of cash distributions after the first target distribution level.
Total Quarterly
Distribution Target
General
Holders
Amount
Unitholders
Partner
of IDRs
Minimum Quarterly Distribution
$0.365
99.9
%
0.1
%
0.0
%
First Target Distribution
up to $0.420
99.9
%
0.1
%
0.0
%
Second Target Distribution
above $0.420 up to $0.456
85.0
%
0.1
%
14.9
%
Third Target Distribution
Above $0.456 up to $0.548
75.0
%
0.1
%
24.9
%
Thereafter
above $0.548
50.0
%
0.1
%
49.9
%
Table of Contents
9. Partners' Equity (continued):
On September 26, 2019, the Partnership announced that pursuant to the closing of the $675 Million Credit Facility (Note 6), the Partnership is prohibited from paying distribution to its common unitholders while borrowings are outstanding under the $675 Million Credit Facility.
Preferred Units distribution and redemption provisions:
Distributions on the Series A Preferred Units are cumulative from the date of original issue and are payable quarterly on February 12, May 12, August 12 and November 12 of each year, when, as and if declared by the Partnership's Board of Directors out of amounts legally available for such purpose. Distributions are payable at a distribution rate of 9.00% per annum of the stated liquidation preference.
Any time on or after August 12, 2020, the Series A Preferred Units may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the Partnership's option, out of amounts legally available for such purpose, at a redemption price of $25.00 per unit plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to the date of redemption, whether or not declared. No Series A Preferred Units were redeemed as of June 30, 2023.
Distributions on the Series B Preferred Units are cumulative from the date of original issue and are payable quarterly on February 22, May 22, August 22 and November 22 of each year, when, as and if declared by the Partnership's Board of Directors out of amounts legally available for such purpose. Furthermore, distributions on the Series B Preferred Units are payable (i) from and including the original issue date to, but excluding, November 22, 2023, at a fixed rate equal to 8.75% per annum of the stated liquidation preference per unit and (ii) from and including November 22, 2023, at a floating rate equal to three-month SOFR plus a spread of 5.593% per annum of the stated liquidation preference per unit.
At any time on or after November 22, 2023, the Series B Preferred Units may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the Partnership's option, out of amounts available for such purpose, at a redemption price of $25.00 per unit plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to the date of redemption, whether or not declared.
The Series A Preferred Units and the Series B Preferred Units represent perpetual equity interests in the Partnership, and unlike the Partnership's indebtedness, do not give rise to a claim for payment of a principal amount at a particular date. The Series A Preferred Units rank pari passu with the Series B Preferred Units. Both the Series A Preferred Units and the Senior B Preferred Units rank senior to the Partnership's common units and to each other class or series of limited partner interests or other equity established after the original issue date of the Series A Preferred Units and the Series B Preferred Units that is not expressly made senior to or on a parity with the Series A Preferred Units and the Series B Preferred Units as to payment of distributions. The Series A Preferred Units and the Series B Preferred Units rank junior to all of the Partnership's existing and future indebtedness. The interests of the holders of Series A Preferred Units or Series B Preferred Units could be diluted by the issuance of additional preferred units, including additional Series A Preferred units or Series B Preferred Units, and by other transactions.
Common unit distributions:
No quarterly cash distributions to Common unitholders were made with respect to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
Series A Preferred unit distributions:
On January 20, 2023, the Partnership's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units for the period from November 12, 2022 to February 11, 2023. The cash distribution was paid on February 13, 2023, to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of February 6, 2023.
F-19
9. Partners' Equity (continued):
On April 20, 2023, the Partnership's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units for the period from February 12, 2023 to May 11, 2023. The cash distribution was paid on May 12, 2023, to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of May 5, 2023.
Series B Preferred unit distributions:
On January 31, 2023, the Partnership's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on its Series B Preferred Units for the period from November 22, 2022 to February 21, 2023. The cash distribution was paid on February 22, 2023, to all Series B preferred unitholders of record as of February 15, 2023.
On April 27, 2023, the Partnership's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on its Series B Preferred Units for the period from February 22, 2023 to May 21, 2023. The cash distribution was paid on May 22, 2023, to all Series B preferred unitholders of record as of May 15, 2023.
General Partner Distributions:
During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, no payments were made by the Partnership to its General Partner as a holder of the incentive distribution rights.
"At the market" equity program:
On July 2, 2020, the Partnership entered into an "at the market" or " ATM" Sales Agreement (the "Original Agreement") for the offer and sale of common units representing limited partnership interests, having an aggregate offering price of up to $30.0 million. On August 19, 2020, the Partnership terminated the Original Agreement and entered into an amended and restated ATM Sales Agreement (the "A&R Sales Agreement"), for the offer and sale of common units representing limited partnership interests, having an aggregate offering price of up to $30.0 million.
No common units were sold under the ATM Sales Agreement during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
10. Earnings per Unit:
The Partnership calculates earnings/ (losses) per unit by allocating distributed and undistributed net income/ (losses) for each period to common and general partner units, after adjusting for the effect of preferred distributions, only to the extent that they are earned.
Any undistributed earnings for the period are allocated to the various unitholders based on the distribution waterfall for cash available for distribution specified in the Limited Partnership Agreement, as generally described in Note 9 above. Where distributions relating to the period are in excess of earnings, the deficit is also allocated according to the cash distribution model. The sum of the distributed amounts and the allocation of the undistributed earnings or deficit to each class of unitholders is divided by the weighted average number of units outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per unit, if applicable, reflects the potential dilution that could occur if potentially dilutive instruments were exercised, resulting in the issuance of additional units that would then share in the Partnership's net earnings. The Partnership had no dilutive instruments in the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
F-20
10. Earnings per Unit (continued):
The calculations of the basic and diluted earnings per common unit are presented below:
Six months ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Partnership's Net income
$
24,030
$
34,999
Less:
Net Income attributable to preferred unitholders
5,781
5,781
General Partner's interest in Net Income
19
29
Net income attributable to common unitholders
$
18,230
$
29,189
Weighted average number of common units outstanding, basic and diluted
36,802,247
36,802,247
Earnings per common unit, basic and diluted
$
0.50
$
0.79
11. Interest and Finance Costs:
The amounts in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income are analyzed as follows:
Six months ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Interest expense (Note 6)
$
18,610
$
9,764
Amortization of deferred financing fees
862
1,047
Other
77
230
Total
$
19,549
$
11,041
12. Derivative financial instruments:
On May 7, 2020, the Partnership entered into a floating to fixed interest rate swap transaction with a leading international bank, for the purpose of managing its exposure to LIBOR variability that the Partnership has under the $675 Million Credit Facility. The swap transaction, which was effective from June 29, 2020, provided for a fixed 3-month LIBOR rate of 0.41% based on notional values that reflect the amortization schedule of 100% of the Partnership's debt outstanding under its $675 Million Credit Facility, until the $675 Million Credit Facility matures in September 2024. The swap agreement did not meet hedge accounting criteria and, therefore, changes in its fair value are reflected in earnings. On June 21, 2023 the Partnership signed an agreement with its counterparty for the replacement of the abovementioned fixed 3-month LIBOR rate with the fixed 3-month SOFR rate due to the discontinuation of the LIBOR.
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the outstanding notional amount of Partnership's interest rate swap was $495.0 million and $519.0 million, respectively. The fair value of this interest rate swap outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 amounted to an asset of $28,283 and $34,877 respectively (Note 7), and is included in Derivative financial instruments in the unaudited consolidated condensed balance sheets as presented in the table below.
As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Partnership recognized a gain on derivative financial instruments of $5.0 million and $21.2 million, respectively, which is included in Gain on derivative financial instrument in the accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income as presented in the table below.
The realized gain on non-hedging interest rate swaps included in "Gain on derivative financial instruments, net" amounted to $11.7 million and $0.6 million, for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
F-21
12. Derivative financial instruments (continued):
Tabular Disclosure of Derivatives Location
Derivatives are recorded in the balance sheet on a net basis by counterparty when a legal right of setoff exists. The following tables present information with respect to the fair values of the derivative instrument reflected in the balance sheet on a gross basis by transaction. The tables also present information with respect to gains/ (losses) on derivative positions reflected in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.
Derivative Instruments not designated as hedging instruments - Balance Sheet Location
Assets
June 30,
December 31,
Derivative
Balance Sheet Location
2023
2022
Interest rate swap
Derivative financial Instruments, Current
24,034
22,544
Interest rate swap
Derivative financial Instruments, non- Current
4,249
12,333
Total
$
28,283
$
34,877
Derivatives Instruments not designated as Hedging Instruments - Net effect on the Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended June 30,
Net Realized and Unrealized Gain Recognized on Statement of Comprehensive Income Location
2023
2022
Interest rate swap
Gain on derivative instruments
5,023
21,231
Total
$
5,023
$
21,231
13. Subsequent Events:
(a)
Quarterly Series A Preferred unit cash distribution: On July 21, 2023, the Partnership's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on its Series A Preferred Units for the period May 12, 2023, to August 11, 2023. The cash distribution was paid on August 14, 2023, to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as of August 7, 2023.
(b)
Quarterly Series B Preferred unit cash distribution: On July 31, 2023, the Partnership's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per unit on its Series B Preferred Units for the period from May 22, 2023, to August 21, 2023. The cash distribution will be paid on August 22, 2023, to all Series B preferred unitholders of record as of August 15, 2023.
