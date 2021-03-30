Dynagreen Environmental Protection : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

綠 色 動 力 環 保 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（Stock Code: 1330）

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE PROVISION

FOR IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS

On 30 March 2021, Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") convened the 29th meeting of the third session of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors"), at which the Proposal Regarding the Provision for Impairment of Intangible Assets was considered and approved. Details of the provision for impairment of intangible assets are announced as follows:

In order to objectively reflect the Company's financial position and operating results in 2020, in accordance with the relevant provision in the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, and based on the principle of prudence, the Group conducted an impairment test on relevant assets that have indications of impairment at the end of the year. After the test, the Group proposes to make provision for impairment of intangible assets in a total amount of RMB61,338,200 in 2020.